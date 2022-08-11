« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 43964 times)

Offline Saus76

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #520 on: August 11, 2022, 11:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 11, 2022, 11:09:35 pm
Assume you already have a ticket? If so then you can't have 2.
You need to make your kid a supporter ID, then add your mate to his friends and family.
Once you do that, he should be able to send the ticket to your kids account. Then you can log in to your kids account and download the ticket to your phone.

Thanks. Yeah, I've got a ST. You can't add friends and family now, there's been a cut off. Such a fucking faff!
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 12:00:00 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 21, 2022, 11:52:28 am
I'm bringing her to Wolves game. If you've to do it for an earlier one let me know the craic with it
So 4 days before the 1st home match of the season, they have now changed the wording :

Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

Original answer :

Yes there will be a mechanism to facilitate this.

New answer :

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.

So basically despite having over 2 months to sort it, they still havent so they have just kicked the can down the road. Therefore my daughter will have to go in on an adult tickets at £42 each and not child tickets at £9 each like she was able to last season, amazing news.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,374
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 12:01:20 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on August 11, 2022, 11:14:00 pm
Thanks. Yeah, I've got a ST. You can't add friends and family now, there's been a cut off. Such a fucking faff!

If you make your kid a new account, you will be able to add your own and your mate's to it
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,374
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 12:01:41 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 12:00:00 am
So 4 days before the 1st home match of the season, they have now changed the wording :

Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

Original answer :

Yes there will be a mechanism to facilitate this.

New answer :

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.

So basically despite having over 2 months to sort it, they still havent so they have just kicked the can down the road. Therefore my daughter will have to go in on an adult tickets at £42 each and not child tickets at £9 each like she was able to last season, amazing news.

Not unexpected. Fucking useless c*nts.
If they're correct with that, then at some point in the next 9 months they'll facilitate it, and potentially refund the difference, but anyone doing it in the next few months gets fucked over.
Honestly wonder why I bother sometimes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:03:23 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Saus76

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 16
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 12:07:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:01:20 am
If you make your kid a new account, you will be able to add your own and your mate's to it

Thanks mate. Yes I've just done that. The option for me to add friends and family wasn't there - but for his account it was? Once one adds I'm assuming it adds for both accounts?
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,374
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 12:10:02 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 12:07:31 am
Thanks mate. Yes I've just done that. The option for me to add friends and family wasn't there - but for his account it was? Once one adds I'm assuming it adds for both accounts?

Yeah add your account and your mate's account through his, and you both should then be able to see him on your respective lists
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 12:14:55 am »
Just downloaded my nippers nfc pass to my phone.  This means that I have two nfc passes downloaded to my phone (my own membership pass and my sons general pass). Is this allowed?
Logged
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 12:22:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:01:41 am
Not unexpected. Fucking useless c*nts.
If they're correct with that, then at some point in the next 9 months they'll facilitate it, and potentially refund the difference, but anyone doing it in the next few months gets fucked over.
Honestly wonder why I bother sometimes.
Indeed.

Id put money on them not doing anything at all this whole season, no chance. So it will be an extra £627 for her, 19 x £42 (£798) instead of 19 x £9 (£171).
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,374
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 12:24:35 am »
Quote from: ianrush79 on Yesterday at 12:14:55 am
Just downloaded my nippers nfc pass to my phone.  This means that I have two nfc passes downloaded to my phone (my own membership pass and my sons general pass). Is this allowed?

Yes
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline didopich

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 07:57:42 am »
So the two games you're allowed to distribute a season is spot on I like it.
Question those two games are they again free to pass to anyone with an email like last year or still F&F only???
Logged

Offline KM519

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 12:47:30 pm »
To forward a ticket to friends and family, do they have to have downloaded an NFC pass first? Asking because I just tried to forward my ST for palace, but I was sent to a checkout page with a 20min timer and nothing else???
Logged

Offline walterwhite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 01:13:07 pm »
Quote from: KM519 on Yesterday at 12:47:30 pm
To forward a ticket to friends and family, do they have to have downloaded an NFC pass first? Asking because I just tried to forward my ST for palace, but I was sent to a checkout page with a 20min timer and nothing else???

It's a joke of a system you click forward then you have to select the member a second time on the basket page then proceed as if you are buying a ticket
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm »
Forwarding a ST to someone with an ID and its sort of gone in to a basket with a countdown to complete the transaction but "proceed" is greyed out - any ideas?
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 02:02:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
Forwarding a ST to someone with an ID and its sort of gone in to a basket with a countdown to complete the transaction but "proceed" is greyed out - any ideas?

Is the person you're forwarding to selected in the dropdown on the basket page (i.e. the ticket is assigned to them)?
Has the person your forwarding the ticket to 'purchased' the free NFC pass if they are not a member?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 02:11:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
Forwarding a ST to someone with an ID and its sort of gone in to a basket with a countdown to complete the transaction but "proceed" is greyed out - any ideas?

Stupid question but have you ticked the box labelled agree to terms and conditions?
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 02:13:57 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:02:05 pm
Is the person you're forwarding to selected in the dropdown on the basket page (i.e. the ticket is assigned to them)?
Has the person your forwarding the ticket to 'purchased' the free NFC pass if they are not a member?
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:11:41 pm
Stupid question but have you ticked the box labelled agree to terms and conditions?
This is different from last year isn't it? Its not a stupid question mate, its probably me. Got the free NFC pass now, used the drop down to select that number with the pass but waiting for the forwarded ticket to arrive - how do we access that?

Cheers guys
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 02:17:04 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:13:57 pm
This is different from last year isn't it? Its not a stupid question mate, its probably me. Got the free NFC pass now, used the drop down to select that number with the pass but waiting for the forwarded ticket to arrive - how do we access that?

Cheers guys

Ok, so if you've completed the transaction, the person you've transferred the ticket to needs to download the NFC pass (same way you download your season ticket / member card) on their own device. The ticket may appear on there immediately but it will update in due course.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 02:23:50 pm »
The person receiving the ticket (me) used a pc to register a free NFC pass, prob should have used my phone.

Just tried on my phone and get a message ..ERROR unable to renew membership. Reason - according to the membership period definition membership period expires before it ends.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 02:32:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:23:50 pm
The person receiving the ticket (me) used a pc to register a free NFC pass, prob should have used my phone.

Just tried on my phone and get a message ..ERROR unable to renew membership. Reason - according to the membership period definition membership period expires before it ends.

Yeh, on your phone go into your account > Memberships > click the little box next to the free NFC Pass > Download NFC Pass
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 02:59:15 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:32:46 pm
Yeh, on your phone go into your account > Memberships > click the little box next to the free NFC Pass > Download NFC Pass
Ta mate,I .... think ... I've done it, the ticket is in my wallet but its grey not red - is that correct, it does say hold near reader as if its live.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 03:00:35 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 02:59:15 pm
Ta mate,I .... think ... I've done it, the ticket is in my wallet but its grey not red - is that correct, it does say hold near reader as if its live.

Yeah thats correct. It starts off blank but after a while it should automatically show the Crystal Palace game. Once the game is over it will go blank again until you forward another game to it
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 03:39:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:00:35 pm
Yeah thats correct. It starts off blank but after a while it should automatically show the Crystal Palace game. Once the game is over it will go blank again until you forward another game to it
sorry to be a pain, yep its showing the game/ticket in the exact format as last year but the ticket is grey not red - what's yours mate?
Logged

Offline HystrixCristata

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 04:02:33 pm »
Mine is grey too. I just think that is what colour they have made the general admission ticket.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 04:05:19 pm »
Yeh, in the video they've done the GA ticket is green! Wouldn't read anything into it though.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,931
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 04:14:52 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 03:39:08 pm
sorry to be a pain, yep its showing the game/ticket in the exact format as last year but the ticket is grey not red - what's yours mate?

Yeah. Because it is just a general admission ticket. You're all sorted for Monday
Logged

Offline diddyfaz-golborne

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 04:17:50 pm »
Quote from: HystrixCristata on August 11, 2022, 08:20:56 pm
Did you pick someone in F&F list?
When it goes to where it says the ticket price there was another drop down near the person's name you are transferring to. In that box should be the reference number of their NFC pass.
Then at bottom of the page is says £0.0 and there is a continue button. You then need to accept some Ts&Cs

Thank you. I was unaware the Fan receiving the ticket MUST download the new NFC Pass
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,788
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 04:21:48 pm »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on Yesterday at 04:17:50 pm
Thank you. I was unaware the Fan receiving the ticket MUST download the new NFC Pass

Yeh, they must download the NFC pass, but if they don't have a membership they'll just be downloading a GA NFC pass which can be used multiple times in the season if they get transferred more tickets.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 04:43:54 pm »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on Yesterday at 04:17:50 pm
Thank you. I was unaware the Fan receiving the ticket MUST download the new NFC Pass
Same, mines is sorted now, hopefully you're will be also. The folks on here are great at resolving things :)
Logged

Offline diddyfaz-golborne

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:43:54 pm
Same, mines is sorted now, hopefully you're will be also. The folks on here are great at resolving things :)
RAWK is my only stress relief option :)
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm »
This has prob been asked before.  When distributing a ticket via the forward option the proceed button option is greyed out so cant proceed.  Anyone know why?
Logged

Online ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm
This has prob been asked before.  When distributing a ticket via the forward option the proceed button option is greyed out so cant proceed.  Anyone know why?

The person that you are trying to forward the ticket to has probably not downloaded their NFT pass
Logged
Phil Brown just off the phone. Stupid sod didn't know what 'Gardening Leave' meant. He's spent the past week planting fucking roses.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm »
Quote from: ianrush79 on Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm
The person that you are trying to forward the ticket to has probably not downloaded their NFT pass
Yep, that's our experience today TSC.
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 02:32:46 pm
on their phone go into your account > Memberships > click the little box next to the free NFC Pass > Download NFC Pass
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm »
Quote from: ianrush79 on Yesterday at 09:50:13 pm
The person that you are trying to forward the ticket to has probably not downloaded their NFT pass

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm
Yep, that's our experience today TSC.

Ok will check thx
Logged

Offline KM519

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #553 on: Today at 02:35:16 am »
So, just to clarify, FF recipients of a forwarded ticket must have downloaded a GA NFC Pass to their phone BEFORE the person forwarding the ticket can complete the process at their end. Is that right?
Logged

Offline diddyfaz-golborne

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #554 on: Today at 07:27:04 am »
Quote from: KM519 on Today at 02:35:16 am
So, just to clarify, FF recipients of a forwarded ticket must have downloaded a GA NFC Pass to their phone BEFORE the person forwarding the ticket can complete the process at their end. Is that right?
Yes. Until this is completed there is no option to 'fully' transfer the match ticket. You can as far as selecting the FF member but new system identifies if the FF member has the NFC pass or not.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #555 on: Today at 03:16:55 pm »
I take it some have been successful in forwarding a ticket to f&f for palace/ other games this season?
Logged

Offline KM519

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #556 on: Today at 10:12:29 pm »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on Today at 07:27:04 am
Yes. Until this is completed there is no option to 'fully' transfer the match ticket. You can as far as selecting the FF member but new system identifies if the FF member has the NFC pass or not.

Great. Thank you
Logged

Offline wewonit5timesinistanbul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 701
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #557 on: Today at 10:34:08 pm »
Anybody had issues transferring kids ticket for Palace?  Mates getting the following message

You must select adult /over65/young adult and junior ticket to proceed
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,765
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #558 on: Today at 11:24:40 pm »
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on Today at 10:34:08 pm
Anybody had issues transferring kids ticket for Palace?  Mates getting the following message

You must select adult /over65/young adult and junior ticket to proceed

No but it's an interesting question which wasn't addressed last year. Many people need an ability to transfer a kids ticket to an adult and pay the difference in an honest manner.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 