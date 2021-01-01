I see what you mean but I dislike the term "cult band" because it's sort of a marketing term - ohh, not loads of people like it, but it's musically valid! To some!
Over the top fandom annoys me - and especially when it's some act BIG. Like Springsteen needs championing
There is plenteeeeee of great music around now. It's not monoculture anymore, the net spread it across the sea of information... it's there.
I'm... I dunno. Much as I adore the La's and I am wearing a Joy Division climate change shirt right now https://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/joy-division/classic-joy-division-sleeve-reworked-for-climate-change-campaign/
and music is part of my identity, and it's lovely to share it
When it comes right down to it you're listening to it and it does something to you beyond the reach of anything else and it has that personal touch else you are a scenester and not really after the music per se.
Cult meaning - good, not A list, some fans? Fine. Tribalism? I suppose it's like football. Deadly serious but possible to admire it. I mean, I cannot stand the Eagles. I would be murdered somewhere for that possibly I dunno it never comes up. The Who - meh. Does that make me a wanker? Or does it just mean my life hasn't taken me in a way where that music speaks to me - surely the mission?
But again I don't like why you can't just be into a band or act or artist without the label.
Am I into cult band The La's?
From my point of view I'm into music I like and a lot of the baggage is simply that. Doesn't.. bother me. Just never felt necessary to pigeonhole.
I mean, be into unit shifting Bon Jovi all you want! But unless you sit in your room vibing about the profits specifically it's at best trivia and nowt to do with the music entering your ears & soul...