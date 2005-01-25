« previous next »
John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,015
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #960 on: October 11, 2023, 09:10:29 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on October 11, 2023, 07:13:12 pm
Can I add someone to my friends and family now or is it only possible at the start of the season?
As an ST holder, for some reason you couldn't add last season but I think you this season.
If you're having difficulties, get the member to add the ST holder as their F&F and they should appear by default on the ST holders F&F list then.
sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Anyone had any luck in adding to their friends and family list after the deadline? - Just been on the live chat and been told its not possible, very unhelpful - said it 'defeats the point of the deadline'

But what is the point of the deadline? - Seems unreasonable to ask me to know which friends will be available 9 months ahead of the games, especially with scheduling changes with the TV.

Last season i managed to add someone to the list towards the end of the season ...don't know what the difference is this year.
ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 04:03:22 pm
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
Anyone had any luck in adding to their friends and family list after the deadline? - Just been on the live chat and been told its not possible, very unhelpful - said it 'defeats the point of the deadline'

But what is the point of the deadline? - Seems unreasonable to ask me to know which friends will be available 9 months ahead of the games, especially with scheduling changes with the TV.

Last season i managed to add someone to the list towards the end of the season ...don't know what the difference is this year.
Its been closed for all lowly members since the deadline but had remained open ever since for all seasies...make of that what you will.
AR48

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
Is Ev available to forward/distribute yet?
anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,018
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 07:44:17 pm
Is Ev available to forward/distribute yet?
Nope, not even been loaded onto passes yet...
sirjames

  • The Manly Eunuch
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,772
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 08:58:21 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 04:03:22 pm
Its been closed for all lowly members since the deadline but had remained open ever since for all seasies...make of that what you will.

Im a season ticket holder and didnt seem to bother the girl on chat, she just said no, deadline passed
ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 09:33:56 pm
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 08:58:21 pm
Im a season ticket holder and didnt seem to bother the girl on chat, she just said no, deadline passed
Thats an interesting one as every seasie that I know is still able to add to their f&f, which is the complete opposite to every member.
elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 10:16:12 pm
Yeah i added 2 day before union game and forwarded tickets on that night and it worked
upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #968 on: Today at 10:43:45 am
Quote from: sirjames on Yesterday at 04:00:09 pm
But what is the point of the deadline? - Seems unreasonable to ask me to know which friends will be available 9 months ahead of the games, especially with scheduling changes with the TV.

Supposedly it's to combat touts, as the seller wouldn't personally know who has bought the ticket and transactions typically take place near the date of the game. Far as I'm aware though the touts have just gone back to doing what they did in basically every other season apart from 21-22, which is handing over their physical ticket (in this case a smartphone) and collecting it after the game. So all's it's really done is make things more inconvenient and difficult for your average supporter who is trying to source a spare from a mate of a mate
sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 889
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #969 on: Today at 11:16:56 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm
Nope, not even been loaded onto passes yet...

Really? Options seems to available for me?
LFCagro77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #970 on: Today at 11:28:31 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm
Nope, not even been loaded onto passes yet...

My pass is now showing everton as normal
anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,018
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #971 on: Today at 12:02:15 pm
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Today at 11:28:31 am
My pass is now showing everton as normal
Mine still shows USG even after a hard refresh and on the account screen, says "not printed"

Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 11:16:56 am
Really? Options seems to available for me?
Distribute is still greyed out and Forward doesn't actually let you yet
sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 889
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #972 on: Today at 12:07:28 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Today at 12:02:15 pm
Mine still shows USG even after a hard refresh and on the account screen, says "not printed"
Distribute is still greyed out and Forward doesn't actually let you yet

The distribute option isnt greyed out for me. Must be something odd going on!
paulgil23

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #973 on: Today at 12:42:36 pm
I cant go this weekend annoyingly and need to forward from my season ticket to my mate who is on my list.
I also cant use the forward option yet. Can click on the Everton game check box and click the first forward button, but then after that I cant click the next forward button to progress.
So crap with only a few days before the game. My mate not sure whether to make travel plans cos he doesnt know if hes actually getting a ticket.
Absolute shambles as usual, different and random experience for everyone it seems, and poor communication.
They basically want everyone to sell their ticket back to the club because of the Annie Road situation and not forward to mates, but they wont admit that obviously.
SuperStevieNicol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #974 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm
Anyone got any clue why the Everton game tickets cant be forwarded? Gone in to my account and selected the ticket but then the forward button is just greyed out.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,258
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #975 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 03:25:53 pm
Anyone got any clue why the Everton game tickets cant be forwarded? Gone in to my account and selected the ticket but then the forward button is just greyed out.

Probably because of the Annie Road stuff.
anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,018
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Friends and Family
Reply #976 on: Today at 04:29:49 pm
Quote from: SuperStevieNicol on Today at 03:25:53 pm
Anyone got any clue why the Everton game tickets cant be forwarded? Gone in to my account and selected the ticket but then the forward button is just greyed out.
Mine is showing as "not printed" so assuming when that changes, you can forward
