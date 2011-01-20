You must really hate swordplay and set piece battles then. Other than Alexander, which is reviled despite being the closest depiction of ancient warfare that I've seen, you don't really see a line of battle; the one versus one duels in the forest in Gladiator being more usual. Try that in actual war and you'll get people spearing you from the side.
And the elaborate swordplay from unarmoured fighters: fencing is much more efficient in maximising reach. And that's without wondering why your average footsoldier is swinging a sword around rather than using a much cheaper, easier to use spear with its considerably greater reach. A halberd or similar polearm if you have time to train; one such took off the back of Richard III's head. And a dagger for up close.
The Star Wars ones really piss me off
.
In the first film, ie STAR WARS not the Phantom, the fight between Obi Wan and Vader was based on Kendo and I think foil, it's all about pushing and working for an opening, not the ballerina shite of the later films.
Just before I should have been taking my 1st Dan grading, I had the honour of practicing with Hiroshi Ozawa sensei, 8th Dan, when he visited our Dojo and I knew I would never have a chance against him, you'd be dead in seconds if you went all hollywood on him. It was bad enough training with our regular 5th Dan visitor, could never even get a hit on him. Worst was when he'd failed his 6th Dan, he was in a right mood and we got battered. Not sure about other martial arts, but 6th dan and up gradings in Kendo are only performed in Japan, as its 8th dans who grade and they don't come to you, you go to them, no wonder he was in a mood.
Seven Samurai is a great film.