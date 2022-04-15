They could do with providing some further info on this. If a person (in my case, my 5 and 16 year old kids) has a supporter ID for me to bring them to a game, what are the club wanting from me/them?
Is everyone with a supporter ID expected to do the same as we had to do a couple of years back and provide a passport/driving licence to prove their identity?
I think the Fan Update is just what they did when they did it with the Season tickets a couple of years ago.
It is not a centralised ID system that will be used at the match. It is just to prove that the person who is being put down as a Friend or Family is a real person and that their name on their ID matches the one being put down on that list.
Having an unlimited number of friends and family does open it up to have a list like this
TOUT TICKET 1 (fan card number)
TOUT TICKET 2 (fan card number)
TOUT TICKET 999999 (fan card number)
I think it is just to stop things like this happening