Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 59953 times)

Offline JOL

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #720 on: October 3, 2022, 04:18:58 pm »
got it -- with the 3 dots and scroll down

nice one

so mate could just point that at the turnstile?

clever cheers
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #721 on: October 3, 2022, 04:24:17 pm »
Quote from: JOL on October  3, 2022, 04:18:58 pm
got it -- with the 3 dots and scroll down

nice one

so mate could just point that at the turnstile?

clever cheers
put the code in the reader and it should work yeah
Offline JOL

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #722 on: October 3, 2022, 04:33:11 pm »
nice one

if it works he's cushty (i'll take other proofs of my wife too)

if it doesn't he can have a quiet pint in the '3rd man'
Offline walterwhite

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #723 on: October 3, 2022, 04:38:07 pm »
Quote from: JOL on October  3, 2022, 04:33:11 pm
nice one

if it works he's cushty (i'll take other proofs of my wife too)

if it doesn't he can have a quiet pint in the '3rd man'

you also need to turn off auto updates on the pass before screenshotting or it wont work
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #724 on: October 7, 2022, 07:52:50 pm »
I forwarded my Man City ticket to one of my Friends & Family, but she's not able to go now.  But she's saying she can't see the ticket on her account, to forward back to me.

How long does it normally take for a ticket to appear in someone else's account?  I just want the ticket back so I can forward to someone else or put it on the ticket exchange.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #725 on: October 7, 2022, 08:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on October  7, 2022, 07:52:50 pm
I forwarded my Man City ticket to one of my Friends & Family, but she's not able to go now.  But she's saying she can't see the ticket on her account, to forward back to me.

How long does it normally take for a ticket to appear in someone else's account?  I just want the ticket back so I can forward to someone else or put it on the ticket exchange.

If you have got the email and it has her name listed as owner on your account (the place where you forward the ticket) then you can't recall it. She will have to forward it back to you (assuming you are listed as one of her friend or family).

The other option is once she has her ticket on her phone, you get her to screenshot the code for the ticket and send it to you and you then send it on to whoever you want

Yes it is a pain in the arse. It's just how the system is
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #726 on: October 10, 2022, 10:22:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October  7, 2022, 08:27:51 pm
If you have got the email and it has her name listed as owner on your account (the place where you forward the ticket) then you can't recall it. She will have to forward it back to you (assuming you are listed as one of her friend or family).

The other option is once she has her ticket on her phone, you get her to screenshot the code for the ticket and send it to you and you then send it on to whoever you want

Yes it is a pain in the arse. It's just how the system is

She can see the ticket in her account & can select me in the dropdown menu, but when she selects me, she can't proceed & gets this error message:

Ticket Fulfilment - In Order To Proceed, Please Make Sure The Supporter You Are Forwarding To Has An Active Membership Or General Admission NFC Pass.

I have a season ticket & the pass is in the Google Wallet app (as I was the person who forwarded it to her, in error, in the 1st place.

Is there any issue that she has an iPhone & I have an Android phone?
Offline thirty

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #727 on: October 13, 2022, 09:28:13 pm »
I have distributed my ticket on Sunday to my uncle. He has received the email but his phone it too old for any google pay/wallet. Can he go to ticket office and get paper ticket if he shows email from me? He is registered with the club but just doesnt have a phone good enough for google pay/wallet
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #728 on: October 14, 2022, 01:46:30 pm »
Quote from: thirty on October 13, 2022, 09:28:13 pm
I have distributed my ticket on Sunday to my uncle. He has received the email but his phone it too old for any google pay/wallet. Can he go to ticket office and get paper ticket if he shows email from me? He is registered with the club but just doesnt have a phone good enough for google pay/wallet
Ticket office said they would print paper ticket
Offline Scorpioxx

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #729 on: October 14, 2022, 02:02:57 pm »
Quote from: thirty on October 14, 2022, 01:46:30 pm
Ticket office said they would print paper ticket


Make sure to tell him to take some form of ID , Driving License , Passport and something with his address on
Offline uppercentenary92

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #730 on: October 14, 2022, 04:25:00 pm »
NFC Pass
So i have been sent the QR code for Sunday - What should the QR page look like. Someone said turn updates off before screen shot ? - I have the screenshot , with the automatic selection at green, Will that work.....did a 4 way swap to help someone cant get my ticket back !!
Offline walterwhite

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #731 on: October 14, 2022, 04:28:57 pm »
Quote from: uppercentenary92 on October 14, 2022, 04:25:00 pm
NFC Pass
So i have been sent the QR code for Sunday - What should the QR page look like. Someone said turn updates off before screen shot ? - I have the screenshot , with the automatic selection at green, Will that work.....did a 4 way swap to help someone cant get my ticket back !!

No above automatic selection is automatic updates this needs to be off , automatic selection is irrelevant
Offline uppercentenary92

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #732 on: October 14, 2022, 04:35:56 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on October 14, 2022, 04:28:57 pm
No above automatic selection is automatic updates this needs to be off , automatic selection is irrelevant

brilliant - just had it sent back with automatic updates turned off and the screen shot - Should this be kept off until after the game or just for the screen shot...tHanks
Offline atmavictu74

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #733 on: October 14, 2022, 06:09:37 pm »
My distribute/forward are block, it is a hospitality ticket are those non transferable? Thanks
Offline John C

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #734 on: November 8, 2022, 12:27:04 pm »
When forwarding a junior ticket to an adult I noticed a message that the correct price must be paid for the age of the person attending or the transaction will be cancelled - but there's still no way of topping the amount up during the transfer, is there?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #735 on: November 8, 2022, 12:46:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  8, 2022, 12:27:04 pm
When forwarding a junior ticket to an adult I noticed a message that the correct price must be paid for the age of the person attending or the transaction will be cancelled - but there's still no way of topping the amount up during the transfer, is there?
doesn't apply to transfers just original purchase of ticket
Online Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #736 on: November 8, 2022, 01:13:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  8, 2022, 12:27:04 pm
When forwarding a junior ticket to an adult I noticed a message that the correct price must be paid for the age of the person attending or the transaction will be cancelled - but there's still no way of topping the amount up during the transfer, is there?

At the start of the season they said there would be the facility to pay the difference for that transfer, or get a refund of the difference for doing it the opposite way, but the scumbags have obviously decided it makes more sense to make people pay £50 if they want to bring their 5 year old kid to a game on their mates membership.
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #737 on: November 8, 2022, 01:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  8, 2022, 01:13:27 pm
At the start of the season they said there would be the facility to pay the difference for that transfer, or get a refund of the difference for doing it the opposite way, but the scumbags have obviously decided it makes more sense to make people pay £50 if they want to bring their 5 year old kid to a game on their mates membership.
Yep, just for the 7 league games alone that we've played so far, I've paid £294 (7 x £42) for my daughter when it should have been £63 (7 x £9).
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #738 on: November 8, 2022, 04:02:54 pm »
Ta guys, although its swings and roundabouts for some it's ridiculous you're paying full whack for your kids. Hope they sort it next season.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #739 on: November 10, 2022, 10:44:13 am »
sorry if this is  already answered somewhere
a friend (13 + member) who cant manage on Saturday has said he would give to another friend (4 credits member)
on his account he has distribute and forward ticket
which one should be used so that the other friend gets the credit
Offline didopich

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #740 on: November 10, 2022, 11:28:49 am »
 Tell him to use forward if he wants to pass on the credit.
Offline dundeejoe

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #741 on: November 10, 2022, 11:44:03 am »
Quote from: didopich on November 10, 2022, 11:28:49 am
Tell him to use forward if he wants to pass on the credit.
thanks
Offline TSC

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #742 on: December 11, 2022, 08:19:06 pm »
I'm trying to forward a ticket to a F&F member but the options to do so aren't available it appears.  So I can choose the relevant game from the list of games (I've a season ticket) and the 'forward ticket' option within my account.  However this then opens another window for the specific game and the 'forward ticket' option is greyed out within said window.  Same issue appears to be the case for all games. 

Not sure if there's an issue or if I'm doing something wrong?  I managed to forward a ticket earlier this season OK.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #743 on: December 11, 2022, 08:59:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December 11, 2022, 08:19:06 pm
I'm trying to forward a ticket to a F&F member but the options to do so aren't available it appears.  So I can choose the relevant game from the list of games (I've a season ticket) and the 'forward ticket' option within my account.  However this then opens another window for the specific game and the 'forward ticket' option is greyed out within said window.  Same issue appears to be the case for all games. 

Not sure if there's an issue or if I'm doing something wrong?  I managed to forward a ticket earlier this season OK.

You can only do it a week before the game
Offline TSC

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #744 on: December 11, 2022, 10:24:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 11, 2022, 08:59:58 pm
You can only do it a week before the game

Thatll be the issue then.  Thanks.
Offline "Stuart"

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #745 on: December 20, 2022, 11:18:25 am »
Quick question, I've got 2 tickets for the fa cup and my friend has one who can't go. Can I forward my ticket to my dad who on my friends and family and then get my mate to forward to me
Offline Divock

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #746 on: December 20, 2022, 03:19:01 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on December 20, 2022, 11:18:25 am
Quick question, I've got 2 tickets for the fa cup and my friend has one who can't go. Can I forward my ticket to my dad who on my friends and family and then get my mate to forward to me

Yes.

In that example you and your friend will keep the credits too; your Dad wouldn't get a credit.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #747 on: December 28, 2022, 09:38:08 am »
Distributed two tickets out my two free transfers but one of them isnt feeling so good so might not make it. It doesnt affect my credit does it once its sent to them and then they dont make the match?
Offline Scorpioxx

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #748 on: December 28, 2022, 12:47:30 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 28, 2022, 09:38:08 am
Distributed two tickets out my two free transfers but one of them isnt feeling so good so might not make it. It doesnt affect my credit does it once its sent to them and then they dont make the match?

When you 'distribute' a ticket you retain the credit regardless of whether they go or not
Online Benimar Col

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #749 on: December 28, 2022, 01:53:58 pm »
two tickets together for Upper Kenny Dalglish stand just returned to the club for Leicester City on Friday evening.
Offline sambhi92

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #750 on: December 28, 2022, 04:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Scorpioxx on December 28, 2022, 12:47:30 pm
When you 'distribute' a ticket you retain the credit regardless of whether they go or not

I thought they got rid of this system? doesnt person who bought lose the credit and it goes to the person you gave it to?
Offline emitime

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #751 on: December 28, 2022, 04:23:43 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on December 28, 2022, 04:16:31 pm
I thought they got rid of this system? doesnt person who bought lose the credit and it goes to the person you gave it to?

There's a difference between forwarding and distributing a ticket.

'Forward' to another member (lose credit)
'Distribute' to another member (keep credit)

The latter is only available twice per season to 13+ members (or it's available to everyone for a game if it is switched from weekend to mid-week within 28 days of the match being played).

Offline sambhi92

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #752 on: December 28, 2022, 04:24:52 pm »
Quote from: emitime on December 28, 2022, 04:23:43 pm
There's a difference between forwarding and distributing a ticket.

'Forward' to another member (lose credit)
'Distribute' to another member (keep credit)

The latter is only available twice per season to 13+ members (or it's available to everyone for a game if it is switched from weekend to mid-week within 28 days of the match being played).

ahh thanks!
Offline Christy Phelan

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #753 on: December 30, 2022, 12:21:03 pm »
Hi, I am looking to forward my season ticket for a match later in the season to a friend but he is not on my friends and family list.  Am I goosed here?  Thanks.
Online swoopy

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #754 on: December 30, 2022, 12:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on December 30, 2022, 12:21:03 pm
Hi, I am looking to forward my season ticket for a match later in the season to a friend but he is not on my friends and family list.  Am I goosed here?  Thanks.

Get him / her to create a new account and then add you to that. They'll need to download the new pass. It's such a poor workaround but it works.
Offline Christy Phelan

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #755 on: December 30, 2022, 12:27:22 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on December 30, 2022, 12:22:02 pm
Get him / her to create a new account and then add you to that. They'll need to download the new pass. It's such a poor workaround but it works.

Great thanks a lot, much appreciated.
Online Benimar Col

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #756 on: Today at 11:58:18 am »
Quote from: emitime on December 28, 2022, 04:23:43 pm

There's a difference between forwarding and distributing a ticket.

'Forward' to another member (lose credit)
'Distribute' to another member (keep credit)


Hi, does this system apply for ST holders ? 

Ive just looked at this for Wolves in FA Cup and it only gives a forward option to the FF list
if you return to LFC for them to re-sell do you keep credit ?

