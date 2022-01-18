Because they're players of a similar age (when Wilson was in the PL), similar position and similar amount of goals. I thought it was pretty obvious, but its to demonstrate that 7 goals alone in a season doesn't mean a huge amount. There are players who scored more who aren't PL quality, players who scored less who absolutely are. You need to look beyond the very first layer of stats, and with Harry in the PL he wasn't good at all. Whether that changes if/when he gets another crack at it, only time will tell. But so far he's a player who has shown his quality in the Championship and nowhere else (he's dropped off a cliff at international level too after a good start).



Its just a bit of a habit though, I think ironically from when you were telling everyone he was technically better than Salah and Mane and people felt they needed to add some realism to the conversation!



I said he probably had the best left foot at the club, in terms of free kicks, set pieces, generally kicking the ball. But if he didnt make it would be to do his physical qualities and lack of them, If Harry Wilson had Salah or Mane strength and pace he would still be here. Another player who I mentioned along the same lines was Shaqiri who also had some of the same qualities and vulnerabilities, for anyone whos coached or actually involved in football they would get what I mean.Technical ability is only one part of a footballer, tactical intelligence and physical qualities are also important, unluckily for Wilson he stood out in one area of these qualities and wasnt particularly a stand out in the others. The lower league is filled with players who were even more technically brilliant than some players in the Premier league but didnt make it cause of other reasons, I played with some of them!Dont know why its such an outlandish statement but then again we dont agree with a lot of matters of football and agree on some, unlike you though I dont care to particularly remember all the questionable comments youve made on your years of this forum, even professionals will get some right and some wrong, let alone mere posters like myself. Phaseofplay was probably way more qualified than most posters on here and he got some things wrong also, so be it, I dont really remember your posts apart from the times youre being slightly antagonising(still like you thoughHarry Wilson is a player which many of us on here spent years watching, a Liverpool fan who was at this club from the ages of 8-25 so of course posters on here will make positive posts about him without adding a negative caveat to it every single time like you seem to do.