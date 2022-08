Just a word of warning. I had three passes on my phone for the Strasbourg game last Sunday.



First 2 scanned in fine. The third (mine) refused to work and said that it had already been scanned. It hadnít.



Whilst the stewards were decent and let me in, I do wonder if there is now some kind of security feature which means a single phone can only be used twice. I do recall reading somewhere that the maximum you can have on one phone is 2 passes.