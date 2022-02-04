« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open  (Read 20027 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,097
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1040 on: February 4, 2022, 04:07:41 am »

WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (1-1)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-1)
West Ham United V Watford (3-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (2-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-0)
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1041 on: February 4, 2022, 07:31:26 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (2-0)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBR0U0ARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-2)
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,932
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1042 on: February 4, 2022, 10:53:15 am »

WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (2-1)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,004
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1043 on: February 4, 2022, 04:47:59 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (1-1)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-2)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,197
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1044 on: February 4, 2022, 04:50:27 pm »

WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (2-1)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1045 on: February 5, 2022, 04:45:13 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (2-1)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (3-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (0-1)
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1046 on: February 5, 2022, 05:10:27 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (2-0)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (3-1)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-0)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (3-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-0)
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1047 on: February 5, 2022, 07:38:08 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (1-0)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBR0U0ARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (0-0)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,316
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1048 on: February 5, 2022, 10:28:32 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (2-1)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (3-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1049 on: February 5, 2022, 11:27:41 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (1-1)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-2)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline Rhino

  • Last of the great romantics. Tess of the Googlevilles. Randy internet flirt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • JFT 96 RIP
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1050 on: February 5, 2022, 10:58:49 pm »
TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-2)
West Ham United V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (5-1)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (1-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1051 on: February 6, 2022, 12:21:37 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (3-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline archie

  • bald. Our man in Moscow. And a bloody decent chap. MIA, last seen babysitting.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,529
  • you're due a duechers
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1052 on: February 7, 2022, 12:05:19 pm »
Quote from: KeegansPerm on February  6, 2022, 12:21:37 am
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (2-1)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1
Aston Villa V Leeds United (1-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-2)
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1053 on: February 7, 2022, 04:58:10 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-0)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (5-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (0-0)
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1054 on: February 7, 2022, 05:50:48 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (-)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-1)
West Ham United V Watford (3-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (5-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1055 on: February 7, 2022, 08:04:16 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford ()

TUESDAY 8TH FEBR0U0ARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-2)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-0)

cheers mate
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1056 on: February 7, 2022, 10:49:01 pm »
FFS, sorry for the late post - I've got FPL gameweeks in my head and completely missed the Burnley-Watford game as a result  :butt

WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (-)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-2)
West Ham United V Watford (1-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (3-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (0-0)
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,853
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1057 on: February 8, 2022, 01:58:33 am »

WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (B-B)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-0)
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,902
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1058 on: February 8, 2022, 08:05:36 am »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford ()

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-1)
West Ham United V Watford (3-1)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (5-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (3-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1059 on: February 8, 2022, 12:43:58 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford ()

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (2-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (0-1)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,004
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1060 on: February 8, 2022, 02:11:29 pm »
Lawro


WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (-)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (2-0)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,298
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1061 on: February 8, 2022, 02:56:19 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-2)
West Ham United V Watford (1-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-1)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (1-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (2-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-0)
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,617
  • Money for nothing....
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1062 on: February 8, 2022, 04:44:12 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-2)
West Ham United V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-1)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,621
    • @hartejack
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1063 on: February 8, 2022, 07:07:44 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (-)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (1-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-0)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (5-1)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-2)
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,405
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1064 on: February 8, 2022, 07:32:24 pm »
WEEK 24 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 5TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Watford (0-0)

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-1)
West Ham United V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Manchester United (1-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (5-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-0)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-0)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,341
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1065 on: February 8, 2022, 07:34:54 pm »

TUESDAY 8TH FEBRUARY

Newcastle United V Everton (2-2)
West Ham United V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Manchester United (0-1)

WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (5-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (1-1)
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,895
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1066 on: February 9, 2022, 11:50:22 am »

WEEK 24 FIXTURES


WEDNESDAY 9TH FEBRUARY

Manchester City V Brentford (4-0)
Norwich City V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Southampton (3-1)
Aston Villa V Leeds United (2-1)

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (2-0)
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 24 Open
« Reply #1067 on: Yesterday at 09:35:01 am »

THURSDAY 10TH FEBRUARY

Liverpool V Leicester City (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Arsenal (0-0)[/b]
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,004
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1068 on: Yesterday at 09:35:40 am »
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (-)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (-)
Everton V Leeds United (-)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (-)
Norwich City V Manchester City (-)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (-)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (-)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (-)
Leicester City V West Ham United (-)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (-)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,432
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1069 on: Yesterday at 09:56:30 am »
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (2-0)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (2-1)
Everton V Leeds United (2-1)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Norwich City V Manchester City (0-4)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (1-4)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Leicester City V West Ham United (2-1)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)

Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,651
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1070 on: Yesterday at 10:58:24 am »
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (1-1)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Everton V Leeds United (1-2)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-1)
Norwich City V Manchester City (0-4)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (0-2)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Leicester City V West Ham United (2-2)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 477
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1071 on: Yesterday at 08:10:49 pm »
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (2-1)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Everton V Leeds United (2-2)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Norwich City V Manchester City (1-3)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (0-3)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Leicester City V West Ham United (2-1)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Logged

Offline Rhino

  • Last of the great romantics. Tess of the Googlevilles. Randy internet flirt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • JFT 96 RIP
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1072 on: Yesterday at 10:00:00 pm »
SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (2-0)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Everton V Leeds United (2-3)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Norwich City V Manchester City (0-3)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (0-2)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (2-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Leicester City V West Ham United (0-2)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (3-1)
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,382
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1073 on: Yesterday at 10:38:31 pm »
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (2-0)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (1-1)
Everton V Leeds United (2-1)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Norwich City V Manchester City (0-3)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (0-2)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Leicester City V West Ham United (2-1)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Logged

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,642
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1074 on: Today at 05:57:34 am »
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (1-1)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (1-2)
Everton V Leeds United (1-3)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Norwich City V Manchester City (0-3)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (0-3)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (2-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Leicester City V West Ham United (1-2)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Round 25 Open
« Reply #1075 on: Today at 06:18:12 am »
WEEK 25 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 12TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Southampton (1-1)
Brentford V Crystal Palace (2-0)
Everton V Leeds United (0-1)
Watford V Brighton & Hove Albion (0-1)
Norwich City V Manchester City (0-1)

SUNDAY 13TH FEBRUARY

Burnley V Liverpool (0-1)
Newcastle United V Aston Villa (1-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Leicester City V West Ham United (0-1)

TUESDAY 15TH FEBRUARY

Manchester United V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 