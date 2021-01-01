Rats. I hate them (four-legged variety)



My road has them and sure enough Ive seen one or two in my back garden recently, including one at 10.00am on a sunny midweek morning as Im working from home!



Local council charged me £25 for the privilege of a pest control man to come out last week who gleefully pointed out where they had been and left some poison for them, saying hes coming back in a weeks time.



Last night Im in the process of putting the bin out when the next-door neighbour and his young son pull up. Just as Im exchanging pleasantries with him and move my bin, one of the bastards scurries out! In a scene of pure comedy gold, I let out the most high-pitched, blood curdling screech ever and begin dancing from foot-to-foot. It literally ran through my legs and towards my wide-open front door, but thankfully shot down the entry!



My neighbour was like, are you ok And, what was that?, me, in shock replied a fookin big rat!. Neighbours son is wide eyed in panic now.

Im not (wasnt) especially scared of them, but the suddenness of that gave me a nasty shock.



They are obviously around because someone is/was a scruffy bastard and left stuff out, but now I cant have my mates round in the garden, cant work with the door open and now seemingly need to be careful moving the bins.



The urban myths can do one too, 'they are more scared of you', 'they are harmless' - bollocks!

