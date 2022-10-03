I forwarded my Man City ticket to one of my Friends & Family, but she's not able to go now. But she's saying she can't see the ticket on her account, to forward back to me.



How long does it normally take for a ticket to appear in someone else's account? I just want the ticket back so I can forward to someone else or put it on the ticket exchange.



If you have got the email and it has her name listed as owner on your account (the place where you forward the ticket) then you can't recall it. She will have to forward it back to you (assuming you are listed as one of her friend or family).The other option is once she has her ticket on her phone, you get her to screenshot the code for the ticket and send it to you and you then send it on to whoever you wantYes it is a pain in the arse. It's just how the system is