« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread  (Read 624 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« on: August 5, 2021, 10:52:30 pm »
Obviously I know this will get jacked by non-martial artists but I thought it would be interesting to have a thread with people that did it for real

My main thing was Karate, Jujitsu, Aikido, Kickboxing, Tang soo doo and a little bit of boxing in London in the 80s



What do we think of current programmes as current or in my case very much lapsed practitioners..?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #1 on: August 5, 2021, 11:36:34 pm »
So.. to kick us off. I was doing Karate at the time with a very well known master.

Traditional but also worked at street fighting due to form and precision. But we were trained to be nice. And we were.


Lethal Weapon got slated by my club, but I found it interesting - was one of the few things that showed close up stuff (I did Shotokan at the time which is very distanced) - but I found the idea fascinating.

Then I saw the films by Stephan Seagal and the idea of Aikido seemed mad - it couldn't work could it? But it did. I trained with a master (I was admitted due to a good friend) and although I'm still very much of a novice at that, it's ridiculous how much control of a situation you can control. His later films are fascinating.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,197
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #2 on: August 6, 2021, 12:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August  5, 2021, 10:52:30 pm
Obviously I know this will get jacked by non-martial artists but I thought it would be interesting to have a thread with people that did it for real

My main thing was:

Karate



Quote
Jujitsu



Quote
Aikido



Quote
Kickboxing



Quote
Tang soo doo



Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #3 on: August 6, 2021, 01:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August  5, 2021, 11:36:34 pm
Then I saw the films by Stephan Seagal and the idea of Aikido seemed mad - it couldn't work could it? But it did. I trained with a master (I was admitted due to a good friend) and although I'm still very much of a novice at that, it's ridiculous how much control of a situation you can control. His later films are fascinating.

Who did you train with Andy? I did a lot with Paul Douglas and Minuro Kanetsuka as a younger chap. It was indeed mad, but I can still kneel for an hour before I lose the feeling in my feet. :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,825
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #4 on: August 6, 2021, 01:08:20 pm »
Disappointed in the lack of a poll.

I would batter you at Karate, Andy.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,740
  • Klopptimist
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #5 on: August 6, 2021, 01:12:13 pm »
I did about 3 weeks of karate at age 11 before I got bored, does that count?

If so (or not), then forget all the pretenders and just watch this:



A group of taekwondo blackbelts, who happen to all be orphans, and also all live in the same student house at college, and who ALSO all play in the same rock band, have to take on a gang of ninjas, who are also drug smugglers, who are ALSO a biker gang.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #6 on: August 6, 2021, 01:19:12 pm »
I studied Unagi under Master Ross Geller.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,677
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #7 on: August 6, 2021, 04:25:32 pm »
I did Goju-Ryu at Vernon Sangster and at Sheil Road Community centre, our Sensei was a fella called Dennis Martin, he did stuff like work with the Rhodesian Army, bodyguard miss world contestants and CQB training with Police forces across the world - I've done tactical pistol and tactical shotgun training with him as an adult. I also used to go to The Red Triangle as my Dad was friends with Terry O'Neill, they all seemed to knock about together. My Karate stopped when my dad fucked off with one of the girls from the club and he stopped taking me. In later life I did Kendo.

My Dad stopped training a few years ago, he was a 2nd Dan but stopped teaching as there were too many lads joining just so they could batter peopel in town.

His claim to fame is he has actually trained with Chuck Norris.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:00:53 am by rob1966 »
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #8 on: August 6, 2021, 04:36:38 pm »
Robs posts never fail to amaze me :lmao

Quote from: rob1966 on August  6, 2021, 04:25:32 pm
I've done tactical pistol and tactical shotgun training with him as an adult.

A useful prerequisite for all Software Developers turned HGV drivers!!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,677
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #9 on: August 6, 2021, 05:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  6, 2021, 04:36:38 pm
Robs posts never fail to amaze me :lmao

A useful prerequisite for all Software Developers turned HGV drivers!!

Too right, users are a pain in the arse and you need to be able to defend your load from the thieves ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:32:29 am »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:37:26 am »
Quote from: royhendo on August  6, 2021, 01:01:19 pm
Who did you train with Andy? I did a lot with Paul Douglas and Minuro Kanetsuka as a younger chap. It was indeed mad, but I can still kneel for an hour before I lose the feeling in my feet. :)

Aikido: Mike Lloyd  (Not for too long, I badly injured myself a few months in but learned an amazing amount - he's a fantastic teacher)

Jujitsu: Peter Smith (Not that many times, mainly as a guest trying to learn locking/blocking techniques for competition karate)

Karate: Steve Cattle, Alan Hughes, Pete Collins,  Kawazoe, John Errington, Ticky Donovan, Brian Philcox

Tang Soo Doo: Sensei Hedges

Kickboxing: Can't remember - only went to a few

Boxing: Some bloke near Holbolne in London near the Karate dojo
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:39:06 am by Andy @ Allerton »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on August  6, 2021, 01:08:20 pm
Disappointed in the lack of a poll.

I would batter you at Karate, Andy.

Well you'd be pretty shit if you couldn't. I haven't done it properly for nearly quarter of a century :D
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:20:57 am »
I did Karate as a kid and got to orange Belt (2nd belt) and then discovered Girls and binned it. ;D

Used to go twice a week for a couple of years, Thursday and Fridays at local sports centre, by the time i was a 2nd year at high School i stopped going.

Someone from a my school stuck with it, he was 2-3 belts ahead of me, but i remember by the end of High School he was up to Brown belt which was the one before black.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,097
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:30:05 am »
Ah yes, that classic martial arts film, Lethal Weapon.

I think 'The Art of Self Defence' might be right up your alley Andy.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 01:20:57 am
I did Karate as a kid and got to orange Belt (2nd belt) and then discovered Girls and binned it. ;D

Used to go twice a week for a couple of years, Thursday and Fridays at local sports centre, by the time i was a 2nd year at high School i stopped going.

Someone from a my school stuck with it, he was 2-3 belts ahead of me, but i remember by the end of High School he was up to Brown belt which was the one before black.

In my martial arts career, I reached brown trousers, which is IIRC the one after white.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:50:12 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:30:05 am
Ah yes, that classic martial arts film, Lethal Weapon.

I think 'The Art of Self Defence' might be right up your alley Andy.



I saw that a few months back.

Was a bit meh
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:58:28 am »
Not sure if others get bothered by it, but it's a pet hate for me these fight sequences where people are kicking (Especially jazzy spinning jumping kicks) - applying physics - if you are going to be jumping in the air, spinning and turning then assuming your opponent is anywhere near your level, they are going to be punching you in the back of the neck/head before you're even halfway through.

All this choregraphed stuff looks great and a few clubs I was at put some great shows on, but if you see competition karate or MMA then people that rely just on kicking get caught more often than not. Most of the kicks are as part of a combination or fast kicks (like front kicks or snap roundhouse)

Most things that actually work leave yourself protected, don't overextend, don't leave openings and unchallenged attacks and are direct and layer into moves you are performing although there are some different styles like make it look like the practioner is actually taking the piss - like Aikido - I didn't believe most of the bollocks they did until someone did it on me :)  It's like some sort of mad voodoo :)

Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 10:58:28 am
Not sure if others get bothered by it, but it's a pet hate for me these fight sequences where people are kicking (Especially jazzy spinning jumping kicks) - applying physics - if you are going to be jumping in the air, spinning and turning then assuming your opponent is anywhere near your level, they are going to be punching you in the back of the neck/head before you're even halfway through.

All this choregraphed stuff looks great and a few clubs I was at put some great shows on, but if you see competition karate or MMA then people that rely just on kicking get caught more often than not. Most of the kicks are as part of a combination or fast kicks (like front kicks or snap roundhouse)

Most things that actually work leave yourself protected, don't overextend, don't leave openings and unchallenged attacks and are direct and layer into moves you are performing although there are some different styles like make it look like the practioner is actually taking the piss - like Aikido - I didn't believe most of the bollocks they did until someone did it on me :)  It's like some sort of mad voodoo :)



You must really hate swordplay and set piece battles then. Other than Alexander, which is reviled despite being the closest depiction of ancient warfare that I've seen, you don't really see a line of battle; the one versus one duels in the forest in Gladiator being more usual. Try that in actual war and you'll get people spearing you from the side.

And the elaborate swordplay from unarmoured fighters: fencing is much more efficient in maximising reach. And that's without wondering why your average footsoldier is swinging a sword around rather than using a much cheaper, easier to use spear with its considerably greater reach. A halberd or similar polearm if you have time to train; one such took off the back of Richard III's head. And a dagger for up close.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:22 am
You must really hate swordplay and set piece battles then. Other than Alexander, which is reviled despite being the closest depiction of ancient warfare that I've seen, you don't really see a line of battle; the one versus one duels in the forest in Gladiator being more usual. Try that in actual war and you'll get people spearing you from the side.

And the elaborate swordplay from unarmoured fighters: fencing is much more efficient in maximising reach. And that's without wondering why your average footsoldier is swinging a sword around rather than using a much cheaper, easier to use spear with its considerably greater reach. A halberd or similar polearm if you have time to train; one such took off the back of Richard III's head. And a dagger for up close.

Yeah they do annoy me a bit.

I've been watching some really great series on the internet where there is a bloke that trains people in swordsmanship and he goes through a few films and is a bit despairing. I've been watching the reviews of martial arts and knife scenes as well. All pretty interesting. I think that films could make it more realistic and more frighting. I think part of the problem is that someone can get shot a few times in films or stabbed 20 times or smashed in the face with lumps of metal or fists and just carry on. Most peopel can't do that.. :)


These are the links if you're interested;

David Rawlings: Master-at-arms - London Longsword Academy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9tM_YHvhuA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0edTDUQfqys

Toby Capwell: Curator of Arms and Armour - The Wallace Collection:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9tM_YHvhuA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3h5OlgoSc4&t=10s


Cam Haymes: Bow Expert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pdipblQmgnw

Scott Adkins: MMA Expert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BzGTiJ0k3k

Stephen 'wonderboy' Thompson:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQAVbwUTaYU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fahkb9vm_2M


Roel konijnenddijk - weapons and tactics expert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPGdOXstSyk


You'll see a fair few links to other stuff related to this


Insider and Wired are quite interesting. They also have experts reviewing stuff about spying, survival,  law enforcement and court room cases etc.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:17:38 pm »
One film that massively impressed me was the Korean 'The Raid' - that was just amazing throughout
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,092
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 03:17:38 pm
One film that massively impressed me was the Korean 'The Raid' - that was just amazing throughout

The main fella in that was a national champion of an Indonesian martial art.

Always a fan of Tony jaa in ong bak and Tom Young goong. Not sure if it's been beaten but the last one had the longest continuous martial arts shot
Logged

Online Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 08:08:07 pm »
Got this stuff bought for xmas when i was a kid does that count?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 08:08:07 pm
Got this stuff bought for xmas when i was a kid does that count?

I don't know. See if you can find the input and the mechanism for it to count.

Let us know how you get on.

Try binary first then decimal if that works.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,249
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:50:24 pm »
I grew up with Jackie Chan's films just before he went mainstream with Rumble in the Bronx and, of course, Rush Hour. I was also practicing MMA at the time, or at least the version of it at the time. Jackie's earlier Hong Kong based films were amazing, and if you haven't watched any of them, you're in for an eye opener. The stunts he performed are legend.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,575
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:50:24 pm
I grew up with Jackie Chan's films just before he went mainstream with Rumble in the Bronx and, of course, Rush Hour. I was also practicing MMA at the time, or at least the version of it at the time. Jackie's earlier Hong Kong based films were amazing, and if you haven't watched any of them, you're in for an eye opener. The stunts he performed are legend.

They were absolutely incredible mate and half the reason I started this thread.

His invention, movement, style and thought was incredible. I was doing stuff when I saw his film and his whole thing was brilliant and laugh-out-loud


Joyful is the word and he put it across so well. No need for being nasty or scowling or angry as so many films make martial arts to be now. I know some seriously hard people and every single one of them is a lovely person. Being evil is not a requisite.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,249
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:21:33 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:16:51 am
They were absolutely incredible mate and half the reason I started this thread.

His invention, movement, style and thought was incredible. I was doing stuff when I saw his film and his whole thing was brilliant and laugh-out-loud


Joyful is the word and he put it across so well. No need for being nasty or scowling or angry as so many films make martial arts to be now. I know some seriously hard people and every single one of them is a lovely person. Being evil is not a requisite.
Yeah. I haven't watched any of them in a very long time. Some not since I first watched them in the late 90s, so I'll have to revisit them soon. Wheels on Meals was amazing, and my favourite. Police Story 1 had some incredible stunts, though. Can still remember the one he performed in the mall where he jumped onto the lights. I think he ended up fucking himself up with that one? Police Story 2 with the bus and umbrella blew my mind. One mistake and he's seriously injured or dead. Who was the fat one in all his films? His mate. He was brilliant too.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:01:03 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 01:21:33 am
Yeah. I haven't watched any of them in a very long time. Some not since I first watched them in the late 90s, so I'll have to revisit them soon. Wheels on Meals was amazing, and my favourite. Police Story 1 had some incredible stunts, though. Can still remember the one he performed in the mall where he jumped onto the lights. I think he ended up fucking himself up with that one? Police Story 2 with the bus and umbrella blew my mind. One mistake and he's seriously injured or dead. Who was the fat one in all his films? His mate. He was brilliant too.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sammo_Hung
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 