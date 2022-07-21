« previous next »
Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 42489 times)

Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:09:35 pm
Assume you already have a ticket? If so then you can't have 2.
You need to make your kid a supporter ID, then add your mate to his friends and family.
Once you do that, he should be able to send the ticket to your kids account. Then you can log in to your kids account and download the ticket to your phone.

Thanks. Yeah, I've got a ST. You can't add friends and family now, there's been a cut off. Such a fucking faff!
Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 21, 2022, 11:52:28 am
I'm bringing her to Wolves game. If you've to do it for an earlier one let me know the craic with it
So 4 days before the 1st home match of the season, they have now changed the wording :

Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

Original answer :

Yes there will be a mechanism to facilitate this.

New answer :

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.

So basically despite having over 2 months to sort it, they still havent so they have just kicked the can down the road. Therefore my daughter will have to go in on an adult tickets at £42 each and not child tickets at £9 each like she was able to last season, amazing news.
Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm
Thanks. Yeah, I've got a ST. You can't add friends and family now, there's been a cut off. Such a fucking faff!

If you make your kid a new account, you will be able to add your own and your mate's to it
Re: Friends and Family
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:00:00 am
So 4 days before the 1st home match of the season, they have now changed the wording :

Can I forward an adult ticket to a concession and vice versa?

Original answer :

Yes there will be a mechanism to facilitate this.

New answer :

We are currently not charging the difference in price for tickets that are forwarded to or from a concessionary ticket. During the season, there will be the introduction of a mechanism to facilitate this.

So basically despite having over 2 months to sort it, they still havent so they have just kicked the can down the road. Therefore my daughter will have to go in on an adult tickets at £42 each and not child tickets at £9 each like she was able to last season, amazing news.

Not unexpected. Fucking useless c*nts.
If they're correct with that, then at some point in the next 9 months they'll facilitate it, and potentially refund the difference, but anyone doing it in the next few months gets fucked over.
Honestly wonder why I bother sometimes.
