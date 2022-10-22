Most of our troubles came from the bad luck with the injuries. Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have barely played before the World Cup, putting too much workload on Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Elliot. If we don't sign another midfielder in January, I can see Keita, Jones, Ox, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic getting most of the playing time in the FA Cup, and even some playing time in the PL and the CL, resting Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. Going out of the League Cup could also be a blessing in disguise, since it will mean 4 games less ...



1. Most of those back up players are famously injured a lot, and don't provide back-up at all. It might be "bad luck" but it's also entirely predictable that the likes of Keita will miss games, just when we need him to step in.2. They simply are not good enough at PL level for us to succeed. No one who wants to compete would sign Ox, Jones, Arthur, or Milner these days. Elliot and Carvalho show no sign of being adequate central midfielders whatsoever, however talented they are.We don't have a midfield that works, doesn't matter how many players you think we have or how much rest Henderson or Fab gets... it's too slow and only new blood will change that. If you can't see that every game, perhaps you really are watching too many games at once?