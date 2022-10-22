« previous next »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:37:26 am
Yep. Weve bought at the top end of the market before. Why cant we now, when were far richer? Nothing about Klopps comments here are reassuring.

That money was always recouped, or generated through sales first though..
In Kiev, not Madrid, sorry ;D
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:08:05 am
I think if we played a game a week then it would be much different in terms of how our midfield performs but the reality is that through injury and age profile the demands of the game are too much for this midfield.

I'd be quite happy for hendo to play the 8 once a week, same with Thiago, despite their age but we can't, especially with the intensity we need to play at. These players should be squad rotation because of there age and general decline in stamina and athleticism which is only compounded by the amount of games we play.

Agree with the once a week but even then they haven't really got a solid 90 minutes in them but more 60-70. I'd only be starting one of Henderson or Thiago most of the time but then you're relying on Keita/Jones/Arthur to actually be available and performing.

We always start both halves so slow and I don't know if it's down to having to pace our way through games now.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:59:11 am
Do you honestly believe that to be valid, after what would be FOUR transfer windows?

I mean, considering since our last CM signing (Thiago) weve signed four (4) left sided attackers (Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo) for even conservatively £200 million odd then yeah.I think the whole FSG are being stingy line should probably be binned off
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:19:32 am
Joyce etc. saying he's had a lot more say in the last 12 months in a few of their articles

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/liverpool-sporting-director-julian-ward-to-leave-at-end-of-season-swz3jhpgx

Well thats good because if left to our transfer nerds, we would have not signed anybody.
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 11:41:44 am
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?

What's with recommending really slow midfielders to solve our lack of pace issues in midfield? ;D
Some rumours about Juve looking to offload Rabiot and Mckennie,anyone think either of those would work for us?
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 11:41:44 am
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?
His mileage is high. He has been playing top flight football since he was 17.
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 11:08:05 am
I think if we played a game a week then it would be much different in terms of how our midfield performs but the reality is that through injury and age profile the demands of the game are too much for this midfield.

I'd be quite happy for hendo to play the 8 once a week, same with Thiago, despite their age but we can't, especially with the intensity we need to play at. These players should be squad rotation because of there age and general decline in stamina and athleticism which is only compounded by the amount of games we play.

Gini Wijnaldum wasn't the best midfielder in the world, he popped up with a goal now and then, rarely assisted but he was perfect for what we did. We need to get back to that, we don't need the best player in the world in that position but we need one that's right for us, or two in this case.

Most of our troubles came from the bad luck with the injuries. Keita, Ox, Jones and Arthur have barely played before the World Cup, putting too much workload on Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Elliot. If we don't sign another midfielder in January, I can see Keita, Jones, Ox, Arthur, Carvalho, Milner and Bajcetic getting most of the playing time in the FA Cup, and even some playing time in the PL and the CL, resting Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson. Going out of the League Cup could also be a blessing in disguise, since it will mean 4 games less ...
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 11:41:44 am
I know lots of folk like shiny continental plays but are we missing out by not looking closer to home.

The way prices are starting to get silly would someone like James Ward-Prowse not be an option.


I know Southampton are in trouble but could we not sort a deal now as he will leave if they go down and it likely they will.
He could add a fair bit to our team.

Would 40mil get it sorted?

Just because they are a "Brexit" midfielder doesn't mean they are going to be a Milner/Henderson/Gini.

He's just not good enough; he has one trick (set pieces) which we don't really have an issue with, and he just isn't good enough or provide what we need otherwise.

I'd rather a McGinn or Dewsbury-Hall than Ward-Prowse, and I wouldn't pay more than 20 for either of them because they're really crap as well.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:54:30 am
Just because they are a "Brexit" midfielder doesn't mean they are going to be a Milner/Henderson/Gini.

He's just not good enough; he has one trick (set pieces) which we don't really have an issue with, and he just isn't good enough or provide what we need otherwise.

I'd rather a McGinn or Dewsbury-Hall than Ward-Prowse, and I wouldn't pay more than 20 for either of them because they're really crap as well.
We don't tend to win many freekicks in central positions anyway.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:49:34 am
Some rumours about Juve looking to offload Rabiot and Mckennie,anyone think either of those would work for us?

Rabiot is FUCKING SHITE and his agent/mother is a fucking nutter, Mckennie I don't know enough about to say
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:55:29 am
Rabiot is FUCKING SHITE and his agent/mother is a fucking nutter

True, we've been burned once with Paul Konchesky in that respect.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:49:34 am
Some rumours about Juve looking to offload Rabiot and Mckennie,anyone think either of those would work for us?

Rabiot brings too much baggage with him, so I'd stay clear. McKennie could be interesting player on loan, with an option to buy in the summer ...
