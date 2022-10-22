« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1304 1305 1306 1307 1308 [1309]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 2631083 times)

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52320 on: Today at 02:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 12:39:46 pm
how do you get rid of them if they have a contract and no club wants to buy them or if a club does the player does not want to move?
Apparently all you have to do is press the button marked SELL on the Big Red Transfer Machine at Kirkby. It's the latest Fan Assisted model, I hear, so should work perfectly every time.

It might seem like people here are whinging and moaning and treating simplistically something that is more complictaed, but in fact really they're just pissed that Klopp hasn't read the manuel.

He can't set the video either, the luddite biff.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52321 on: Today at 02:27:49 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:21:53 pm
Find it odd blaming Elliott when we've been awful in midfield with or without him. It's clearly a bigger problem than one player

I remember at the start of last season, Elliot was part of the first choice midfield before he got injured.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52322 on: Today at 02:28:15 pm »
That Alan Smith and Stan Collymore are brain dead. Saying the Gakpo signing proves we shop at Aldi and city shop at Harrods for their players. Our recruitment has been fantastic over the years, shopping at harrods for grealish hahaah they can carry on doing so.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52323 on: Today at 02:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:21:53 pm
Find it odd blaming Elliott when we've been awful in midfield with or without him. It's clearly a bigger problem than one player

Yep. Thiago, Hendo and Fab stunk on the opening day at Fulham and it's got little better whoever plays. The only hope left without a signing is Naby, Fab/Hendo, Thiago but they'll probably only be fit enough for a few games at the same time from now till may. It's a far bigger problem than one player unfortunately.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,974
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52324 on: Today at 02:29:57 pm »
Daichi Kamada is a tidy player who solves zero problems in our midfield. Hes a proficient 10 who wouldnt fit our present system. If youre playing a 10, stick Elliott in there because thats where hed actually look his best, should he be surrounded by more legs in midfield than we have.

Kamada will carry on being good in the Bundesliga and look mediocre to passable if he comes to a top Premier League side. Hes also 27 come the start of next season.

McKennie would be an odd one. Hes athletic, hes defensively aware but he doesnt have much quality on the ball or break the lines of the opposition. Hes kind of a plug you shove into the lineup whenever youre lacking something more. Id imagine hed be a pale imitation of Ginis role in our midfield. Unless Juve were giving him away - which they may well have to at some stage - he doesnt really make sense as anything other than a cheap squad player. Not even the best midfielder in the USMNT.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,602
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52325 on: Today at 02:33:23 pm »
Is there a helpline similar to Samaritans being set up exclusively for RAWK members, in the event that Jude Bellingham goes elsewhere in the summer?
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52326 on: Today at 02:35:26 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:00:32 pm
So, we basically give up on Elliot and Carvalho.

Nope, I don't like that ...

Do you see anything in them that looks like it can hold a Klopp midfield together? I don't at all. Maybe with 2 quick and physically dominant mids alongside them, at best. I'm not sure what the plan is, but they are not Klopp midfielders at all at the moment, and we have attackers who are way better than them in attack, so it's a tough one. If we were a functioning team with a great midfield, they could slot in and out and get plenty of minutes resting the main guys, but we are not, we have a deeply disfunctional midfield that just exposes Elliot and Carvalho and does no one any favours.

They should be bit-part players, learning from a well-oiled midfield unit and coming on to give us youth and spark or to rest senior players, not part of the main midfield plan at all. We are not Southampton, blooding young players and hoping to finish outside the relegation places. We are meant to be competing for the top prizes, and for that, we need to be ruthless and honest. Right now, those two can't do what is needed, that has been clear.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52327 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:41:07 pm
Elliot is an abysmal midfielder, he's missing most of what you'd want from a midfielder in our system and hasn't improved at all since we first tried him there at the start of last season. He's a luxury player that needs to be carried by the rest of the midfield, playing in a midfield too old to carry him, and he doesn't even provide the goals/assists to justify sacrificing the control you'd get from a more rounded player.

Carvalho isn't a midfielder at all, he played there when we had dire injury problems and struggled, and we've made no attempt to use him there since.

If I had to choose between signing two midfielders and limiting the minutes of two youngsters, or playing them at all costs and accepting years of poor form in the hope they'll develop into mediocre midfielders, yes I'd absolutely sign new players.

He is far from an abysmal midfielder.
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52328 on: Today at 02:38:11 pm »
If we were being ruthless we'd getting of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago as they're the ones supposed to be close to their prime, on big money and not performing to a level we need over the young players.
Logged

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,661
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52329 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:38:11 pm
If we were being ruthless we'd getting of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago as they're the ones supposed to be close to their prime, on big money and not performing to a level we need over the young players.

That wouldnt be ruthless itd just be stupid
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52330 on: Today at 02:39:19 pm »
Thiago not performing hahahahaha oh god.

Fabinho had a slow start but hes still a very good option to have.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,189
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52331 on: Today at 02:45:08 pm »
The last couple of pages.  :butt :butt :butt
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,739
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52332 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 02:38:11 pm
If we were being ruthless we'd getting of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago as they're the ones supposed to be close to their prime, on big money and not performing to a level we need over the young players.

You want us to replace every single midfielder? Those 3 needs to stay with at least two new ones brought in to replace Ox,Milner and Keita. We need one immediately and one in the summer and they need to be top quality.

And we can pray we're sold as the league has outgrown FSG for the wrong reasons.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online HARD AS HELL

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
  • Hitachi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52333 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:25:37 pm
It might seem like people here are whinging and moaning and treating simplistically something that is more complictaed, but in fact really they're just pissed that Klopp hasn't read the manuel.

Què?
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52334 on: Today at 02:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:25:37 pm
Apparently all you have to do is press the button marked SELL on the Big Red Transfer Machine at Kirkby. It's the latest Fan Assisted model, I hear, so should work perfectly every time.

It might seem like people here are whinging and moaning and treating simplistically something that is more complictaed, but in fact really they're just pissed that Klopp hasn't read the manuel.

He can't set the video either, the luddite biff.

¿Qué?

Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 02:49:50 pm
Què?

Bastard ! Beat me to it ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,785
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52335 on: Today at 02:52:33 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:28:15 pm
That Alan Smith and Stan Collymore are brain dead. Saying the Gakpo signing proves we shop at Aldi and city shop at Harrods for their players. Our recruitment has been fantastic over the years, shopping at harrods for grealish hahaah they can carry on doing so.

Take that as a compliment
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,668
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52336 on: Today at 02:58:43 pm »
Quote from: HARD AS HELL on Today at 02:49:50 pm
Què?
;D

Knew there was something fawlty about that spelling
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52337 on: Today at 03:00:02 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Today at 02:58:43 pm
;D

Knew there was something fawlty about that spelling

You just knew one of us Flowery Twats was going to spot it.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,304
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52338 on: Today at 03:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:29:57 pm
Daichi Kamada is a tidy player who solves zero problems in our midfield. Hes a proficient 10 who wouldnt fit our present system. If youre playing a 10, stick Elliott in there because thats where hed actually look his best, should he be surrounded by more legs in midfield than we have.

We desperately need one of your smashing long posts with loads of names and information and recommendations.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52339 on: Today at 03:02:28 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 02:28:15 pm
That Alan Smith and Stan Collymore are brain dead. Saying the Gakpo signing proves we shop at Aldi and city shop at Harrods for their players. Our recruitment has been fantastic over the years, shopping at harrods for grealish hahaah they can carry on doing so.

Harrods is full over over-priced tat anyway.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52340 on: Today at 03:04:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:46:54 pm
You want us to replace every single midfielder? Those 3 needs to stay with at least two new ones brought in to replace Ox,Milner and Keita. We need one immediately and one in the summer and they need to be top quality.

And we can pray we're sold as the league has outgrown FSG for the wrong reasons.
I think if we feel we need 2+ new midfielders to be first choice level, we should consider moving at least one of the older, first team ones on. Hanging on to some of the older players hoping they can recapture something is part of how we ended up with a massive squad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1304 1305 1306 1307 1308 [1309]   Go Up
« previous next »
 