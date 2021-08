I know literally nothing except I really like this training camp we just had, shows us healthy happy well rested and getting the old school klopp maniac fitness base in. The other teams im almost clueless.



Id like to see the window shut and even the end of September to submit a whole table geuss but for now i'll hazard



Liverpool

City

Chelsea

Mancs



Leeds

Leicester

West Ham



some Others



G Mo

A Mane



Young player: Saka



Fired: Arteta



Ref: Whoever pulls the Manc-Leeds early Sat game.