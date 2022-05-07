WEEK 36 FIXTURES
SATURDAY 7TH MAY
Brentford V Southampton (1-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-2)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-1)
Brighton V Man Utd (0-1)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-0)
SUNDAY 8TH MAY
Arsenal V Leeds (1-1)
Leicester V Everton (2-1)
Norwich V West Ham (1-2)
Man City V Newcastle (2-1)
TUESDAY 10TH MAY
Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-3)
WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY
Leeds V Chelsea (1-2)
Leicester V Norwich (2-1
Watford V Everton (1-0)
Wolves V Man City (1-2)
THURSDAY 12TH MAY
Tottenham V Arsenal (1-1)