Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #840 on: May 1, 2023, 11:28:37 am »
You don't get an e-mail when the ticket has been forwarded , so it is distributed.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #841 on: May 2, 2023, 11:09:26 am »
Does anyone know if this is possible please. My friend as a ST but he can't make it tomorrow and nobody on his f and f can either so can he forward it to a friend who as a membership but not the Fulham game on it. That friend can't go but he as someone then on his f and f list that can, would he be able to do this?
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #842 on: May 2, 2023, 11:14:40 am »
It can be done like that for a members ticket. If season tickets allow forwarding, it should be able to work the same.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #843 on: May 3, 2023, 09:34:49 am »
Anyone having trouble forwarding the Brentford game? I can select who I want to send the ticket on to from my list but when it comes to check out it wont let me continue
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #844 on: May 3, 2023, 11:33:00 am »
Is there an error
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #845 on: May 4, 2023, 10:34:06 am »
I had this issue when trying earlier in the week for Brentford, but thought Id try again after the Fulham game is out of the way. Tried it this morning following the exact same process, and it worked fine.
Not sure if you always have to wait until its the next game youre forwarding, as Ive never tried it before when weve had two home games so close together.
But worked fine today anyway.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #846 on: May 4, 2023, 10:46:20 am »
Yep. Just tired it now and it works
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #847 on: May 18, 2023, 12:05:45 pm »

Anyone know if we'll be able to add to the F&F list after the season ticket renewals ?

Want to add somebody , but wont give me the option to do it at the moment !
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #848 on: May 18, 2023, 02:05:46 pm »
I don't think they've announced anything specifically for this season. They announced this season's family & friends system on July 12th 2022 and gave people until the 5th August to add to their list.

I think its basically guaranteed they'll re-open the F&F list in the summer but they'll likely be some new restrictions in place. 

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/ticketing-update-ahead-2022-23-season
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #849 on: May 18, 2023, 02:45:57 pm »
Cheers mate - suspected as much . We'll see what happens .
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #850 on: May 24, 2023, 11:48:07 am »
if you have a concession season ticket over 65 and you transfer to a friend who is under 65 how do you do it do you just pay the extra for the ticket
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #851 on: May 25, 2023, 07:50:22 am »
At the moment there isn't any cost variation during transfers either way mate. I suspect the club are working on technology to change that.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #852 on: May 25, 2023, 09:36:19 am »
Sorry for asking stuff that would have been discussed years ago but, friends and family have never been relevant to me as I dont know anyone else in a wheelchair

Through a charity Ive been put in touch with a guy who lives in Nederland's, hes a mad Liverpool fan and a lovely bloke and I want to get him to Anfield.

Will he need to purchase a membership for me to give him my ticket?
As he is based abroad would it be an overseas membership and can you transfer from domestic to overseas
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #853 on: May 25, 2023, 09:49:36 am »
I assume it would be the same process, else it would be discriminatory.
He just needs a login from the ticket site, and to download a general admission NFC. No need to purchase any membership if he does not wish to do so.

Go to https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/ then manage account. Click log in, and there is a register button on the popup.
He then needs to "purchase" a general admission NFC. Add to basket, checkout with it. It is free.

Then he can download that to his phone, once linked to you, you can send to him.

EDIT: Some of this may not be available right now
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #854 on: May 25, 2023, 10:07:31 am »
Quote from: Craig S on May 25, 2023, 09:49:36 am
I assume it would be the same process, else it would be discriminatory.
He just needs a login from the ticket site, and to download a general admission NFC. No need to purchase any membership if he does not wish to do so.

Go to https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/ then manage account. Click log in, and there is a register button on the popup.
He then needs to "purchase" a general admission NFC. Add to basket, checkout with it. It is free.

Then he can download that to his phone, once linked to you, you can send to him.

EDIT: Some of this may not be available right now

Brilliant, that's great, thanks Craig.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #855 on: May 25, 2023, 09:28:07 pm »
^ ^ ^
To add to what Craig advised, your friend also needs a free supporter ID, without that the ticket transfer isn't possible.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #856 on: June 21, 2023, 10:36:56 am »
Anyone know when the window to add to your F&F list opens? TIA.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #857 on: June 21, 2023, 02:24:34 pm »
Spoke to the TO last week about this, they dont have an exact date but hopefully it will be soon. I assume they will put something on the website or email it out
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #858 on: June 21, 2023, 10:07:42 pm »
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #859 on: June 22, 2023, 09:35:31 am »
I tried adding one last night (missed the window last year) but is no option that I can see. Emailed to and got this reply this morning...

"Adding to Friends and Family lists is not possible at the moment. We will make an announcement on the website shortly advising when this is to reopen.﻿"
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #860 on: June 22, 2023, 09:47:23 am »
Maybe as yours is new and you get a two week window to add F and F
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #861 on: June 24, 2023, 06:13:39 am »
Mines not new, its several years old. I was adding a friends new account to it though?
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #862 on: June 24, 2023, 08:04:41 am »
Arh ok mate I was just thinking if its a new account theres a two week window which allows you to add F and F and thought might be that
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #863 on: June 28, 2023, 11:51:23 am »
now that ticket sales details are out do we think f&f details for 2023-24 will be out sooner rather than later ?

would be nice to know in advance of sales so we can organise best - YNWA
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #864 on: June 28, 2023, 01:30:48 pm »
Probably at the same time the ACS details come out
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #865 on: June 30, 2023, 11:40:56 am »
F&F open from today till end of August, LFC Tweeted it....

https://twitter.com/lfchelp/status/1674720701272522752?s=46&t=7qA-LxkijydW5dYL5IRNBQ
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #866 on: June 30, 2023, 12:37:31 pm »
Is there a limit to how many people we can have on f&f?
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #867 on: June 30, 2023, 12:40:55 pm »
No, just closes on Aug 31st.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #868 on: July 3, 2023, 10:44:44 am »
Can you transfer an over 65 ticket to an Adult ticket? Do you pay the extra..how would it work
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #869 on: July 3, 2023, 10:54:15 am »
They said they'd create a system to pay the additional cost, but they never have, so last season it was fine to just transfer.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #870 on: July 3, 2023, 10:59:22 am »
Thanks for that, just in case theres a game my dad cant go to. Weve not been that position yet thankfully
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #871 on: July 24, 2023, 03:45:20 pm »
is there a deadline for adding F&F to the list? cant see published anywhere?
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #872 on: July 24, 2023, 03:47:12 pm »
Sure it was 31st August
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #873 on: July 24, 2023, 03:58:05 pm »
ta looks you are right - if you google "31 august friends deadline lfc" a tweet comes up from lfchelp with that
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #874 on: July 24, 2023, 04:06:03 pm »
Yer mate thats where I remember it from just looked again on their Twitter and they posted that on the 30th June that its available till 31st August
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #875 on: August 1, 2023, 12:00:17 am »
Sorry if these questions have been asked before, I can't find the answers.

1) Is it possible for a person to be a member of more than one F&F group?  For example, my brother is in my group, can he join one of his colleagues F&F group which I am not a member of?
2) If the above is possible, do I automatically appear in my brother's colleagues F&F group?
3) If I manage to purchase a ticket for my brother and he can't make it to a match, can I on his behalf forward his ticket to someone in my F&F group, or does he need to do it?  He does not have visibility of this other person in my group though...

Thanks!
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #876 on: August 1, 2023, 01:52:26 am »
Its not so much a group but just a list of friends really, only one of a pair has to add for both to be on each others list. You also can't see your friends friends

1. Yeah, if you add someone but your brother doesn't, he wont see them on his list but you will on yours, and vice versa those he adds will show on his and their friends list bit not yours.
2. If you add a new person it will put you both on each others list.
3. No, only the ticket owner can forward, and they can only forward to those on their list. Tickets can be forwarded a maximum of three times too, then it is stuck/locked on the account. Easiest solution to what you said is to have your brother add who he may potentially give the ticket too in advance (assuming you have the same ticket, otherwise you can just middle man)
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #877 on: August 1, 2023, 10:45:38 am »
Amazing, thank SnowGoon  :D
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #878 on: Today at 06:15:58 am »
Does anyone know when you can start to forward tickets to F&F? Currently it's just grey'd out when you follow the link....
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #879 on: Today at 07:56:10 am »
I share a season ticket with my brother so have to transfer every other game. Usually do it within the week of the game, usually when the game to transfer is the next game.
