« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 37 Open  (Read 31060 times)

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,046
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1520 on: May 7, 2022, 08:44:06 am »

WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (1-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-2)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-1)
Brighton V Man Utd (0-1)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-0)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (1-1)
Leicester V Everton (2-1)
Norwich V West Ham (1-2)
Man City V Newcastle (2-1)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-2)
Leicester V Norwich (2-1
Watford V Everton (1-0)
Wolves V Man City (1-2)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1521 on: May 7, 2022, 08:45:40 am »
SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (1-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (0-1)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-0)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-0)
Leicester V Everton (1-1)
Norwich V West Ham (0-1)
Man City V Newcastle (2-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-1)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (0-1)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (1-1)
Wolves V Man City (0-1)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,571
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1522 on: May 7, 2022, 08:58:58 am »

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (3-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (1-2)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-1)
Leicester V Everton (1-2)
Norwich V West Ham (1-1)
Man City V Newcastle (2-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (0-2)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (1-2)
Wolves V Man City (0-3)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,293
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1523 on: May 7, 2022, 10:27:32 am »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (2-0)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (1-2)
Liverpool V Tottenham (3-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-0)
Leicester V Everton (2-2)
Norwich V West Ham (1-2)
Man City V Newcastle (3-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-1)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (2-1)
Wolves V Man City (0-2)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1524 on: May 7, 2022, 10:59:07 am »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-1)
Brighton V Man Utd (0-2)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-0)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-0)
Leicester V Everton (1-2)
Norwich V West Ham (1-2)
Man City V Newcastle (3-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-2)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (2-1)
Wolves V Man City (0-2)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1525 on: May 7, 2022, 11:28:56 am »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (2-0)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (3-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (1-1)
Liverpool V Tottenham (3-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-0)
Leicester V Everton (1-1)
Norwich V West Ham (1-2)
Man City V Newcastle (2-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-1)
Leicester V Norwich (3-0)
Watford V Everton (1-2)
Wolves V Man City (1-1)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (3-1)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1526 on: May 7, 2022, 11:31:13 am »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (1-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (2-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (3-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (1-1)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-0)
Leicester V Everton (1-2)
Norwich V West Ham (1-1)
Man City V Newcastle (3-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (2-2)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (1-2)
Wolves V Man City (0-2)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1527 on: May 7, 2022, 11:38:47 am »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Watford (1-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (0-2)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-1)
Leicester V Everton (1-1)
Norwich V West Ham (0-2)
Man City V Newcastle (2-1)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-1)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (1-1)
Wolves V Man City (1-1)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,461
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1528 on: May 7, 2022, 11:47:50 am »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (2-2)
Burnley V Aston Villa (2-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-1)
Brighton V Man Utd (2-0)
Liverpool V Tottenham (3-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (3-1)
Leicester V Everton (2-1)
Norwich V West Ham (1-1)
Man City V Newcastle (4-1)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-2)
Leicester V Norwich (2-1)
Watford V Everton (1-1)
Wolves V Man City (1-1)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (3-2)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1529 on: May 7, 2022, 01:28:11 pm »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (2-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-0)
Chelsea V Wolves (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (1-0)
Liverpool V Tottenham (4-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (1-1)
Leicester V Everton (2-1)
Norwich V West Ham (1-1)
Man City V Newcastle (3-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-1)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (1-0)
Wolves V Man City (0-0)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,766
    • @hartejack
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1530 on: May 7, 2022, 02:02:23 pm »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (1-2)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-1)
Chelsea V Wolves (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Watford (1-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (2-1)
Liverpool V Tottenham (4-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (3-0)
Leicester V Everton (2-2)
Norwich V West Ham (0-2)
Man City V Newcastle (2-2)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (0-1)
Leicester V Norwich (3-1)
Watford V Everton (2-0)
Wolves V Man City (1-3)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (0-2)
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1531 on: May 7, 2022, 02:31:04 pm »
WEEK 36 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brentford V Southampton (1-1)
Burnley V Aston Villa (1-0)
Chelsea V Wolves (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Watford (2-0)
Brighton V Man Utd (2-2)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-1)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-1)
Leicester V Everton (2-1)
Norwich V West Ham (0-2)
Man City V Newcastle (1-0)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (1-1)
Leicester V Norwich (1-0)
Watford V Everton (1-1)
Wolves V Man City (1-2)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,520
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 36 Open
« Reply #1532 on: May 7, 2022, 05:25:24 pm »
SATURDAY 7TH MAY

Brighton V Man Utd (1-1)
Liverpool V Tottenham (2-0)

SUNDAY 8TH MAY

Arsenal V Leeds (2-0)
Leicester V Everton (2-1)
Norwich V West Ham (0-2)
Man City V Newcastle (2-1)

TUESDAY 10TH MAY

Aston Villa V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 11TH MAY

Leeds V Chelsea (2-1)
Leicester V Norwich (2-0)
Watford V Everton (2-1)
Wolves V Man City (0-2)

THURSDAY 12TH MAY

Tottenham V Arsenal (2-1)
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,293
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 37 Open
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm »
WEEK 37 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 15TH MAY

Tottenham V Burnley (-)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (-)
Leeds V Brighton (-)
Watford V Leicester (-)
West Ham V Man City (-)
Wolves V Norwich (-)
Everton V Brentford (-)

MONDAY 16TH MAY

Newcastle V Arsenal (-)

TUESDAY 17TH MAY

Southampton V Liverpool (-)

THURSDAY 19TH MAY

Everton V Crystal Palace (-)
Aston Villa V Burnley (-)
Chelsea V Leicester (-)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,609
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 37 Open
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 09:31:11 pm »
WEEK 37 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 15TH MAY

Tottenham V Burnley (4-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (2-2)
Leeds V Brighton (0-1)
Watford V Leicester (1-2)
West Ham V Man City (2-3)
Wolves V Norwich (1-0)
Everton V Brentford (2-2)

MONDAY 16TH MAY

Newcastle V Arsenal (0-0)

TUESDAY 17TH MAY

Southampton V Liverpool (0-2)

THURSDAY 19TH MAY

Everton V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Aston Villa V Burnley (2-0)
Chelsea V Leicester (3-1)
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,834
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 37 Open
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 12:25:17 am »
WEEK 37 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 15TH MAY

Tottenham V Burnley (2-0)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (3-1)
Leeds V Brighton (1-1)
Watford V Leicester (1-3)
West Ham V Man City (1-3)
Wolves V Norwich (2-0)
Everton V Brentford (2-0)

MONDAY 16TH MAY

Newcastle V Arsenal (2-1)

TUESDAY 17TH MAY

Southampton V Liverpool (1-3)

THURSDAY 19TH MAY

Everton V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Aston Villa V Burnley (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester (2-2)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,965
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 37 Open
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 05:47:03 am »

WEEK 37 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 15TH MAY

Tottenham V Burnley (2-1)
Aston Villa V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Leeds V Brighton (1-1)
Watford V Leicester (0-2)
West Ham V Man City (1-3)
Wolves V Norwich (2-0)
Everton V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 16TH MAY

Newcastle V Arsenal (1-2)

TUESDAY 17TH MAY

Southampton V Liverpool (1-3)

THURSDAY 19TH MAY

Everton V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Aston Villa V Burnley (2-1)
Chelsea V Leicester (2-1)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 