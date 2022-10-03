If you have got the email and it has her name listed as owner on your account (the place where you forward the ticket) then you can't recall it. She will have to forward it back to you (assuming you are listed as one of her friend or family).
The other option is once she has her ticket on her phone, you get her to screenshot the code for the ticket and send it to you and you then send it on to whoever you want
Yes it is a pain in the arse. It's just how the system is
She can see the ticket in her account & can select me in the dropdown menu, but when she selects me, she can't proceed & gets this error message:
Ticket Fulfilment - In Order To Proceed, Please Make Sure The Supporter You Are Forwarding To Has An Active Membership Or General Admission NFC Pass.
I have a season ticket & the pass is in the Google Wallet app (as I was the person who forwarded it to her, in error, in the 1st place.
Is there any issue that she has an iPhone & I have an Android phone?