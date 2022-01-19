« previous next »
Friends and Family

Smudge

Re: Friends and Family
January 19, 2022, 02:24:48 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 19, 2022, 01:43:22 pm
They should also be on your list. I would imagine that deleting them from yours also deletes you from theirs
Thanks, I've tried that. The name who says the ticket was purchased by has never been on my FF. Can only assume the lad who I allowed to add me has passed my details on to others.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
January 19, 2022, 02:45:55 pm
Quote from: Smudge on January 19, 2022, 02:24:48 pm
Thanks, I've tried that. The name who says the ticket was purchased by has never been on my FF. Can only assume the lad who I allowed to add me has passed my details on to others.

Strange that. I'd do one of 2 things then

1. Contact the club and get them to sort it.
2. Just don't forward on the ticket when the time comes. (Assuming they don't know your log in details to download your NFC pass)
Shanklygates

Re: Friends and Family
January 21, 2022, 05:11:40 am
Quote from: Smudge on January 19, 2022, 02:24:48 pm
Thanks, I've tried that. The name who says the ticket was purchased by has never been on my FF. Can only assume the lad who I allowed to add me has passed my details on to others.
That happened to me years ago but luckily he took noticed when I asked him to stop. If you know who this person is a mate of and take them off your list, then surely he would be able to select your mate from his list when he buys them next time, or maybe he just logs on as your mate?
Danny Boy

Re: Friends and Family
January 21, 2022, 10:15:32 am
Wasn't sure which thread to put this in but I need to amend my home address on the system - how can I do this - contact LFC on live chat or email? Do I need proof of new address ie utility bill?

Thanks
Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
January 21, 2022, 10:28:22 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 21, 2022, 10:15:32 am
Wasn't sure which thread to put this in but I need to amend my home address on the system - how can I do this - contact LFC on live chat or email? Do I need proof of new address ie utility bill?

Thanks

Live chat were able to sort an issue with my address back in July
Danny Boy

Re: Friends and Family
January 21, 2022, 10:34:30 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 21, 2022, 10:28:22 am
Live chat were able to sort an issue with my address back in July

Thank you. Did you need to provide proof of address?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
January 21, 2022, 10:39:26 am
Quote from: Danny Boy on January 21, 2022, 10:34:30 am
Thank you. Did you need to provide proof of address?

No. Although I think it might have been something to do with updating delivery address for ordering something rather than updating the address on the membership.
Danny Boy

Re: Friends and Family
January 21, 2022, 10:49:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 21, 2022, 10:39:26 am
No. Although I think it might have been something to do with updating delivery address for ordering something rather than updating the address on the membership.

Just told me they can't do it on Live Chat.
claresy2005

Re: Friends and Family
February 7, 2022, 09:05:50 pm
Does anyone know re the rearranged Leeds game: I distributed my ticket (from my season ticket) to someone because I couldnt go on Boxing Day.

Now Leeds isnt showing in the tickets section in my account. Wondering if this is because a) its only recently been rearranged so isnt showing for anyone at all b) I need to recall it (but I cant see where to do this) thanks
Hij

Re: Friends and Family
February 7, 2022, 09:16:05 pm
Quote from: claresy2005 on February  7, 2022, 09:05:50 pm
Does anyone know re the rearranged Leeds game: I distributed my ticket (from my season ticket) to someone because I couldnt go on Boxing Day.

Now Leeds isnt showing in the tickets section in my account. Wondering if this is because a) its only recently been rearranged so isnt showing for anyone at all b) I need to recall it (but I cant see where to do this) thanks
Interesting. I sold Leeds back to someone who gave it to me and he recalled it today. I got an email to say the ticket was no longer active.
redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
February 7, 2022, 09:42:51 pm
Yeah mine appeared in my account again today.
PeterJM

Re: Friends and Family
February 7, 2022, 09:48:07 pm
Can I send a ticket to someone who isn't on my friends and family list?

Nobody can make the game on Thursday and I want to take my nephew whose not on my list.
James_1906

Re: Friends and Family
February 7, 2022, 09:53:56 pm
Quote from: PeterJM on February  7, 2022, 09:48:07 pm
Can I send a ticket to someone who isn't on my friends and family list?

Nobody can make the game on Thursday and I want to take my nephew whose not on my list.
Yes, if you log into your account, go to the 'Tickets' tab, select the ticket then go to distribute. From there you can put their name and send it via email.
PeterJM

Re: Friends and Family
February 7, 2022, 10:21:41 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on February  7, 2022, 09:53:56 pm
Yes, if you log into your account, go to the 'Tickets' tab, select the ticket then go to distribute. From there you can put their name and send it via email.
👍 Cheers James,I'll give that a go tomorrow.
TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
February 9, 2022, 12:24:19 pm
Quote from: benitezexpletives on February  9, 2022, 12:21:48 pm
Have been offered a swap for a pair of tickets for a game i can no longer make. Only problem is one of the tickets I have been offered is a child ticket. Will this be a problem at the ground when me and my old man try to enter? I've noticed this season that there's no difference in the distributed tickets between child/young adult/adult/over 65
it shouldn't be an issue
Sharado

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 02:28:38 pm
Hi - not sure where else to put this - I've been offered a ticket for Weds. The person offering are saying payment up front before they send the passes. I'm saying send the tickets and then I'll pay. Am I right in saying to them if they sent the tickets, and I never actually paid, then they could contact the club to effectively 'cancel' the tickets [and, therefore, that I shouldn't pay for the tickets until I've been sent them?].

Sorry if in wrong place etc. and obviously delete if not appropriate [am I allowed to say I miss the trusted list?].

SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 02:32:34 pm
Quote from: Sharado on February 21, 2022, 02:28:38 pm
Hi - not sure where else to put this - I've been offered a ticket for Weds. The person offering are saying payment up front before they send the passes. I'm saying send the tickets and then I'll pay. Am I right in saying to them if they sent the tickets, and I never actually paid, then they could contact the club to effectively 'cancel' the tickets [and, therefore, that I shouldn't pay for the tickets until I've been sent them?].

Sorry if in wrong place etc. and obviously delete if not appropriate [am I allowed to say I miss the trusted list?].
Whether you pay or not, the other person can just recall the tickets back to their account. Just be careful as its obviously not a "mate" if you can't agree who pays and who sends tickets first
Sharado

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 02:38:43 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 21, 2022, 02:32:34 pm
Whether you pay or not, the other person can just recall the tickets back to their account. Just be careful as its obviously not a "mate" if you can't agree who pays and who sends tickets first

Yeah am getting some generally bad vibes so going to leave it. Good to know though!
TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 02:53:43 pm
Quote from: Sharado on February 21, 2022, 02:28:38 pm
Hi - not sure where else to put this - I've been offered a ticket for Weds. The person offering are saying payment up front before they send the passes. I'm saying send the tickets and then I'll pay. Am I right in saying to them if they sent the tickets, and I never actually paid, then they could contact the club to effectively 'cancel' the tickets [and, therefore, that I shouldn't pay for the tickets until I've been sent them?].

Sorry if in wrong place etc. and obviously delete if not appropriate [am I allowed to say I miss the trusted list?].
when I've sold tickets this season I ask for the money first, I understand as a buyer you don't want to lose your money but generally you have to pay your money first, just like buying most things in life. It's important to check the reliability of the source if you can and if there's any doubt it's best to leave it.
Sharado

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 02:56:47 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 21, 2022, 02:53:43 pm
when I've sold tickets this season I ask for the money first, I understand as a buyer you don't want to lose your money but generally you have to pay your money first, just like buying most things in life. It's important to check the reliability of the source if you can and if there's any doubt it's best to leave it.

I think there's enough doubt to want to leave it in this instance. I'm just going to say again - I really miss the trusted list on here.
TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 02:59:36 pm
Quote from: Sharado on February 21, 2022, 02:56:47 pm
I think there's enough doubt to want to leave it in this instance. I'm just going to say again - I really miss the trusted list on here.
yeah I've definitely been in the same situation before, it's hard when you have literally no idea
Barrowred

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 03:03:25 pm
Sooner they get to actually get to just being able to distribute to a small number of friends and family the better. Can't really get my head around distributing tickets to total strangers if I'm honest.
Sharado

Re: Friends and Family
February 21, 2022, 03:05:35 pm
Quote from: Barrowred on February 21, 2022, 03:03:25 pm
Sooner they get to actually get to just being able to distribute to a small number of friends and family the better. Can't really get my head around distributing tickets to total strangers if I'm honest.

I've met total strangers who are now friends of more than a decade via the process of buying tickets for liverpool games.
elmothered1

Re: Friends and Family
March 21, 2022, 06:40:16 pm
Can anyone tell me if i can distribute my lads ticket (junior) to a mate (adult) im not charging him anything to have it cant remember if i saw it somewhere that this season its fine???? thanks in advance
James_1906

Re: Friends and Family
March 21, 2022, 06:48:05 pm
Quote from: elmothered1 on March 21, 2022, 06:40:16 pm
Can anyone tell me if i can distribute my lads ticket (junior) to a mate (adult) im not charging him anything to have it cant remember if i saw it somewhere that this season its fine???? thanks in advance
Yeah thats fine, the club are covering any additional costs this season.
elmothered1

Re: Friends and Family
March 21, 2022, 06:59:08 pm
Quote from: James_1906 on March 21, 2022, 06:48:05 pm
Yeah thats fine, the club are covering any additional costs this season.
many thanks
cmccarthy81

Re: Friends and Family
March 23, 2022, 03:49:09 pm
I need to distribute a derby ticket to a F&F contact as away for the weekend (nightmare), but ticket site currently has the distribute button frozen for this fixture.

Does it need to be a certain timescale closer to the fixture?

Only the second one i've distributed with this system; went smoothly last time.
James_1906

Re: Friends and Family
March 23, 2022, 03:50:51 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on March 23, 2022, 03:49:09 pm
I need to distribute a derby ticket to a F&F contact as away for the weekend (nightmare), but ticket site currently has the distribute button frozen for this fixture.

Does it need to be a certain timescale closer to the fixture?

Only the second one i've distributed with this system. Smooth last time.
I haven't distributed one yet however... I think I saw LFChelp on twitter say that it opens closer to the game, maybe 1 or 1.5 weeks before.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Friends and Family
March 23, 2022, 03:50:52 pm
Quote from: cmccarthy81 on March 23, 2022, 03:49:09 pm
I need to distribute a derby ticket to a F&F contact as away for the weekend (nightmare), but ticket site currently has the distribute button frozen for this fixture.

Does it need to be a certain timescale closer to the fixture?

Only the second one i've distributed with this system; went smoothly last time.
yes usually a week or so before
cmccarthy81

Re: Friends and Family
March 23, 2022, 03:57:41 pm
Thanks James & SDL - much easier than going to the club! Cheers.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Friends and Family
March 23, 2022, 04:31:18 pm
I think you'll need to wait until after Watford, which has been available for distribution for at least a week.

Edit - Even longer. I distributed Watford on 11th March.
cmred

Re: Friends and Family
April 10, 2022, 10:56:30 am
hi, all, do i need to have been added as family/friend prior to August to get a ticket transferred to me?
redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
April 10, 2022, 10:57:11 am
No, for this season all the other person needs is your full name and email address.
cmred

Re: Friends and Family
April 10, 2022, 10:59:01 am
phew, thanks a mill :)
redgriffin73

Re: Friends and Family
April 10, 2022, 10:59:38 am
:thumbup
cmred

Re: Friends and Family
Today at 04:51:05 pm
sorry if this has been asked before..
ticket for man u has been allocated to me as friend . should i have received an email from LPFC outlining what to do next? do i have to download anything?
cheers
TeddyTime33

Re: Friends and Family
Today at 05:01:38 pm
Quote from: cmred on Today at 04:51:05 pm
sorry if this has been asked before..
ticket for man u has been allocated to me as friend . should i have received an email from LPFC outlining what to do next? do i have to download anything?
cheers
you should have received the ticket by email straight away
cmred

Re: Friends and Family
Today at 05:03:01 pm
yeau, thats what i thought. somethings gone wrong. have seen shot where my name has been transferred.
will ring them tomorrow

ta
