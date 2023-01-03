I just went to forward a Real ticket to a mate whos on my FF list, and received this additional information:



Supporters are advised that they MUST purchase their ticket(s) at the Price Type(s) relevant to the age of each supporter in their booking, as recorded in the Personal Details section of their My Account.

Supporters must select the relevant Price Type(s) from the dropdown box e.g. a supporter aged 65 and over should select Over 65.

We will be contacting those supporters who purchase concessionary tickets who have not yet completed Fan Update.

We will cancel tickets for supporters who do not complete Fan Update when requested to do so.



This is a ticket from my dads ST account, and hes 65+, which is a cheaper ST rate than an adult ST. Up to now this season, forwarding tickets to FF in a different age bracket (eg 65+ to adult) has been no issue. But now this. I recall reading somewhere that forwarding tickets to FF members in a different price band would be addressed sometime during the season, and I guess that time has come. But, based on the above information, when trying to forward a ticket, Im not really sure what this means for myself (as the sender, on behalf of my dad) or the receiver. The fan update info confuses me. Does anyone have an idea about this? Thanks