WEEK 34 FIXTURES



SATURDAY 23RD APRIL



Arsenal V Man Utd (2-1)

Leicester V Aston Villa (1-1)

Man City V Watford (2-0)

Norwich V Newcastle (1-1)

Brentford V Tottenham (1-2)



SUNDAY 24TH APRIL



Brighton V Southampton (2-1)

Burnley V Wolves (1-0)

Chelsea V West Ham (1-1)

Liverpool V Everton (3-0)



MONDAY 25TH APRIL



Crystal Palace V Leeds (2-0)



THURSDAY 28TH APRIL



Man Utd V Chelsea (1-0)



What are the rules on changing a prediction? I must have had a rush of blood to the head when I put this last game down. If its allowed can i have Man United 1-2 Chelsea please.