I think if we played a game a week then it would be much different in terms of how our midfield performs but the reality is that through injury and age profile the demands of the game are too much for this midfield.



I'd be quite happy for hendo to play the 8 once a week, same with Thiago, despite their age but we can't, especially with the intensity we need to play at. These players should be squad rotation because of there age and general decline in stamina and athleticism which is only compounded by the amount of games we play.



Gini Wijnaldum wasn't the best midfielder in the world, he popped up with a goal now and then, rarely assisted but he was perfect for what we did. We need to get back to that, we don't need the best player in the world in that position but we need one that's right for us, or two in this case.



Most of our troubles came from the bad luck with the injuries. Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have barely played before the World Cup, putting too much workload on Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Elliot. If we don't sign another midfielder in January, I can see Keita, Jones, Ox, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic getting most of the playing time in the FA Cup, and even some playing time in the PL and the CL, resting Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. Going out of the League Cup could also be a blessing in disguise, since it will mean 4 games less ...