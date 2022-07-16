« previous next »
Author Topic: Friends and Family  (Read 36566 times)

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #400 on: July 16, 2022, 05:33:28 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on July 16, 2022, 05:29:01 pm
Any chance of the club reversing this?
At first I was hesitant but the amount of people moaning actually makes no sense.
I understand missing a handful, 3 at most but some people must be messing with the excuses they have
haha yes. There is always a sob story. Seen some great excuses on here and on twitter. "loyal members with full credits being kicked to the kerb"
YNWA

Offline jonesygeez

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #401 on: July 20, 2022, 10:36:01 am »
Hi Sorry if this has already been covered.

Think i've got all my friends and family list sorted now, but to transfer tickets, do i also need to add them to my sons FNF (ball ache)

OR

Can I just transfer as the lead booker both tickets should I need to this season?  Dont wanna be caught short after aug 5
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #402 on: July 20, 2022, 10:37:08 am »
You'll need to add anyone your son is transferring to to his list.
Offline jonesygeez

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #403 on: July 20, 2022, 11:09:13 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2022, 10:37:08 am
You'll need to add anyone your son is transferring to to his list.

Jeez that will take some time!
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #404 on: July 20, 2022, 11:23:38 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on July 20, 2022, 11:09:13 am
Jeez that will take some time!

Welcome to the fun world of LFC ticketing ;D
Offline cmred

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #405 on: July 20, 2022, 01:43:12 pm »
Family and friends definitely do not need to be members? just have a supporter id like last season?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #406 on: July 20, 2022, 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: cmred on July 20, 2022, 01:43:12 pm
Family and friends definitely do not need to be members? just have a supporter id like last season?

Last season they didn't need to be anything. A name and email address was all that was needed to transfer a ticket.

This season they have to be exclusively on your friends and family list which means you need to have a supporter ID. You dont need to be a member.
Offline Marko78

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #407 on: July 20, 2022, 02:00:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 20, 2022, 01:51:14 pm
Last season they didn't need to be anything. A name and email address was all that was needed to transfer a ticket.

This season they have to be exclusively on your friends and family list which means you need to have a supporter ID. You dont need to be a member.

Is that correct mate ?
So in theory a non member supporter ID could bag credits to every game this season ?
Doesnt sound right does it
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #408 on: July 20, 2022, 02:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Marko78 on July 20, 2022, 02:00:51 pm
Is that correct mate ?
So in theory a non member supporter ID could bag credits to every game this season ?
Doesnt sound right does it

A non-member can have a ticket transferred but won't get the credit (but the person forwarding will still lose it) is what I understand. Not sure if they could then become a member and claim the credit afterwards or if you have to already be a member to get it though.
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #409 on: July 20, 2022, 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 20, 2022, 02:01:55 pm
A non-member can have a ticket transferred but won't get the credit (but the person forwarding will still lose it) is what I understand. Not sure if they could then become a member and claim the credit afterwards or if you have to already be a member to get it though.
Yes they can.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #410 on: July 20, 2022, 02:16:20 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July 20, 2022, 02:14:37 pm
Yes they can.


Thanks, that's handy to know.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #411 on: July 20, 2022, 02:16:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 20, 2022, 02:01:55 pm
A non-member can have a ticket transferred but won't get the credit (but the person forwarding will still lose it) is what I understand. Not sure if they could then become a member and claim the credit afterwards or if you have to already be a member to get it though.

That's exactly what the new system enables. Someone that has never gone in their life can end up in the guaranteed sale next season because 2 of their mates transferred them enough tickets.
They don't even need to be a member this season, just get a membership next season.
Offline gregor

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #412 on: July 20, 2022, 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2022, 02:16:24 pm
That's exactly what the new system enables. Someone that has never gone in their life can end up in the guaranteed sale next season because 2 of their mates transferred them enough tickets.
They don't even need to be a member this season, just get a membership next season.

This is possible, but aside from touts how likely is this going to be? If their two mates have enough credits to be able to spare that many, they'll both need to be on 19 games, and even then one of them will be then giving them 7 matches, thereby removing themselves from the 13+ cohort as they'd only have 12 left. This is aside from the fact that most people who are on 19 won't want to just not attend 6 or 7 games. Is someone who has never gone to the match in their life likely to be good enough mates with people who would do that? As I say this situation is theoretically possible but it seems incredibly unlikely to be common.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #413 on: July 20, 2022, 02:31:47 pm »
I take it the credit system doesn't apply to season ticket holders who transfer their game tickets? They still retain their Season ticket and cup game credits?

Else you'll have a season ticket holder who is guaranteed a ST next season and a guy who's been sent games qualifying for members sales off the back of season ticket holders giving their games. You're just shifting more and more people into the pool for members sales and there will still be the same number of Season ticket holders.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #414 on: July 20, 2022, 02:34:47 pm »
Quote from: gregor on July 20, 2022, 02:29:50 pm
This is possible, but aside from touts how likely is this going to be? If their two mates have enough credits to be able to spare that many, they'll both need to be on 19 games, and even then one of them will be then giving them 7 matches, thereby removing themselves from the 13+ cohort as they'd only have 12 left. This is aside from the fact that most people who are on 19 won't want to just not attend 6 or 7 games. As I say this situation is theoretically possible but it seems incredibly unlikely to be common.

If, as rumoured, the 13+ will drop next season then it will definitely be possible to get a brand new guaranteed membership using 2 others. I doubt it will be something that every other supporter is doing, but the fact it is even possible is ridiculous in my view.
Offline gregor

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #415 on: July 20, 2022, 02:41:37 pm »
Seems a very big risk to take though giving away enough games to go below 13 based on hearsay, just through the goodness of your heart to help out your mate who has never been interested in football up to now. I sort of get the argument that being able to transfer tickets makes it harder for people who don't know anyone to get tickets, as they don't have mates to get the odd spare off, but surely the credit should go to the person who attends the match?
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #416 on: July 20, 2022, 02:41:59 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 20, 2022, 02:31:47 pm
I take it the credit system doesn't apply to season ticket holders who transfer their game tickets? They still retain their Season ticket and cup game credits?

Else you'll have a season ticket holder who is guaranteed a ST next season and a guy who's been sent games qualifying for members sales off the back of season ticket holders giving their games. You're just shifting more and more people into the pool for members sales and there will still be the same number of Season ticket holders.
if you get a ticket from a STH it doesn't count as a credit
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #417 on: July 20, 2022, 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 20, 2022, 02:31:47 pm
I take it the credit system doesn't apply to season ticket holders who transfer their game tickets? They still retain their Season ticket and cup game credits?

Else you'll have a season ticket holder who is guaranteed a ST next season and a guy who's been sent games qualifying for members sales off the back of season ticket holders giving their games. You're just shifting more and more people into the pool for members sales and there will still be the same number of Season ticket holders.

To counter that number somewhat though there will be people who aren't members who have a ticket transferred to them and won't get the credit, but that credit will disappear from the person who forwarded it on.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #418 on: July 20, 2022, 02:45:12 pm »
Quote from: gregor on July 20, 2022, 02:41:37 pm
Seems a very big risk to take though giving away enough games to go below 13 based on hearsay, just through the goodness of your heart to help out your mate who has never been interested in football up to now. I sort of get the argument that being able to transfer tickets makes it harder for people who don't know anyone to get tickets, as they don't have mates to get the odd spare off, but surely the credit should go to the person who attends the match?

I agree with the change from the purchaser retaining the credit if they don't go. I just don't agree with it being given to the person that receives it.

For me, it should be if you buy it direct from the club and attend you get the credit. If you get it elsewhere, you don't.
Offline MKB

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #419 on: July 20, 2022, 04:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2022, 02:45:12 pm
...it should be if you buy it direct from the club and attend you get the credit. If you get it elsewhere, you don't.

That's a very good shout.  Why on earth would they not have done it that way? The only explanation I can see is that the decision-makers in the TO are in collusion with those who currently run the 19-credit tout accounts and want to enable the latter's ability to create extra 13+ accounts.  Otherwise, it's gross ineptitude.
Online upthereds1993

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #420 on: July 20, 2022, 05:23:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2022, 02:45:12 pm
I agree with the change from the purchaser retaining the credit if they don't go. I just don't agree with it being given to the person that receives it.

For me, it should be if you buy it direct from the club and attend you get the credit. If you get it elsewhere, you don't.
Completely agree.

Everybody will have their own personal gripe with the new system based on their circumstances but the worst thing about it for me is the lack of credit if you purchase a STH return through the late sales / drops.

I've gotten to about 10 league games a season, give or take, along with all of the cups for a few years now. The vast majority of those league tickets are from refreshing in the week running up to the game and it's my understanding that most tickets purchased this way are through STH returns. Never bothered with the bulk sales, for one due to the stress, but mainly due to financial reasons and not wanting to front out an additional £300/400 around the same time I usually go on holiday or in the run up to Christmas.

Obviously now with not getting a credit for purchasing late returns it looks that I could potentially drop out of the 4+ criteria for 23/24, even though I will almost certainly attend over double the amount of games and purchase every one of those tickets through the club legitimately. Mad!



Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #421 on: July 20, 2022, 06:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2022, 02:45:12 pm
I agree with the change from the purchaser retaining the credit if they don't go. I just don't agree with it being given to the person that receives it.

For me, it should be if you buy it direct from the club and attend you get the credit. If you get it elsewhere, you don't.

This should be the way!
Offline anitrella

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #422 on: July 21, 2022, 07:54:16 am »
What happens if my mum whos over 65, transfers me her ticket due to not being able to go, Im a normal paying adult. What will happen to the difference in price, will the club be bothered?
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #423 on: July 21, 2022, 07:59:15 am »
Quote from: anitrella on July 21, 2022, 07:54:16 am
What happens if my mum whos over 65, transfers me her ticket due to not being able to go, Im a normal paying adult. What will happen to the difference in price, will the club be bothered?
I spoke to the club about this on Monday via the live chat, the answer was this has not been confirmed yet.

No way will they let adults go in on a kids ticket without paying the difference (last season was an exception), theyll rightly be uproar if they dont refund the difference when its the other way around.
Offline anitrella

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #424 on: July 21, 2022, 08:03:33 am »
Quote from: ABJ on July 21, 2022, 07:59:15 am
I spoke to the club about this on Monday via the live chat, the answer was this has not been confirmed yet.

No way will they let adults go in on a kids ticket without paying the difference (last season was an exception), theyll rightly be uproar if they dont refund the difference when its the other way around.
nice one cheers, youre right I dont think itll go unnoticed. Just read the FAQs and it says therell be a mechanism to for this to enable transfer to different price categories
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #425 on: July 21, 2022, 08:22:58 am »
Quote from: anitrella on July 21, 2022, 08:03:33 am
nice one cheers, youre right I dont think itll go unnoticed. Just read the FAQs and it says therell be a mechanism to for this to enable transfer to different price categories
It doesnt specifically mention the price difference though :

Can I transfer an adult ticket to a junior and vice versa?

Yes, there will be a mechanism to facilitate this

Id like to think that the club will do the right thing but as Ive found out numerous times over the years, especially with the TO, expect the unexpected!
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #426 on: July 21, 2022, 09:32:56 am »
The response I got was

Quote
Hello, downgrades are possible, your friend must purchase the tickets in their relevant price band, if he is transferring a ticket to your kids for one of the matches we would advise him to get in touch on a game by game basis to arrange the downgrade. - Kev
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #427 on: July 21, 2022, 09:54:09 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 21, 2022, 09:32:56 am
The response I got was
Nice 1, youd like to think that apart from allowing the transfer, the relevant price difference will automatically be applied as well, either way.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #428 on: July 21, 2022, 10:13:01 am »
Quote from: ABJ on July 21, 2022, 09:54:09 am
Nice 1, youd like to think that apart from allowing the transfer, the relevant price difference will automatically be applied as well, either way.

My question was specific to the price. I'm bringing my 5 year old to a game and would have been livid had they said I had to pay £59 for an adult ticket for her. I take from it that the price difference will have to be requested rather than automatically applied.
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #429 on: July 21, 2022, 11:14:10 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 21, 2022, 10:13:01 am
My question was specific to the price. I'm bringing my 5 year old to a game and would have been livid had they said I had to pay £59 for an adult ticket for her. I take from it that the price difference will have to be requested rather than automatically applied.
Same situation as me then, yeah I agree, Im glad that it looks like common sense has prevailed.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #430 on: July 21, 2022, 11:52:28 am »
Quote from: ABJ on July 21, 2022, 11:14:10 am
Same situation as me then, yeah I agree, Im glad that it looks like common sense has prevailed.

I'm bringing her to Wolves game. If you've to do it for an earlier one let me know the craic with it
Online ABJ

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #431 on: July 21, 2022, 01:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 21, 2022, 11:52:28 am
I'm bringing her to Wolves game. If you've to do it for an earlier one let me know the craic with it
Will do, I'm bringing my daughter to the Palace game so I'll definitely let you know what happens
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #432 on: July 21, 2022, 10:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 20, 2022, 02:34:47 pm
If, as rumoured, the 13+ will drop next season then it will definitely be possible to get a brand new guaranteed membership using 2 others. I doubt it will be something that every other supporter is doing, but the fact it is even possible is ridiculous in my view.

i think people are wedded to 13+ though so i think it'd take a few seasons for this to really drop. i probably need to strip down the number of fixtures i go to but at the minimum i will go to 13 this season just to be safe and i imagine many others will do so too, just in case. not that we go just for the credits but you know  ;D
Online fintanmar

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #433 on: Today at 02:02:15 pm »
Does anyone have the link to create a supporter ID handy?

Online Philipm20

Re: Friends and Family
« Reply #434 on: Today at 02:20:36 pm »
