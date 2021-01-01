Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Firmino - Jota
Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Arthur - AOC - Keita - Elliott
Jones - Bajcetic - Milner
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Phillips - Gomez - Ramsay
Alisson
Kelleher - Adrian
Happy New Year! This thread continues to be amusing and tiring in equal measure.
Here's our midfield in reality:
Thiago - 1st choice but injury prone, needs rotation.
Fabinho - Same as Thiago.
Henderson - Needs to be dropped, legs and intensity gone. Good for 30 mins.
Arthur - Doubt we ever see him, we play at high tempo so fitness disaster for him.
AOC - Nice lad, career gone, Leaving in summer.
Keita - See AOC. Good for 30-35 mins max.
Elliott - NOT A MIDFIELDER
Jones - See Elliot, needs a 12-month PL loan.
Bajcetic - VERY promising ✅ Will get minutes this term and maybe rotation next as #6
Milner - Legs gone for midfield. Barely good for 10-12 mins.
So: the need for a midfielder is extremely urgent, there is no alternative, as poor
Aston Villa and Leicester sides just demonstrated.
The fight for 4th spot will be close and our midfield is where it will be won or lost, as we
exciting players in both attack and defense and the best goalie around.
✅🦾