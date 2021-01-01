« previous next »
WEEK 19 FIXTURES

SUNDAY 26TH DECEMBER

Liverpool V Leeds United (4-0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers V Watford (1-1)
Burnley V Everton (0-0)
Manchester City V Leicester City (2-0)
Norwich City V Arsenal (1-3)
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace (2-1)
West Ham United V Southampton (2-0)
Aston Villa V Chelsea (1-1)
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford (3-0)

MONDAY 27TH DECEMBER

Newcastle United V Manchester United (0-1)

WEEK 20 FIXTURES

TUESDAY 28TH DECEMBER

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0)
Crystal Palace V Norwich City (2-0)
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur (2-1)
Watford V West Ham United (1-2)
Leeds United V Aston Villa (0-2)
Leicester City V Liverpool (0-3)

WEDNESDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-0)
Brentford V Manchester City (0-4)

THURSDAY 30TH DECEMBER

Everton V Newcastle United (1-1)
Manchester United V Burnley (2-0)

WEEK 21 FIXTURES

SATURDAY 1ST JANUARY

Arsenal V Manchester City (1-2)
Leicester City V Norwich City (3-0)
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur (0-2)
Crystal Palace V West Ham United (1-1)

SUNDAY 2ND JANUARY

Brentford V Aston Villa (1-1)
Everton V Brighton & Hove Albion (2-2)
Leeds United V Burnley (2-1)
Southampton V Newcastle United (2-1)
Chelsea V Liverpool (1-2)

MONDAY 3RD JANUARY

Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers (0-0)
