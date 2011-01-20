Not sure if others get bothered by it, but it's a pet hate for me these fight sequences where people are kicking (Especially jazzy spinning jumping kicks) - applying physics - if you are going to be jumping in the air, spinning and turning then assuming your opponent is anywhere near your level, they are going to be punching you in the back of the neck/head before you're even halfway through.All this choregraphed stuff looks great and a few clubs I was at put some great shows on, but if you see competition karate or MMA then people that rely just on kicking get caught more often than not. Most of the kicks are as part of a combination or fast kicks (like front kicks or snap roundhouse)Most things that actually work leave yourself protected, don't overextend, don't leave openings and unchallenged attacks and are direct and layer into moves you are performing although there are some different styles like make it look like the practioner is actually taking the piss - like Aikido - I didn't believe most of the bollocks they did until someone did it on meIt's like some sort of mad voodoo