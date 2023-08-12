« previous next »
1964allezallezallez

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #880 on: August 12, 2023, 08:15:23 am
Is there a restriction on the number of F&F you can have?
John C

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #881 on: August 12, 2023, 08:43:39 am
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on August 12, 2023, 08:15:23 am
Is there a restriction on the number of F&F you can have?
If there is, it's about 20 mate. Someone will know.
Scorpioxx

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #882 on: August 12, 2023, 10:13:50 am
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on August 12, 2023, 08:15:23 am
Is there a restriction on the number of F&F you can have?

No
1964allezallezallez

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #883 on: August 12, 2023, 10:34:32 am
Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #884 on: August 12, 2023, 11:26:22 am
Quote from: John C on August 12, 2023, 08:43:39 am
If there is, it's about 20 mate. Someone will know.

I'm sure there was a limit of 20 applied a season or 2 ago. No idea if it's still applicable as I binned a load of people I don't need
Bonzai25

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #885 on: August 12, 2023, 11:51:23 am
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on August 12, 2023, 08:15:23 am
Is there a restriction on the number of F&F you can have?
I dont think they would restrict it as any new memberships opened throughout the season have the option to add f&f for 2 weeks, if this option wasn't available it would stop people from buying/opening memberships once the season has started
ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 12:53:05 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 12, 2023, 11:26:22 am
I'm sure there was a limit of 20 applied a season or 2 ago. No idea if it's still applicable as I binned a load of people I don't need
They mentioned about doing it but they never actually did.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #887 on: Today at 09:07:11 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:17:55 am
My Grandad and I are sharing a season ticket this season. Both been on the waiting list for over two decades but we got separated on the list when FSG took over, so this year, he got one, I didnt.

Hes had some health issue of late so is limited in the number of games he can go. Im trying to transfer his ticket for the Bournemouth game to my phone - I have both our NFC passes on my phone and I manage our separate accounts, he doesnt have a smartphone or computer - but the option to forward the ticket is greyed out.

Any help?

Edit: is the issue because its an OAP season ticket trying to transfer to a non-OAP? When I spoke to the club in the summer about this they said it wouldnt be a problem.
Any assistance available on the above? Club have closed off live chat and arent answering the phone.
swoopy

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #888 on: Today at 09:17:48 am
They haven't enabled forwarding yet for Bournemouth.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #889 on: Today at 09:43:31 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:17:48 am
They haven't enabled forwarding yet for Bournemouth.
Ah thank you. Seems to be late in the day no? Or is this typical?
HystrixCristata

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #890 on: Today at 10:11:25 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:43:31 am
Ah thank you. Seems to be late in the day no? Or is this typical?

Some games it only let you about 2 days before. I share a season ticket with my brother so need to do it every other game. I started just waiting till a couple of days before the match to do it as it was pretty random a couple of seasons ago when they enabled it
Levitz

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #891 on: Today at 10:31:28 am
Might be waiting till they have announced 'rules' on forwarding etc for this season, or at least confirmed they are the same as last season?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #892 on: Today at 10:45:42 am
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:31:28 am
Might be waiting till they have announced 'rules' on forwarding etc for this season, or at least confirmed they are the same as last season?
Hopefully theres no great change because we likely wouldnt have bought the ticket had we not had assurances from the club it wouldnt be a problem forwarding to me for probably 15 or so of the home fixtures.

Quote from: HystrixCristata on Today at 10:11:25 am
Some games it only let you about 2 days before. I share a season ticket with my brother so need to do it every other game. I started just waiting till a couple of days before the match to do it as it was pretty random a couple of seasons ago when they enabled it
Thank you.
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #893 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm
Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #894 on: Today at 04:06:56 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on Today at 03:21:41 pm
Updated info- https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding

Seems to be the same as last season.
Forwarding available, distributing available twice, season tickets can still attend 0 games and keep their season ticket next year  ::)

I see they're also still peddling this lie

Quote
Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.
redandwhitekuyt

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #895 on: Today at 04:09:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:06:56 pm
Seems to be the same as last season.
Forwarding available, distributing available twice, season tickets can still attend 0 games and keep their season ticket next year  ::)

I see they're also still peddling this lie

Agreed!
HystrixCristata

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #896 on: Today at 04:21:41 pm
Weirdly the distribute button is enabled for the Bournemouth game today but forwarding is still greyed out when you click it. Distribute is greyed out for all other games.
lfc_michael

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #897 on: Today at 04:57:27 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:06:56 pm
Seems to be the same as last season.
Forwarding available, distributing available twice, season tickets can still attend 0 games and keep their season ticket next year  ::)

I'll probably get shot down, but I feel like there should be some kind of reasonable limit (5 or 6 games, maybe) on the number of games a ST holder can forward their seat during a season. With an option to sit out a season if you have, for example, ill health, and get your seat back the following year.

Seems very unfair that members will lose credits, which I broadly support (full disclosure: I am in the 13+ club), when passing on more than 2 games, but ST holders can do it as often as they want. Ultimately, both members and ST holders should be using their seat the majority of games, with some degree of latitude allowed for the fact that things happen in life. Passing on half the games and still keeping hold of your privileged position is taking the proverbial, in my opinion.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #898 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm
Quote from: lfc_michael on Today at 04:57:27 pm
I'll probably get shot down, but I feel like there should be some kind of reasonable limit (5 or 6 games, maybe) on the number of games a ST holder can forward their seat during a season. With an option to sit out a season if you have, for example, ill health, and get your seat back the following year.

Seems very unfair that members will lose credits, which I broadly support (full disclosure: I am in the 13+ club), when passing on more than 2 games, but ST holders can do it as often as they want. Ultimately, both members and ST holders should be using their seat the majority of games, with some degree of latitude allowed for the fact that things happen in life. Passing on half the games and still keeping hold of your privileged position is taking the proverbial, in my opinion.

There's very little difference in a member with 13+ and a ST holder except the fact that ST holders get a free ride for not attending games and get their tickets sufficiently cheaper than a member.
They should face the same penalties. Attend less than 13 games and you lose it. No ifs or buts.
lfc_michael

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #899 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm
Agreed, but suspect there would be uproar if implemented. Lots of people "share" STs within families and friendship groups.
HystrixCristata

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #900 on: Today at 05:54:51 pm
Quote from: lfc_michael on Today at 04:57:27 pm
I'll probably get shot down, but I feel like there should be some kind of reasonable limit (5 or 6 games, maybe) on the number of games a ST holder can forward their seat during a season. With an option to sit out a season if you have, for example, ill health, and get your seat back the following year.

Seems very unfair that members will lose credits, which I broadly support (full disclosure: I am in the 13+ club), when passing on more than 2 games, but ST holders can do it as often as they want. Ultimately, both members and ST holders should be using their seat the majority of games, with some degree of latitude allowed for the fact that things happen in life. Passing on half the games and still keeping hold of your privileged position is taking the proverbial, in my opinion.

Yeah fuck that. I've been on the waiting list for donkeys years and will probably have to wait another 20. I share a season ticket 50/50 with my brother. Why shouldn't we be able to do that? Loads of people around me share them between two or three people and have done for years and years.
Levitz

Re: Friends and Family
Reply #901 on: Today at 05:57:21 pm
Quote from: HystrixCristata on Today at 05:54:51 pm
Yeah fuck that. I've been on the waiting list for donkeys years and will probably have to wait another 20. I share a season ticket 50/50 with my brother. Why shouldn't we be able to do that? Loads of people around me share them between two or three people and have done for years and years.

If people lost them for not going you might not still be on the waiting list......
