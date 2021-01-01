« previous next »
Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 29/30 Open

Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 29/30 Open
Reply #1240 on: Today at 07:47:55 pm
THURSDAY 10TH MARCH

Norwich City V Chelsea (0-3)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-0)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-2)

SATURDAY 12TH MARCH

Brighton & Hove Albion V Liverpool (0-2)
Brentford V Burnley (1-1)
Manchester United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

SUNDAY 13TH MARCH

Chelsea V Newcastle United (2-0)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Leeds United V Norwich City (2-1)
Southampton V Watford (3-0)
West Ham United V Aston Villa (0-1)
Arsenal V Leicester City (2-0)

MONDAY 14TH MARCH

Crystal Palace V Manchester City (0-3)

WEEK 30 FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY 16TH MARCH

Brighton & Hove Albion V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-2)

THURSDAY 17TH MARCH

Everton V Newcastle United (1-3)

FRIDAY 18TH MARCH

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Leeds United (1-0)

SATURDAY 19TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Arsenal (1-1)

SUNDAY 20TH MARCH

Leicester City V Brentford (4-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (2-0)
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 29/30 Open
Reply #1241 on: Today at 08:55:10 pm
WEEK 29 FIXTURES

THURSDAY 10TH MARCH

Norwich City V Chelsea (0-5)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-2)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-0)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)

SATURDAY 12TH MARCH

Brighton & Hove Albion V Liverpool (0-2)
Brentford V Burnley (2-1)
Manchester United V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

SUNDAY 13TH MARCH

Chelsea V Newcastle United (3-1)
Everton V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)
Leeds United V Norwich City (1-0)
Southampton V Watford (2-0)
West Ham United V Aston Villa (2-3)
Arsenal V Leicester City (2-1)

MONDAY 14TH MARCH

Crystal Palace V Manchester City (2-4)

WEEK 30 FIXTURES

WEDNESDAY 16TH MARCH

Brighton & Hove Albion V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Arsenal V Liverpool (1-2)

THURSDAY 17TH MARCH

Everton V Newcastle United (0-1)

FRIDAY 18TH MARCH

Wolverhampton Wanderers V Leeds United (4-3)

SATURDAY 19TH MARCH

Aston Villa V Arsenal (2-2)

SUNDAY 20TH MARCH

Leicester City V Brentford (3-0)
Tottenham Hotspur V West Ham United (1-0)
