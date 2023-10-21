Random question, but is there a cut-off for registering a new account and using it to go to the match on a transfered ticket? I'm after a spare for Thursday night for one of my brother's colleagues. He's never been before and will never get the chance to go again (he's Egyptian and over for the week for work). So I'm hoping something's going to come up over the next 36 hours or so, but then I'll obviously need to get him to set up an account, download the fancard etc. Is there like a cut-off where he won't be able to do that in time to get in the ground?



Cheers.