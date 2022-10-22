« previous next »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:37:26 am
Yep. Weve bought at the top end of the market before. Why cant we now, when were far richer? Nothing about Klopps comments here are reassuring.

That money was always recouped, or generated through sales first though..
In Kiev, not Madrid, sorry ;D
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:08:05 am
I think if we played a game a week then it would be much different in terms of how our midfield performs but the reality is that through injury and age profile the demands of the game are too much for this midfield.

I'd be quite happy for hendo to play the 8 once a week, same with Thiago, despite their age but we can't, especially with the intensity we need to play at. These players should be squad rotation because of there age and general decline in stamina and athleticism which is only compounded by the amount of games we play.

Agree with the once a week but even then they haven't really got a solid 90 minutes in them but more 60-70. I'd only be starting one of Henderson or Thiago most of the time but then you're relying on Keita/Jones/Arthur to actually be available and performing.

We always start both halves so slow and I don't know if it's down to having to pace our way through games now.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:59:11 am
Do you honestly believe that to be valid, after what would be FOUR transfer windows?

I mean, considering since our last CM signing (Thiago) weve signed four (4) left sided attackers (Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo) for even conservatively £200 million odd then yeah.I think the whole FSG are being stingy line should probably be binned off
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:19:32 am
Joyce etc. saying he's had a lot more say in the last 12 months in a few of their articles

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-sporting-director-julian-ward-to-leave-at-end-of-season-swz3jhpgx

Well thats good because if left to our transfer nerds, we would have not signed anybody.
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 11:41:44 am
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?

What's with recommending really slow midfielders to solve our lack of pace issues in midfield? ;D
Some rumours about Juve looking to offload Rabiot and Mckennie,anyone think either of those would work for us?
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 11:41:44 am
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?
His mileage is high. He has been playing top flight football since he was 17.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:08:05 am
I think if we played a game a week then it would be much different in terms of how our midfield performs but the reality is that through injury and age profile the demands of the game are too much for this midfield.

I'd be quite happy for hendo to play the 8 once a week, same with Thiago, despite their age but we can't, especially with the intensity we need to play at. These players should be squad rotation because of there age and general decline in stamina and athleticism which is only compounded by the amount of games we play.

Gini Wijnaldum wasn't the best midfielder in the world, he popped up with a goal now and then, rarely assisted but he was perfect for what we did. We need to get back to that, we don't need the best player in the world in that position but we need one that's right for us, or two in this case.

Most of our troubles came from the bad luck with the injuries. Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have barely played before the World Cup, putting too much workload on Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Elliot. If we don't sign another midfielder in January, I can see Keita, Jones, Ox, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic getting most of the playing time in the FA Cup, and even some playing time in the PL and the CL, resting Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. Going out of the League Cup could also be a blessing in disguise, since it will mean 4 games less ...
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 11:41:44 am
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?

Just because they are a "Brexit" midfielder doesn't mean they are going to be a Milner/Henderson/Gini.

He's just not good enough; he has one trick (set pieces) which we don't really have an issue with, and he just isn't good enough or provide what we need otherwise.

I'd rather a McGinn or Dewsbury-Hall than Ward-Prowse, and I wouldn't pay more than 20 for either of them because they're really crap as well.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:54:30 am
Just because they are a "Brexit" midfielder doesn't mean they are going to be a Milner/Henderson/Gini.

He's just not good enough; he has one trick (set pieces) which we don't really have an issue with, and he just isn't good enough or provide what we need otherwise.

I'd rather a McGinn or Dewsbury-Hall than Ward-Prowse, and I wouldn't pay more than 20 for either of them because they're really crap as well.
We don't tend to win many freekicks in central positions anyway.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:49:34 am
Some rumours about Juve looking to offload Rabiot and Mckennie,anyone think either of those would work for us?

Rabiot is FUCKING SHITE and his agent/mother is a fucking nutter, Mckennie I don't know enough about to say
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:55:29 am
Rabiot is FUCKING SHITE and his agent/mother is a fucking nutter

True, we've been burned once with Paul Konchesky in that respect.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:49:34 am
Some rumours about Juve looking to offload Rabiot and Mckennie,anyone think either of those would work for us?

Rabiot brings too much baggage with him, so I'd stay clear. McKennie could be interesting player on loan, with an option to buy in the summer ...
Anyone who has watched him care to say what McKennie is like as a player?

Just saw this on his wiki page

Quote
Style of play

McKennie is known for his versatility as a player. During his time at Schalke, McKennie played in numerous positions including in midfield, as a center-back, full-back, and even as a striker.[45] However, he has primarily played as either a box-to-box midfielder or in a deeper-lying defensive role.[46] During his time with Juventus, he has been used in several midfield positions, including as a wide midfielder, in a holding role, or even as a more offensiveminded central midfielder, known as the mezzala role in Italian soccer jargon.[47]

McKennie's primary attributes are his defensive skills and work rate, as well as his ability to win back the ball.[46] Furthermore, his passing allows him to dictate the flow of the game and push the ball forward from deep-lying positions in midfield.[48] His ball-winning qualities, combined with his positioning, tactical intelligence, eye for goal from midfield, and ability to make late attacking runs into the box led Alberto Mauro of Il Messaggero to compare him to former Juventus midfielders Edgar Davids and Arturo Vidal; McKennie's technical ability was cited as an area in need of improvement, however.[47]



It makes him sound like a bit of a  raw jack of all trades with a high work rate. Know nothing about him so do not have a clue if he would be a good squad player for us or maybe a bit better than a squad player.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:53:48 am
Most of our troubles came from the bad luck with the injuries. Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have barely played before the World Cup, putting too much workload on Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Elliot. If we don't sign another midfielder in January, I can see Keita, Jones, Ox, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic getting most of the playing time in the FA Cup, and even some playing time in the PL and the CL, resting Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. Going out of the League Cup could also be a blessing in disguise, since it will mean 4 games less ...

1. Most of those back up players are famously injured a lot, and don't provide back-up at all. It might be "bad luck" but it's also entirely predictable that the likes of Keita will miss games, just when we need him to step in.

2. They simply are not good enough at PL level for us to succeed. No one who wants to compete would sign Ox, Jones, Arthur, or Milner these days. Elliot and Carvalho show no sign of being adequate central midfielders whatsoever, however talented they are.

We don't have a midfield that works, doesn't matter how many players you think we have or how much rest Henderson or Fab gets... it's too slow and only new blood will change that. If you can't see that every game, perhaps you really are watching too many games at once?
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:19:32 am
Joyce etc. saying he's had a lot more say in the last 12 months in a few of their articles

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-sporting-director-julian-ward-to-leave-at-end-of-season-swz3jhpgx

Thanks - very hard to know how much of this is journalism / pr and how much is real
Obv Klopp isnt deciding level of spend/budgeted or contractsbut he could be deciding targets which would explain why our analysts are leaving the building

Hard to say how were making decisions now, were definitely a mile away from the joined up strategy and thinking in recruitment that built our squad in 2017-20
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:30:10 pm
Thanks - very hard to know how much of this is journalism / pr and how much is real
Obv Klopp isnt deciding level of spend/budgeted or contractsbut he could be deciding targets which would explain why our analysts are leaving the building

Hard to say how were making decisions now, were definitely a mile away from the joined up strategy and thinking in recruitment that built our squad in 2017-20
Yeah at the time I think I said this could just be spin to make it sound like everything is fine, but given our recruitment, Klopp's comments, the people leaving, it would fit with Klopp having more say. Ward's going and Klopp is reportedly (again could be pr spin from the club) helping pick his replacement. Would be odd for Klopp not to have more say in recruitment over this period than the guy who's leaving really
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:49:52 am
Yeah I think were facing the consequences for not been ruthless enough, which is easier for us fans to say and call for here. Its part of what makes Klopp such a great man manager afterall.

I was very happy, like all Liverpool fans, that weve kept the group together but I was expecting more succession planning in the midfield like we have done in defence and attack.

Id also argue Ox, Keita and possibly Milner still been here isnt a lack of ruthlessness but too far the other way on the loyalty spectrum.
how do you get rid of them if they have a contract and no club wants to buy them or if a club does the player does not want to move?
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:54:30 am
Just because they are a "Brexit" midfielder doesn't mean they are going to be a Milner/Henderson/Gini.

He's just not good enough; he has one trick (set pieces) which we don't really have an issue with, and he just isn't good enough or provide what we need otherwise.

I'd rather a McGinn or Dewsbury-Hall than Ward-Prowse, and I wouldn't pay more than 20 for either of them because they're really crap as well.

I wouldn't mind Dewsbury-Hall as a squad player (unless he just raises his game for us). He puts in a real shift and a bit of quality with it, plus homegrown. Wouldn't pay big money or anything but we could do with someone like that at the moment.

Ward-Prowse is a bit of a nothing player who scores the odd free kick and whips the odd ball in.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:23:31 pm
1. Most of those back up players are famously injured a lot, and don't provide back-up at all. It might be "bad luck" but it's also entirely predictable that the likes of Keita will miss games, just when we need him to step in.

2. They simply are not good enough at PL level for us to succeed. No one who wants to compete would sign Ox, Jones, Arthur, or Milner these days. Elliot and Carvalho show no sign of being adequate central midfielders whatsoever, however talented they are.

We don't have a midfield that works, doesn't matter how many players you think we have or how much rest Henderson or Fab gets... it's too slow and only new blood will change that. If you can't see that every game, perhaps you really are watching too many games at once?

Lets say that we sign 2 midfielders in January. What happens with Keita, Ox, Elliot, Jones, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic, since we now have 6 quality attackers?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:49:45 pm
Lets say that we sign 2 midfielders in January. What happens with Keita, Ox, Elliot, Jones, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic, since we now have 6 quality attackers?

Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur remain or get injured, Milner acts as the swiss army knife back up he should be at this stage, and Bajcetic gets more time to develop out of the spotlight, instead of being thrust into the first team because of emergency.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:49:45 pm
Lets say that we sign 2 midfielders in January. What happens with Keita, Ox, Elliot, Jones, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic, since we now have 6 quality attackers?

We aren't going to sign 2 this month, nor is it realistic, but we need someone. Having Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Minamino, Origi and Ox and Elliott didn't stop us signing Diaz last January.

Keita, Ox, Arthur and Milner presumably won't be here next season.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:52:37 pm
Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur remain or get injured, Milner acts as the swiss army knife back up he should be at this stage, and Bajcetic gets more time to develop out of the spotlight, instead of being thrust into the first team because of emergency.

So, we basically give up on Elliot and Carvalho.

Nope, I don't like that ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:00:32 pm
So, we basically give up on Elliot and Carvalho.

Nope, I don't like that ...

They remain as rotation options but not first choices.  Which is what we should be doing with them at this stage in their careers.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:00:32 pm
So, we basically give up on Elliot and Carvalho.

Nope, I don't like that ...
You've literally talked up signing two midfielders (or more) who play similar positions  in the last 24 hrs alone (Bellingham McKennie and Kamada) - which apparently means you've given up on Elliot and Carvalho - nope, Peter won't like that either
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:01:41 pm
They remain as rotation options but not first choices.  Which is what we should be doing with them at this stage in their careers.

What rotation options? They won't see a minute of playing time behind the 11 senior attackers and midfielders ahead of them in the pecking order ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:06:21 pm
What rotation options? They won't see a minute of playing time behind the 11 senior attackers and midfielders ahead of them in the pecking order ...

Unless they're better than those other options or (more likely) not injured.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:06:15 pm
You've literally talked up signing two midfielders (or more) who play similar positions  in the last 24 hrs alone (Bellingham McKennie and Kamada) - which apparently means you've given up on Elliot and Carvalho - nope, Peter won't like that either

Yes, I would consider McKennie (on loan) OR Kamada (on the cheap) in case we manage to sell BOTH Keita and Ox in January. Such a move would leave enough playing time for Elliott and Carvalho. But I am sure you already know this, since I've expained it quite often ...
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:09:36 pm
Unless they're better than those other options or (more likely) not injured.

Better than Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson AND THE TWO NEW MIDFIELDERS?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:18:11 pm
Better than Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Firmino, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson AND THE TWO NEW MIDFIELDERS?

What would you say Elliott and Carvalho's best positions are?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:15:09 am
No idea what's going on with Jones' fitness, but he's easily our most athletic midfielder and I think there's a big opportunity for him when he's back. Could be make or break.

You think Curtis Jones is athletic?
