Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 65204 times)

Offline TwitterJayy

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #760 on: January 3, 2023, 12:27:28 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on January  2, 2023, 02:06:13 pm
Yeah they can but also ned to download there pass before you can forward
Nice one mate
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #761 on: January 3, 2023, 11:48:06 am »
Quote from: Benimar Col on January  1, 2023, 11:58:18 am
Hi, does this system apply for ST holders ? 

Ive just looked at this for Wolves in FA Cup and it only gives a forward option to the FF list
if you return to LFC for them to re-sell do you keep credit ?

Will there be an option to distribute for the FA cup? I can only see forward currently.

My mate owns his ticket but hes bringing his two kids and I want to send my ticket and another to him for Saturday.
Offline Barrowred

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #762 on: January 3, 2023, 12:17:45 pm »
I have forwarded my lads FA cup ticket and I'm not sure if I should have distributed it? Does he keep the credit regardless?
Online Philipm20

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #763 on: January 3, 2023, 01:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on January  3, 2023, 12:17:45 pm
I have forwarded my lads FA cup ticket and I'm not sure if I should have distributed it? Does he keep the credit regardless?

Yes retain credits for cup games
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #764 on: January 3, 2023, 03:28:14 pm »
Option to distribute became available just so everyone knows. Distributed to my mate no problem. ACS tickets.
Offline DIOJIM

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #765 on: January 3, 2023, 03:35:09 pm »
My wife is a member and has a ticket to Wolves on Saturday but can no longer make it due to a hen do (priorities eh).

Tried to forward on to my brother in law who was a member last season but stopped going. I got him to delete his old expired membership from his Iphone, sign up to the general NFC pass and download it which seemed to have worked.

But when trying to forward the ticket from the wife's account it's saying maximum quantity reached for my brother in law's account despite knowing for a fact he doesn't have a ticket allocated. So frustrating.

Any ideas? Assuming it's an issue with the general admission NFC pass getting crossed wires with his old membership but his apple wallet looks absolutely fine and he's followed the guide on how to do it...  :butt
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #766 on: January 3, 2023, 03:42:23 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January  1, 2023, 05:56:26 pm
you can't give cup tickets back

It's a bit shit that. Clearly people have only bought Wolves for the credit and have no intention of going, yet they won't face the same consequences as people that pass on league games.
Offline Sat on the bar

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #767 on: January 4, 2023, 09:04:06 pm »
Hi all, newbie here. After a bit of advice if anybody can help. Me and the family are away this weekend, and cant go to the match on Sat night. Got 3 tickets sat together and trying to distribute to a friend from work. My son and wife are members and have the distribute and forward options available to them. Im a season ticket holder, but only have the forward option (no distribute) anybody any ideas why please?
Offline walterwhite

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #768 on: January 4, 2023, 09:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Sat on the bar on January  4, 2023, 09:04:06 pm
Hi all, newbie here. After a bit of advice if anybody can help. Me and the family are away this weekend, and cant go to the match on Sat night. Got 3 tickets sat together and trying to distribute to a friend from work. My son and wife are members and have the distribute and forward options available to them. Im a season ticket holder, but only have the forward option (no distribute) anybody any ideas why please?

To be honest its anyones guess, not sure if distribute is available to any ST holders or maybe some, seems to be random who gets it, best get them to create a free account and forward to them
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #769 on: January 5, 2023, 08:27:38 am »
I'm a STH and only ever have Forward but it works ok.

Someone on here said the other day it is due to the credit and who that goes to?
Offline Sat on the bar

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #770 on: January 5, 2023, 02:12:12 pm »
Thanks for the info chaps. Ill do what you said walterwhite 🙂
Offline liamo3

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #771 on: January 5, 2023, 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on January  3, 2023, 03:35:09 pm
My wife is a member and has a ticket to Wolves on Saturday but can no longer make it due to a hen do (priorities eh).

Tried to forward on to my brother in law who was a member last season but stopped going. I got him to delete his old expired membership from his Iphone, sign up to the general NFC pass and download it which seemed to have worked.

But when trying to forward the ticket from the wife's account it's saying maximum quantity reached for my brother in law's account despite knowing for a fact he doesn't have a ticket allocated. So frustrating.

Any ideas? Assuming it's an issue with the general admission NFC pass getting crossed wires with his old membership but his apple wallet looks absolutely fine and he's followed the guide on how to do it...  :butt

Im 99% certain they havent physically downloaded the general nfc pass to their phone. Thats the exact message you get when it hasnt been downloaded to the phone.
Offline 'Mondzz'

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #772 on: January 7, 2023, 11:59:21 am »
Trying to forward my ticket to a mate so he can take his lad. Ive already got my mate on friends and family but he has his own ticket already. Any idea if i can forward him this second ticket and hell be able to scan both of them in?
Online swoopy

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #773 on: January 7, 2023, 12:55:08 pm »
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on January  7, 2023, 11:59:21 am
Trying to forward my ticket to a mate so he can take his lad. Ive already got my mate on friends and family but he has his own ticket already. Any idea if i can forward him this second ticket and hell be able to scan both of them in?

You can't forward a ticket to an account that already has a ticket
Offline TSC

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #774 on: January 28, 2023, 07:11:13 am »
Anyone know when the option to forward a ticket for Everton is available? Option is still greyed out for me currently (Ive a ST).
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #775 on: January 28, 2023, 07:38:20 am »
Quote from: 'Mondzz' on January  7, 2023, 11:59:21 am
Trying to forward my ticket to a mate so he can take his lad. Ive already got my mate on friends and family but he has his own ticket already. Any idea if i can forward him this second ticket and hell be able to scan both of them in?

Just get the kid to create a supporter ID and add you to the friends and family list.
Your mate can the download the NFC pass to his own phone then you can forward the ticket to the new account
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #776 on: January 28, 2023, 09:00:42 am »
Quote from: TSC on January 28, 2023, 07:11:13 am
Anyone know when the option to forward a ticket for Everton is available? Option is still greyed out for me currently (Ive a ST).

Usually in the week before the game.
Offline TSC

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #777 on: January 28, 2023, 04:09:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 28, 2023, 09:00:42 am
Usually in the week before the game.

👍
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #778 on: January 31, 2023, 01:42:01 pm »
Looks like Everton can be forwarded now
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #779 on: February 3, 2023, 03:11:30 pm »
Trying to add a new F & F via the back door route as closed for season
Ticket user creates a new Supporter ID, upload NFC then add the Supporter ID of the one forwarding a ticket, not accepting it, doesn't allow new F & F additions, the supporter trying to be added is a STH, not sure if that has any bearing on situation rather than a Member being added

Any thoughts please what I'm doing wrong? much appreciated

Offline walterwhite

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #780 on: February 3, 2023, 06:38:54 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on February  3, 2023, 03:11:30 pm
Trying to add a new F & F via the back door route as closed for season
Ticket user creates a new Supporter ID, upload NFC then add the Supporter ID of the one forwarding a ticket, not accepting it, doesn't allow new F & F additions, the supporter trying to be added is a STH, not sure if that has any bearing on situation rather than a Member being added

Any thoughts please what I'm doing wrong? much appreciated

what issue is it that you are running into the f&f add button is not there?
Offline Tommypig

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #781 on: February 7, 2023, 04:02:09 pm »
OK so if you had already distributed Wolves game and that person can't go and I now want to go can they transfer it back to me!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #782 on: February 7, 2023, 04:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on February  7, 2023, 04:02:09 pm
OK so if you had already distributed Wolves game and that person can't go and I now want to go can they transfer it back to me!

probably

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  7, 2023, 04:05:10 pm
Would depend if you distributed or forwarded I guess. If you forwarded then the other person owns the ticket, so they would have to forward/distribute it back to you. If you distributed you should be able to recall it.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #783 on: February 8, 2023, 12:22:11 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on February  3, 2023, 06:38:54 pm
what issue is it that you are running into the f&f add button is not there?

Finally got into my mates account to take a look..new Supporter ID created but... there's No add button on the F & F...so he can't link to me...I thought this back door route worked people were intimating on here..seems not...F & F remains closed 🤷‍♂️
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #784 on: February 8, 2023, 12:29:20 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on February  8, 2023, 12:22:11 pm
Finally got into my mates account to take a look..new Supporter ID created but... there's No add button on the F & F...so he can't link to me...I thought this back door route worked people were intimating on here..seems not...F & F remains closed 🤷‍♂️
Is the newly created account less than 2 weeks old?
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #785 on: February 8, 2023, 12:50:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February  8, 2023, 12:29:20 pm
Is the newly created account less than 2 weeks old?

I believe so yes
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #786 on: February 8, 2023, 01:16:46 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on February  8, 2023, 12:50:21 pm
I believe so yes
Thats really weird then as I know of quite a few others that have definitely got around the issue by creating a new account
Online SnowGoon

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #787 on: February 8, 2023, 05:44:00 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February  8, 2023, 01:16:46 pm
Thats really weird then as I know of quite a few others that have definitely got around the issue by creating a new account

Quote from: jizzspunk on February  8, 2023, 12:50:21 pm
I believe so yes

There should be a "manage my friends & family" link and you can add new ones from in there. It appears at the top after clicking manage.

Does manage not appear? It definitely stays there for two weeks.
Offline walterwhite

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #788 on: February 9, 2023, 08:46:26 am »
I also notice the add friends and family is gone from my free account but it's months old and the button had been there from the beginning, so maybe they have actually got the 2 weeks thing working now, maybe your account was outside the 2 weeks or the dev messed it up turning on the new feature.
Offline KM519

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #789 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
I just went to forward a Real ticket to a mate whos on my FF list, and received this additional information:

Supporters are advised that they MUST purchase their ticket(s) at the Price Type(s) relevant to the age of each supporter in their booking, as recorded in the Personal Details section of their My Account.
Supporters must select the relevant Price Type(s) from the dropdown box e.g. a supporter aged 65 and over should select Over 65.
We will be contacting those supporters who purchase concessionary tickets who have not yet completed Fan Update.
We will cancel tickets for supporters who do not complete Fan Update when requested to do so.

This is a ticket from my dads ST account, and hes 65+, which is a cheaper ST rate than an adult ST. Up to now this season, forwarding tickets to FF in a different age bracket (eg 65+ to adult) has been no issue. But now this. I recall reading somewhere that forwarding tickets to FF members in a different price band would be addressed sometime during the season, and I guess that time has come. But, based on the above information, when trying to forward a ticket, Im not really sure what this means for myself (as the sender, on behalf of my dad) or the receiver. The fan update info confuses me. Does anyone have an idea about this? Thanks
Offline jdirckze

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #790 on: Today at 01:05:38 pm »
Quote from: KM519 on Today at 09:28:52 am
I just went to forward a Real ticket to a mate whos on my FF list, and received this additional information:

Supporters are advised that they MUST purchase their ticket(s) at the Price Type(s) relevant to the age of each supporter in their booking, as recorded in the Personal Details section of their My Account.
Supporters must select the relevant Price Type(s) from the dropdown box e.g. a supporter aged 65 and over should select Over 65.
We will be contacting those supporters who purchase concessionary tickets who have not yet completed Fan Update.
We will cancel tickets for supporters who do not complete Fan Update when requested to do so.

This is a ticket from my dads ST account, and hes 65+, which is a cheaper ST rate than an adult ST. Up to now this season, forwarding tickets to FF in a different age bracket (eg 65+ to adult) has been no issue. But now this. I recall reading somewhere that forwarding tickets to FF members in a different price band would be addressed sometime during the season, and I guess that time has come. But, based on the above information, when trying to forward a ticket, Im not really sure what this means for myself (as the sender, on behalf of my dad) or the receiver. The fan update info confuses me. Does anyone have an idea about this? Thanks
Can't really answer your question but this will soon affect me as I will be 65 next year  but my wife is 57 . In the event that we can't get to the odd match we forward our tix to the lads of a fella who sits next to us (both over 18) but presumably if what you have experienced is correct then I won't be able to forward my ticket once I'm 65 to anyone under that age .   I would hope they would introduce a system where you or the receiver can pay the difference if they are in a different age category.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #791 on: Today at 01:28:20 pm »
Quote from: jdirckze on Today at 01:05:38 pm
Can't really answer your question but this will soon affect me as I will be 65 next year  but my wife is 57 . In the event that we can't get to the odd match we forward our tix to the lads of a fella who sits next to us (both over 18) but presumably if what you have experienced is correct then I won't be able to forward my ticket once I'm 65 to anyone under that age .   I would hope they would introduce a system where you or the receiver can pay the difference if they are in a different age category.

That was suppposed to be introduced this season. It was on site that it would be implemented, and the operators on live chat confirmed it. It didn't take too long before they binned it off.
Online SnowGoon

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #792 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:28:20 pm
That was suppposed to be introduced this season. It was on site that it would be implemented, and the operators on live chat confirmed it. It didn't take too long before they binned it off.

It was transferring adults to childrens accounts for Everton.

Also buying tickets isn't working as it was. You used to be able to buy a young adults ticket for a child account, this looks like it has stopped

This is going to be a right mess as it's often impossible to get 2 at a time, for example an adult and a child, so you could often get 1 adult and then a few hours/days later a nearby one for the child, but pay young adults price. A bit more expensive but at least you could both go, now you must buy under 16s at childrens price, but you can't get a child's one unless an adult one is purchased at the same time.
