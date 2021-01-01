« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open  (Read 16021 times)

Offline Carllfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,796
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 04:35:13 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (3-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 08:55:17 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (2-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-2)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (0-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (2-0)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (2-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,633
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 02:15:39 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (99-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (0-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-99)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-2)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (2-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (1-1)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (2-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-3)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (2-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-1)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (0-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-1)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-1)
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 07:56:48 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (6-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Everton (3-5)
Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,496
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (301)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-2)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,595
  • since 1956
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #886 on: Today at 05:03:16 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,887
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #887 on: Today at 06:58:37 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (P-P)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (P-P)
Burnley V Everton (P-P)
Manchester City V Leicester City (7-2)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (4-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (0-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #888 on: Today at 07:26:47 am »

WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (1-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-2)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Logged

Offline Rhino

  • Last of the great romantics. Tess of the Googlevilles. Randy internet flirt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
  • JFT 96 RIP
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #889 on: Today at 09:16:15 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (6-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (2-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-4)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-3)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-1)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-3)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-1)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-3)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (2-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #890 on: Today at 09:51:48 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-1)
Burnley V Everton (1-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-1)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (0-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (1-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-2)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (1-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (2-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,006
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #891 on: Today at 10:05:29 am »

WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (99-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (13-13)
Burnley V Everton (98-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,386
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #892 on: Today at 10:44:59 am »
SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (0-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (0-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1))
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3))
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-3)
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #893 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (P-P)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (P-P)
Burnley V Everton (P-P)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (1-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (1-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (2-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (1-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (0-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (2-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (2-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (1-2)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #894 on: Today at 10:52:08 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (2-0)
Burnley V Everton (1-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (2-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (0-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-1)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-3)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,070
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #895 on: Today at 10:52:25 am »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (1-1)
Manchester City V Leicester City (4-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (3-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (0-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Logged

Online Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,602
  • Money for nothing....
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #896 on: Today at 12:00:36 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (3-1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-0)
Burnley V Everton (1-2)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (2-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (3-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-2)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-2)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-0)
Southampton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1)
Logged

Online CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #897 on: Today at 12:01:25 pm »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (0-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (0-0)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-1)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (1-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (0-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (1-2)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-1)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (1-0)
Leicester City V Liverpool (2-2)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (1-3)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-0)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,181
Re: Rawk Premier League Predictions 2021/22 - Predictions Thread - Rnd 19/20/21 Open
« Reply #898 on: Today at 12:14:14 pm »

WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (100-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (20-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (3-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (0-2)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (3-0)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-1)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-2)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (1-1)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-2)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 