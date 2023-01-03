My wife is a member and has a ticket to Wolves on Saturday but can no longer make it due to a hen do (priorities eh).Tried to forward on to my brother in law who was a member last season but stopped going. I got him to delete his old expired membership from his Iphone, sign up to the general NFC pass and download it which seemed to have worked.But when trying to forward the ticket from the wife's account it's saying maximum quantity reached for my brother in law's account despite knowing for a fact he doesn't have a ticket allocated. So frustrating.Any ideas? Assuming it's an issue with the general admission NFC pass getting crossed wires with his old membership but his apple wallet looks absolutely fine and he's followed the guide on how to do it...