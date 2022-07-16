I agree with the change from the purchaser retaining the credit if they don't go. I just don't agree with it being given to the person that receives it.



For me, it should be if you buy it direct from the club and attend you get the credit. If you get it elsewhere, you don't.



Completely agree.Everybody will have their own personal gripe with the new system based on their circumstances but the worst thing about it for me is the lack of credit if you purchase a STH return through the late sales / drops.I've gotten to about 10 league games a season, give or take, along with all of the cups for a few years now. The vast majority of those league tickets are from refreshing in the week running up to the game and it's my understanding that most tickets purchased this way are through STH returns. Never bothered with the bulk sales, for one due to the stress, but mainly due to financial reasons and not wanting to front out an additional £300/400 around the same time I usually go on holiday or in the run up to Christmas.Obviously now with not getting a credit for purchasing late returns it looks that I could potentially drop out of the 4+ criteria for 23/24, even though I will almost certainly attend over double the amount of games and purchase every one of those tickets through the club legitimately. Mad!