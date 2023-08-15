« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 82948 times)

Offline Kozmapolitan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #920 on: August 15, 2023, 12:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on August 15, 2023, 11:24:29 am
You say that like the club are bound to STH and can't change the rules at the end of the season when they have evidence of what they've been doing, y'know the way they do to us lowly c*nts every year.

So you're saying the club should retrospectively change its terms and conditions and withdraw people's season tickets when the the club has actually invited them to set up an unlimited Friends & Family list and said they can transfer tickets as many times as they want (which people will have done for a variety of reasons and in reliance on the club being ok with that)? That hardly sounds fair and I can't see the club ever doing that.

As I say, if they do ever bring in such a restriction then people will just put on a burner and it won't have any effect.

Either way, until you can actually check identity at the turnstile without creating crazy queues, any such restriction is pointless.
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #921 on: August 15, 2023, 12:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on August 15, 2023, 12:08:15 pm
So you're saying the club should retrospectively change its terms and conditions and withdraw people's season tickets when the the club has actually invited them to set up an unlimited Friends & Family list and said they can transfer tickets as many times as they want (which people will have done for a variety of reasons and in reliance on the club being ok with that)? That hardly sounds fair and I can't see the club ever doing that.

As I say, if they do ever bring in such a restriction then people will just put on a burner and it won't have any effect.

Either way, until you can actually check identity at the turnstile without creating crazy queues, any such restriction is pointless.

But it's fair that members can't pass on without reprocussion (loss of credit)?

A season ticket is just that. A ticket to every league game in the season. If you're not attending the majority of games in the season, you should revert to being a member, and it should be passed on to someone who will.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,020
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #922 on: August 15, 2023, 12:26:27 pm »
As swoopy says, it's only a ticket to the league games, not a golden ticket to never be fucked with. We've had people in here falling off so many ladders I'm surprised HSE haven't got involved, but that's cool cos it's only the members.
Logged

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #923 on: August 15, 2023, 12:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on August 15, 2023, 12:08:15 pm
So you're saying the club should retrospectively change its terms and conditions and withdraw people's season tickets when the the club has actually invited them to set up an unlimited Friends & Family list and said they can transfer tickets as many times as they want (which people will have done for a variety of reasons and in reliance on the club being ok with that)? That hardly sounds fair and I can't see the club ever doing that.

As I say, if they do ever bring in such a restriction then people will just put on a burner and it won't have any effect.

Either way, until you can actually check identity at the turnstile without creating crazy queues, any such restriction is pointless.

They could do a refresh at the start of the season when you pay for the ST, rules have changed from now, if you disagree don't pay.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #924 on: August 15, 2023, 12:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on August 15, 2023, 11:05:42 am
Tried to forward my Bournemouth ticket to mate with credit (I can't go as I'm ill at home) and I get bounced to a page saying the maximum is exceeded and 'sales are limited to 0 tickets' for that person. Does that mean I can only distribute or send back to the club? Or is it because there is still a sale pending?

LFC Chat have said there is a fault with forwarding at there end and to try later - in case anyone else is having issues
« Last Edit: August 15, 2023, 12:41:47 pm by Levitz »
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,422
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #925 on: August 15, 2023, 12:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on August 15, 2023, 12:40:01 pm
LFC Chat have said there is a fault with forwarding at there end and to try later - in case anyone else is having issues

Thanks for this - just tried forwarding mine as I'm away and got the same message. Will try again later in the week
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,588
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #926 on: August 15, 2023, 01:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on August 15, 2023, 12:08:15 pm
So you're saying the club should retrospectively change its terms and conditions and withdraw people's season tickets when the the club has actually invited them to set up an unlimited Friends & Family list and said they can transfer tickets as many times as they want (which people will have done for a variety of reasons and in reliance on the club being ok with that)? That hardly sounds fair and I can't see the club ever doing that.

As I say, if they do ever bring in such a restriction then people will just put on a burner and it won't have any effect.

Either way, until you can actually check identity at the turnstile without creating crazy queues, any such restriction is pointless.

That's not what Claire said at all. You've just made that up.

What Claire has said is the club can change the terms and conditions AT THE END OF THE SEASON like they have done with members.
You accept the terms and conditions every season when you sign up and buy a ticket whether it be a season ticket or a members ticket. If you don't like the terms, you don't buy. Simple as that.

The point about burner phones is nonsense. Not everyone will do that. Some will, like some members have to stay on 13+, but you're implying that everyone will do it which is wrong.

The season ticket belongs to the club, not the person that buys it. If someone is caught with a burner phone and isn't able to produce relevant ID to prove they are the person named on the season ticket, the club have the right to withdraw it as it's being used outside of the agreed terms of usage, i.e being forwarded using the official channels. Whilst that is very unlikely to happen as you say, it's still something they could do and there'd be fuck all anyone could do about it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kozmapolitan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #927 on: August 15, 2023, 01:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on August 15, 2023, 12:39:03 pm
They could do a refresh at the start of the season when you pay for the ST, rules have changed from now, if you disagree don't pay.

That's fine and exactly why I said you can't do it retrospectively - as was suggested. However, I think you're all missing my point. I'm not saying whether it's fair or not, I'm just saying that putting a restriction in place that season ticket holders must attend a set number of games won't work because it's easily bypassed by a burner phone. They can bring in such a restriction but it won't have any effect. That's my point.
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #928 on: August 15, 2023, 01:57:25 pm »
My vote would be to just jib season tickets altogether, put all STHs as 13+ and have us all play by the same rules.

No reason for certain people to have more privilege than others. For the many not the few and all that
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #929 on: August 15, 2023, 01:59:14 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on August 15, 2023, 01:57:25 pm
My vote would be to just jib season tickets altogether, put all STHs as 13+ and have us all play by the same rules.

No reason for certain people to have more privilege than others. For the many not the few and all that

Imagine how much easier it'd be to get a ticket too with people just buying the games they actually want to go to!
Logged

Offline Kozmapolitan

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #930 on: August 15, 2023, 03:23:13 pm »
I certainly didn't read it that way but either way it doesn't really matter. The point about burner phones is not nonsense at all. Season tickets are very precious and downloading your ticket to a £50 phone that you can hand onto others to use really is no inconvenience at all. A lot of people do it already and most people will just do that - probably only old people who aren't tech savvy will get confused and play by the rules. You're very unlikely to get asked for i.d. in the first place. In the unlikely event you are, you'd simply walk away from the turnstile. End of. Nobody has your phone and nobody knows what ticket you were even attempting to access. That's why such a restriction is completely unenforceable and a waste of time.

And they're not getting rid of season tickets in this lifetime.


Logged

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #931 on: August 15, 2023, 07:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on August 15, 2023, 12:47:48 pm
Thanks for this - just tried forwarding mine as I'm away and got the same message. Will try again later in the week

Forwarding working now
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #932 on: Today at 11:34:58 am »
Quote from: Levitz on August 15, 2023, 11:05:42 am
Tried to forward my Bournemouth ticket to mate with credit (I can't go as I'm ill at home) and I get bounced to a page saying the maximum is exceeded and 'sales are limited to 0 tickets' for that person. Does that mean I can only distribute or send back to the club? Or is it because there is still a sale pending?

I'm getting this message when attempting to forward my Villa ticket to someone on my friends and family.   I can forward the ticket to others on my friends and family list but just having problems with this person.   They have a current membership and haven't already got a ticket for the match.
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #933 on: Today at 11:52:46 am »
Quote from: Istanbul Boy on Today at 11:34:58 am
I'm getting this message when attempting to forward my Villa ticket to someone on my friends and family.   I can forward the ticket to others on my friends and family list but just having problems with this person.   They have a current membership and haven't already got a ticket for the match.

Usually this happens when they haven't downloaded their NFC pass yet
Logged

Offline RedPat

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,718
  • Kenny Godglish
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #934 on: Today at 05:48:03 pm »
Still waiting to get details from some family members to add them I know tomorrow is the deadline but I presume you can still add tomorrow? Thanks
Logged
Kenny Godglish

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,878
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #935 on: Today at 08:15:59 pm »
Are they still allowing the sharing of tickets for cup comps and keeping the credit?

Not seen any announcement on this
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 762
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #936 on: Today at 08:22:26 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:15:59 pm
Are they still allowing the sharing of tickets for cup comps and keeping the credit?

Not seen any announcement on this

Think so mate https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding-and-ticket-exchange-faq-s
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 