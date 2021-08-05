« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread  (Read 292 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« on: August 5, 2021, 10:52:30 pm »
Obviously I know this will get jacked by non-martial artists but I thought it would be interesting to have a thread with people that did it for real

My main thing was Karate, Jujitsu, Aikido, Kickboxing, Tang soo doo and a little bit of boxing in London in the 80s



What do we think of current programmes as current or in my case very much lapsed practitioners..?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #1 on: August 5, 2021, 11:36:34 pm »
So.. to kick us off. I was doing Karate at the time with a very well known master.

Traditional but also worked at street fighting due to form and precision. But we were trained to be nice. And we were.


Lethal Weapon got slated by my club, but I found it interesting - was one of the few things that showed close up stuff (I did Shotokan at the time which is very distanced) - but I found the idea fascinating.

Then I saw the films by Stephan Seagal and the idea of Aikido seemed mad - it couldn't work could it? But it did. I trained with a master (I was admitted due to a good friend) and although I'm still very much of a novice at that, it's ridiculous how much control of a situation you can control. His later films are fascinating.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,193
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August  5, 2021, 10:52:30 pm
Obviously I know this will get jacked by non-martial artists but I thought it would be interesting to have a thread with people that did it for real

My main thing was:

Karate



Quote
Jujitsu



Quote
Aikido



Quote
Kickboxing



Quote
Tang soo doo



Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August  5, 2021, 11:36:34 pm
Then I saw the films by Stephan Seagal and the idea of Aikido seemed mad - it couldn't work could it? But it did. I trained with a master (I was admitted due to a good friend) and although I'm still very much of a novice at that, it's ridiculous how much control of a situation you can control. His later films are fascinating.

Who did you train with Andy? I did a lot with Paul Douglas and Minuro Kanetsuka as a younger chap. It was indeed mad, but I can still kneel for an hour before I lose the feeling in my feet. :)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,825
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:08:20 pm »
Disappointed in the lack of a poll.

I would batter you at Karate, Andy.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,735
  • Klopptimist
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:12:13 pm »
I did about 3 weeks of karate at age 11 before I got bored, does that count?

If so (or not), then forget all the pretenders and just watch this:



A group of taekwondo blackbelts, who happen to all be orphans, and also all live in the same student house at college, and who ALSO all play in the same rock band, have to take on a gang of ninjas, who are also drug smugglers, who are ALSO a biker gang.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:19:12 pm »
I studied Unagi under Master Ross Geller.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:25:32 pm »
I did Goju-Ryu at Vernon Sangster and at Sheil Road Community centre, our Sensei was a fella called Dennis Martin, he did stuff like work with the Rhodesian Army, bodyguard miss world contestants and CQB training with Polcei forces across the world - I've done tactical psitol and tactical shotgun training with him as an adult. I also used to go to The Red Triangle as my Dad was friends with Terry O'Neill, they all seemed to knock about together. My Karate stopped when my dad fucked off with one of the girls from the club and he stopped taking me. In later life I did Kendo.

My Dad stopped training a few years ago, he was a 2nd Dan but stopped teaching as there were too many lads joining just so they could batter peopel in town.

His claim to fame is he has actually trained with Chuck Norris.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,725
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm »
Robs posts never fail to amaze me :lmao

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:25:32 pm
I've done tactical pistol and tactical shotgun training with him as an adult.

A useful prerequisite for all Software Developers turned HGV drivers!!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,652
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm
Robs posts never fail to amaze me :lmao

A useful prerequisite for all Software Developers turned HGV drivers!!

Too right, users are a pain in the arse and you need to be able to defend your load from the thieves ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:32:29 am »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:37:26 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 01:01:19 pm
Who did you train with Andy? I did a lot with Paul Douglas and Minuro Kanetsuka as a younger chap. It was indeed mad, but I can still kneel for an hour before I lose the feeling in my feet. :)

Aikido: Mike Lloyd  (Not for too long, I badly injured myself a few months in but learned an amazing amount - he's a fantastic teacher)

Jujitsu: Peter Smith (Not that many times, mainly as a guest trying to learn locking/blocking techniques for competition karate)

Karate: Steve Cattle, Alan Hughes, Pete Collins,  Kawazoe, John Errington, Ticky Donovan, Brian Philcox

Tang Soo Doo: Sensei Hedges

Kickboxing: Can't remember - only went to a few

Boxing: Some bloke near Holbolne in London near the Karate dojo
« Last Edit: Today at 12:39:06 am by Andy @ Allerton »
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,559
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: RAWK Martial artist film and TV thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:08:20 pm
Disappointed in the lack of a poll.

I would batter you at Karate, Andy.

Well you'd be pretty shit if you couldn't. I haven't done it properly for nearly quarter of a century :D
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 