I agree with the general gist of your post but think you're overly dismissive of a couple of our options.Hendo's legs have not "gone". You're talking about the guy as if he's in his 40s. He's probably shattered after years of endless, relentless football for LFC and England. He was excellent against France in the WC QF (though I do admit England play a less demanding system). He needs a proper break and a chance to recuperate and refresh. I'm not saying we'll see 2017 levels of fitness from him again but he has a role for us that's more than just 30 minute cameos from the bench, and even if we sign another couple of midfielders I would still expect him to start a significant number of games in the next 2 or 3 seasons.Likewise Keita is not only useful for 30-35 minutes, he's perfectly capable of starting and putting a shift in. The question is more about how likely he is to do so and how often he's injured. It's largely irrelevant as he's off anyway.I don't think AOC'S career is gone, I think he could go off and play a significant role somewhere else. Again, the demands of our system are significant and he's sadly never recovered the levels he showed before his injury. When the pressure is off and he's given a bit more licence to get around, he can still look excellent. I could see him following in Lallana's footsteps and playing regularly for a club like Brighton.I'm still undecided on Elliot. I think he could play very effectively as the most advanced midfielder in a 3 (akin to a number 10), and frankly I think he could probably develop into a box to box midfielder too, but he's not there yet and we're putting a lot of pressure on him to improve quickly which doesn't seem fair. I might be wrong but he doesn't seem to have the pace to be a winger in our system so developing him as a midfielder might be our best bet. Agree he and Jones would benefit hugely from a loan move, to play regularly and with less pressure on them.Still agree we need two midfielders fairly urgently. We're losing three senior players this summer.