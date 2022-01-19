Hi - not sure where else to put this - I've been offered a ticket for Weds. The person offering are saying payment up front before they send the passes. I'm saying send the tickets and then I'll pay. Am I right in saying to them if they sent the tickets, and I never actually paid, then they could contact the club to effectively 'cancel' the tickets [and, therefore, that I shouldn't pay for the tickets until I've been sent them?].



Sorry if in wrong place etc. and obviously delete if not appropriate [am I allowed to say I miss the trusted list?].



