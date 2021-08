New players - do not amend the format of the posts. You can amend the colours and the bold, please don't amend anything else.This thread is for predictions only. The chat thread is here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349029.0 If you have not yet confirmed your participation, please do so here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0