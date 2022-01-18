« previous next »
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #40 on: January 18, 2022, 03:00:22 pm »
Seven goals is a noteworthy number in a top league coming from a midfielder, it's also one less than their top scorer got that season with 50% more starts. I think we'll only get a true idea of Wilson and Mitrovic's level if they're playing in a decent Premier League team next season - Mitrovic wasn't exactly turning out for creative attacking teams when he was in this league before - but writing them off as not good enough is ridiculous at this stage. Wilson's shown much more than Solanke ever did in the Premier League but I don't hear anyone saying Solanke will never be good enough at this level.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #41 on: January 18, 2022, 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 18, 2022, 03:00:22 pm
Seven goals is a noteworthy number in a top league coming from a midfielder, it's also one less than their top scorer got that season with 50% more starts. I think we'll only get a true idea of Wilson and Mitrovic's level if they're playing in a decent Premier League team next season - Mitrovic wasn't exactly turning out for creative attacking teams when he was in this league before - but writing them off as not good enough is ridiculous at this stage. Wilson's shown much more than Solanke ever did in the Premier League but I don't hear anyone saying Solanke will never be good enough at this level.
throughout that whole argument on the previous page i kept thinking, why is a wide midfielder being compared with strikers. Glad for him that he's doing well.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #42 on: January 18, 2022, 05:08:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 18, 2022, 02:45:47 pm
Because they're players of a similar age (when Wilson was in the PL), similar position and similar amount of goals. I thought it was pretty obvious, but its to demonstrate that 7 goals alone in a season doesn't mean a huge amount. There are players who scored more who aren't PL quality, players who scored less who absolutely are. You need to look beyond the very first layer of stats, and with Harry in the PL he wasn't good at all. Whether that changes if/when he gets another crack at it, only time will tell. But so far he's a player who has shown his quality in the Championship and nowhere else (he's dropped off a cliff at international level too after a good start).

Its just a bit of a habit though, I think ironically from when you were telling everyone he was technically better than Salah and Mane and people felt they needed to add some realism to the conversation!

I said he probably had the best left foot at the club, in terms of free kicks, set pieces, generally kicking the ball. But if he didnt make it would be to do his physical qualities and lack of them, If Harry Wilson had Salah or Mane strength and pace he would still be here. Another player who I mentioned along the same lines was Shaqiri who also had some of the same qualities and vulnerabilities, for anyone whos coached or actually involved in football they would get what I mean.

Technical ability is only one part of a footballer, tactical intelligence and physical qualities are also important, unluckily for Wilson he stood out in one area of these qualities and wasnt particularly a stand out in the others. The lower league is filled with players who were even more technically brilliant than some players in the Premier league but didnt make it cause of other reasons, I played with some of them!

Dont know why its such an outlandish statement but then again we dont agree with a lot of matters of football and agree on some, unlike you though I dont care to particularly remember all the questionable comments youve made on your years of this forum, even professionals will get some right and some wrong, let alone mere posters like myself.  Phaseofplay was probably way more qualified than most posters on here and he got some things wrong also, so be it, I dont really remember your posts apart from the times youre being slightly antagonising(still like you though ;D

Harry Wilson is a player which many of us on here spent years watching, a Liverpool fan who was at this club from the ages of 8-25 so of course posters on here will make positive posts about him without adding a negative caveat to it every single time like you seem to do.

Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #43 on: January 18, 2022, 05:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on January 18, 2022, 01:35:20 pm
Like a mini Craig vs Al thing this Harry Wilson feud

So Harry Wilson is this season's Minamino?
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #44 on: January 18, 2022, 06:32:56 pm »
Nooo hes 2017s Mo Salah
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #45 on: January 19, 2022, 08:44:50 am »
Won 6-2 last night. Wilson on the entire game, but no goal or assist. How did that happen?  :o
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #46 on: January 19, 2022, 08:58:21 am »
He set up Fulham's first goal. How good is Semenyo, though? Two absolutely cracking goals.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AviYZmgka6c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AviYZmgka6c</a>
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #47 on: January 19, 2022, 09:11:58 am »
Semenyo looks proper Premier League quality to me
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #48 on: January 19, 2022, 09:15:57 am »
Cheers for that  :thumbup

I notice that the Putney End is full of Fulham fans. That doesn't happen when we play them there  ;D
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #49 on: January 19, 2022, 09:23:42 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 19, 2022, 09:11:58 am
Semenyo looks proper Premier League quality to me

My old man is a Newport County season ticket holder.
I go to watch them sometimes with him.

Semenyo was good back in 18-19, didn't score much but you could see that he was going to be class..
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #50 on: March 5, 2022, 02:44:27 pm »
Player!

Did we sell him too cheap? One of the best players in the championship by a mile.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #51 on: March 5, 2022, 02:46:14 pm »
No we did well in the circumstances, and hes perfect for that level. Good move all round
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #52 on: March 6, 2022, 09:03:13 am »
Quote from: Fordy on March  5, 2022, 02:44:27 pm
Player!

Did we sell him too cheap? One of the best players in the championship by a mile.

Fulham are stacked with players who are too good for The Championship but haven't really done it at PL level.  Maybe Silva will get more out of them next season.

His peak value was probably after the year he had at Derby (before the pandemic hit) but we wanted to test him in the PL before letting him go. Had he done well at Bournemouth his value would have been higher.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #53 on: March 13, 2022, 01:58:19 pm »
Scored a great goal yesterday, nice to see him doing well
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #54 on: March 13, 2022, 05:36:03 pm »
Plus hes clearly still a big Liverpool fan. Watched the Cup final at Wembley a couple weeks back.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #55 on: March 14, 2022, 02:00:04 pm »
Quote from: JohnSullie on March 13, 2022, 01:58:19 pm
Scored a great goal yesterday, nice to see him doing well

Also missed an absolute sitter off Carvalho's cross, still having an exceptional season.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #56 on: May 2, 2022, 09:58:30 pm »
Got 3 assists this evening which will pad the end of season stats quite nicely. We'll get more of a sense next season whether he's premier league quality.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #57 on: May 2, 2022, 10:04:23 pm »
Would have been 4 assists for Harry today if Mitrovic had just scored first time (as he should have) for their 4th goal.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #58 on: May 2, 2022, 10:05:38 pm »
19 for the season, six ahead of the nearest challenger, and 10 goals to boot. It's a job very well done.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #59 on: May 2, 2022, 10:19:53 pm »
I'm still surprised he's played so much Championship football. The season he was at Bournemouth he got 7 or 8 goals which wasn't bad for a first season in the league. That was after he'd already pissed it in the championship for Derby. Bournemouth went down though so they'd have struggled to buy him at the time but about that time I thought he was taking the step up permanently. Think someone missed a trick there but it's Fulham's game.

A good season for a few reds in the championship. Neco Williams has done well on loan and must decide now whether he stays or goes. If he does decide to leave it'd be hard to blame him, he's good enough to play elsewhere. Phillips will likely leave to Bournemouth I'd imagine, and Solanke's done 30, great year for him. Excited too about Sepp Van Den Berg, he's done well again for Preston and I think he has a future playing top division football.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #60 on: May 2, 2022, 11:42:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  2, 2022, 10:19:53 pm
I'm still surprised he's played so much Championship football. The season he was at Bournemouth he got 7 or 8 goals which wasn't bad for a first season in the league. That was after he'd already pissed it in the championship for Derby. Bournemouth went down though so they'd have struggled to buy him at the time but about that time I thought he was taking the step up permanently. Think someone missed a trick there but it's Fulham's game.

The Cardiff loan last season seemed quite last minute really, was on deadline day. Think we were holding out for someone to sign him permanently but were asking a bit too much maybe. Look forward to seeing how he does next season.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #61 on: October 16, 2023, 12:08:21 pm »
Some performance by the lad for Wales last night. Two well-taken goals, nearly a hat-trick and an amazing backheel for Neco Williams' attempt.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs&amp;ab_channel=ViaplaySportsUK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs&amp;ab_channel=ViaplaySportsUK</a>

Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #62 on: October 17, 2023, 10:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on October 16, 2023, 12:08:21 pm
Some performance by the lad for Wales last night. Two well-taken goals, nearly a hat-trick and an amazing backheel for Neco Williams' attempt.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs&amp;ab_channel=ViaplaySportsUK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dcyYDFTxrEs&amp;ab_channel=ViaplaySportsUK</a>



Yes gotta be proud of an ex-red doing welll, whatever is said above. 
Im welsh and biased but he has done better than most who are sold young
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #63 on: Today at 12:09:27 am »
I know we're meant to produce a shrug of the shoulders at the ones who got away and are still active in the game - especially if they're doing well. But I do sometimes wonder how Wilson would have fared if he'd stayed with us.

We usually get these things right. Kent, Woodburn, Robinson, Wisdom, Solanke, Awoniyi, Cody - all have had, or are having, good moments beyond Liverpool.  But Wilson has that added bit of stardust in my opinion. The better the opposition, the better he tends to play too. A goal against us last week. A gorgeous goal today, but a quite typical one too. 

Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:15:06 am »
In my mind, hes still that 16 year old kid who got his first call up to Wales. I swear that was just a few years ago, but had a look and, disturbingly, it was 10 years ago.

Good to see him doing well. I agree with the above, under the right tutelage at the right time, he very possibly could have fared very well with us. Best wishes to the guy though.
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:17:45 am »
Great to see him doing well. Absolute wand of a left foot
Re: Harry Wilson
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:19:33 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:09:27 am
I know we're meant to produce a shrug of the shoulders at the ones who got away and are still active in the game - especially if they're doing well. But I do sometimes wonder how Wilson would have fared if he'd stayed with us.

We usually get these things right. Kent, Woodburn, Robinson, Wisdom, Solanke, Awoniyi, Cody - all have had, or are having, good moments beyond Liverpool.  But Wilson has that added bit of stardust in my opinion. The better the opposition, the better he tends to play too. A goal against us last week. A gorgeous goal today, but a quite typical one too. 


I think we took the money because it was too good for what/how much he'd play here. Klopp got to see him multiple pre-seasons too.


Glad he's doing well enough to carve a nice PL career.
