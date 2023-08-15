So you're saying the club should retrospectively change its terms and conditions and withdraw people's season tickets when the the club has actually invited them to set up an unlimited Friends & Family list and said they can transfer tickets as many times as they want (which people will have done for a variety of reasons and in reliance on the club being ok with that)? That hardly sounds fair and I can't see the club ever doing that.



As I say, if they do ever bring in such a restriction then people will just put on a burner and it won't have any effect.



Either way, until you can actually check identity at the turnstile without creating crazy queues, any such restriction is pointless.



That's not what Claire said at all. You've just made that up.What Claire has said is the club can change the terms and conditions AT THE END OF THE SEASON like they have done with members.You accept the terms and conditions every season when you sign up and buy a ticket whether it be a season ticket or a members ticket. If you don't like the terms, you don't buy. Simple as that.The point about burner phones is nonsense. Not everyone will do that. Some will, like some members have to stay on 13+, but you're implying that everyone will do it which is wrong.The season ticket belongs to the club, not the person that buys it. If someone is caught with a burner phone and isn't able to produce relevant ID to prove they are the person named on the season ticket, the club have the right to withdraw it as it's being used outside of the agreed terms of usage, i.e being forwarded using the official channels. Whilst that is very unlikely to happen as you say, it's still something they could do and there'd be fuck all anyone could do about it.