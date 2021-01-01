« previous next »
Rats - Rattus norvegicus

Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Yesterday at 08:32:54 am
Rats. I hate them (four-legged variety)

My road has them and sure enough Ive seen one or two in my back garden recently, including one at 10.00am on a sunny midweek morning as Im working from home!

Local council charged me £25 for the privilege of a pest control man to come out last week who gleefully pointed out where they had been and left some poison for them, saying hes coming back in a weeks time.

Last night Im in the process of putting the bin out when the next-door neighbour and his young son pull up. Just as Im exchanging pleasantries with him and move my bin, one of the bastards scurries out! In a scene of pure comedy gold, I let out the most high-pitched, blood curdling screech ever and begin dancing from foot-to-foot. It literally ran through my legs and towards my wide-open front door, but thankfully shot down the entry!

My neighbour was like, are you ok And, what was that?, me, in shock replied a fookin big rat!. Neighbours son is wide eyed in panic now.
Im not (wasnt) especially scared of them, but the suddenness of that gave me a nasty shock.

They are obviously around because someone is/was a scruffy bastard and left stuff out, but now I cant have my mates round in the garden, cant work with the door open and now seemingly need to be careful moving the bins.

The urban myths can do one too, 'they are more scared of you', 'they are harmless' - bollocks!
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
Haha I do love your tales Alpha!

More rats than there is humans!
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:30:57 pm
Years ago we had an old run down storage garage at the back of Birkenhead Town Hall which gradually fell out if use. As usual there was a great manhunt for an old but effective piece of technical equipment which a wise old officer swore blind was in the garage.

The lad who went round noticed that there was a small hole in the bottom of the ancient wooden door. Thought nothing of it and fumbled around to find the light switch. He saw what he thought was a small carpet but when he switched the light on the large crowd of rats congregating there ran all over. Needless to say he slammed the door shut and did a runner.

When the rat specialists came out they pointed out the holes behind the garage which lead to an old sewer. The rats, all from Birkenhead Docks lineage, had poured out the sewer, nibbled a hole in the door and used it as a winter refuge.

Horrible.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:32:30 pm
See a few in the park near us down by the river. Dont mind that so much but did see one strolling up a residential street nearby in the middle of the day and thats a bit grim.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
I see them in Costco carpark all the time when I'm walking back from town at night. Usually the size of a cat and trying to drag half a costco pizza back to wherever it lives.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
I see them in Costco carpark all the time when I'm walking back from town at night. Usually the size of a cat and trying to drag half a costco pizza back to wherever it lives.

Probably bringing it back for his turtle mates.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
Bins and Bird tables are the biggest attractors for rats.

Don't let bins over flow and have a closeable  lid. Bird feeders - if you can't catch the throw away of birds on a floor tray and clean regularly, then you're going to run the  risk of enticing rats in.

Poisons are too prone to taking out potentially other animals, I prefer to shoot them, though we don't have many left now, a bit like magpies, who are sky rats.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:35:33 pm
Probably bringing it back for his turtle mates.

That was the joke I made to my gf at the time. She didnt get the reference  :(
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:07:55 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:05:54 pm
That was the joke I made to my gf at the time. She didnt get the reference  :(

This country.

I saw the official Spurs Twitter announced Romero with a bad So Solid Crew reference and no fucker knew what they were going on about. Ive never felt so old. :D
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Mate, you should read 1984

Yeah,  by mate i mean fellow red and white kopite.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #10 on: Today at 08:37:01 am
There's lots of rats here, and they're there all the time. I know because the cat brings them in quite often. Usually young ones, just out of baby age. The older ones are probably too careful, there's lots of cats here too! I'm pretty sure they are rats, I only got a mouse brought in once.

The only time I've seen a big adult rat during the day was when it had been poisened. Poor thing tried to drink all the water from a drain in my yard and ate the moss on the concrete, signs of poisoning.

I think they are quite cute to be honest. :-\
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #11 on: Today at 08:44:13 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:37:01 am
There's lots of rats here, and they're there all the time. I know because the cat brings them in quite often. Usually young ones, just out of baby age. The older ones are probably too careful, there's lots of cats here too! I'm pretty sure they are rats, I only got a mouse brought in once.

The only time I've seen a big adult rat during the day was when it had been poisened. Poor thing tried to drink all the water from a drain in my yard and ate the moss on the concrete, signs of poisoning.

I think they are quite cute to be honest. :-\

Most of the rats we see are hanging out of next door's cat's mouth,some of them are almost as big as her.
Re: Rats - Rattus norvegicus
Reply #12 on: Today at 10:42:01 am
The thread title piqued my interest, "got to have a squint at that". 

Then it wasn't about the Stranglers first album, it was about people's encounters with big mice.  How disappointed was I?
