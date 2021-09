If you distribute someone (on your friends and family list) a ticket, via their email address, is there anything that requires the phone numbers to be matching?



My dad has managed to set a family member up correctly but accidentally stuck his own mobile number on it.



From what I can tell - having just successfully received my ticket via an email being sent to my dads email (then manually being forwarded to me) - the phone number seems irrelevant.



So I think if my dad sent a distribution email to someone on his friends and family list the wrong phone number shouldn't be a problem right?