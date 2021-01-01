« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
I wondered who he meant when he talked about speed.
If anything speed was obviously missing from that midfield. And apparently after several hard core seasons topped with an extremely long and game filled season last time we discovered quickly that fight and runners part was not up to the expected standards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Im confused by his comments about players leaving. None of the midfielders with a year left on their contract ended up leaving. Is that confirmation that some of them wanted too? Presumably this is Keita and/or Ox?

His comments about our midfield having speed and running seem like wishful thinking now!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:46:36 pm
Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Firmino - Jota

Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Arthur - AOC - Keita - Elliott
Jones - Bajcetic - Milner

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Phillips - Gomez - Ramsay

Alisson
Kelleher - Adrian

Happy New Year! This thread continues to be amusing and tiring in equal measure.

Here's our midfield in reality:

Thiago - 1st choice but injury prone, needs rotation.
Fabinho - Same as Thiago.
Henderson - Needs to be dropped, legs and intensity gone. Good for 30 mins.

Arthur - Doubt we ever see him, we play at high tempo so fitness disaster for him.
AOC - Nice lad, career gone, Leaving in summer.
Keita - See AOC. Good for 30-35 mins max.
Elliott - NOT A MIDFIELDER
Jones - See Elliot, needs a 12-month PL loan.

Bajcetic - VERY promising ✅ Will get minutes this term and maybe rotation next as #6
Milner - Legs gone for midfield. Barely good for 10-12 mins.


So: the need for a midfielder is extremely urgent, there is no alternative, as poor
Aston Villa and Leicester sides just demonstrated.

The fight for 4th spot will be close and our midfield is where it will be won or lost, as we
exciting players in both attack and defense and the best goalie around.

✅🦾
For me if youre Curtis and Bajcetic you have to grab it.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:23:09 am
For me if youre Curtis and Bajcetic you have to grab it.
Would Love to see Curtis be able to get a run of games, when he back.
Dont expect Bajcetic to be starting much at this time(outside of the FA cup)
I think hes gonna play a lot of minutes regardless of how the CL and FA Cup go.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:11:14 am
Happy New Year! This thread continues to be amusing and tiring in equal measure.

Here's our midfield in reality:

Thiago - 1st choice but injury prone, needs rotation.
Fabinho - Same as Thiago.
Henderson - Needs to be dropped, legs and intensity gone. Good for 30 mins.

Arthur - Doubt we ever see him, we play at high tempo so fitness disaster for him.
AOC - Nice lad, career gone, Leaving in summer.
Keita - See AOC. Good for 30-35 mins max.
Elliott - NOT A MIDFIELDER
Jones - See Elliot, needs a 12-month PL loan.

Bajcetic - VERY promising ✅ Will get minutes this term and maybe rotation next as #6
Milner - Legs gone for midfield. Barely good for 10-12 mins.


So: the need for a midfielder is extremely urgent, there is no alternative, as poor
Aston Villa and Leicester sides just demonstrated.

The fight for 4th spot will be close and our midfield is where it will be won or lost, as we
exciting players in both attack and defense and the best goalie around.

✅🦾

None of our players is as bad as you described them. Just 6 months ago, these players were on the break of achieving something no team has achieved before. I understand the desire for improving the team, and I certainly wouldn't mind another quality midfielder added to our team in January, but lets try to be supporters for a change, not merely fans ...

Happy New Year 🥂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:29:40 am
I think hes gonna play a lot of minutes regardless of how the CL and FA Cup go.

I agree.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:40:57 am
Very helpful - its a worry for the remainder of this season though!

We started the season with nine midfielders, and everything you need, creativity, speed, excitement because theyre young, technique, fight, runners, whatever you want, its all in, and they all have contracts, and then you start a pre-season. And then a player who has one year or two years left on their contract says they didnt  play enough last year and they want to go, then in that moment they go, but we dont actively push people out. We had all different aspects of a midfield game. You asked if we need a midfielder - a tenth midfielder. But we were going for a midfielder, but the midfielder decided to go to another club. That can happen. So in that moment, its not like we dont get him, lets get the other one. Some players are in this moment not available. But to us they are really interesting. So thats how it is - we can make the decision - is it the right one? Im not 100% sure. Short term yes? But for the long term? How would that affect the next one? We cannot just push the button and then worry about all the problems it would create next year, later on and then we get injuries and all of a sudden it looks like we need another midfielder. So we always wanted [another midfielder], but it was always about the right one.

Top 4 is a real ask with our current midfield options. Particularly without Jota and Diaz for months who could still see us outscore most teams with all our forwards fit.

Klopp said himself the importance of getting 4. In the short term we don't necessarily need a world class complete midfielder to help us scrape 4th place. Just someone who can run would be a start and with the fitness levels to play 90 minutes. The mistake he made was thinking we could get by with what we had this season just because we had '8 midfielders' but he's operating with one hand tied behind his back with these owners. Someone like Ox should have just been moved on if it's purely about numbers or not renewed Milner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:11:14 am
snip

I agree with the general gist of your post but think you're overly dismissive of a couple of our options.

Hendo's legs have not "gone". You're talking about the guy as if he's in his 40s. He's probably shattered after years of endless, relentless football for LFC and England. He was excellent against France in the WC QF (though I do admit England play a less demanding system). He needs a proper break and a chance to recuperate and refresh. I'm not saying we'll see 2017 levels of fitness from him again but he has a role for us that's more than just 30 minute cameos from the bench, and even if we sign another couple of midfielders I would still expect him to start a significant number of games in the next 2 or 3 seasons.

Likewise Keita is not only useful for 30-35 minutes, he's perfectly capable of starting and putting a shift in. The question is more about how likely he is to do so and how often he's injured. It's largely irrelevant as he's off anyway.

I don't think AOC'S career is gone, I think he could go off and play a significant role somewhere else. Again, the demands of our system are significant and he's sadly never recovered the levels he showed before his injury. When the pressure is off and he's given a bit more licence to get around, he can still look excellent. I could see him following in Lallana's footsteps and playing regularly for a club like Brighton.

I'm still undecided on Elliot. I think he could play very effectively as the most advanced midfielder in a 3 (akin to a number 10), and frankly I think he could probably develop into a box to box midfielder too, but he's not there yet and we're putting a lot of pressure on him to improve quickly which doesn't seem fair. I might be wrong but he doesn't seem to have the pace to be a winger in our system so developing him as a midfielder might be our best bet. Agree he and Jones would benefit hugely from a loan move, to play regularly and with less pressure on them.

Still agree we need two midfielders fairly urgently. We're losing three senior players this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Its got nothing to do with the owners. Klopp is the one who decides not to buy people or push them out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:11:14 am
Happy New Year! This thread continues to be amusing and tiring in equal measure.

Here's our midfield in reality:

Thiago - 1st choice but injury prone, needs rotation.
Fabinho - Same as Thiago.
Henderson - Needs to be dropped, legs and intensity gone. Good for 30 mins.

Arthur - Doubt we ever see him, we play at high tempo so fitness disaster for him.
AOC - Nice lad, career gone, Leaving in summer.
Keita - See AOC. Good for 30-35 mins max.
Elliott - NOT A MIDFIELDER
Jones - See Elliot, needs a 12-month PL loan.

Bajcetic - VERY promising ✅ Will get minutes this term and maybe rotation next as #6
Milner - Legs gone for midfield. Barely good for 10-12 mins.


So: the need for a midfielder is extremely urgent, there is no alternative, as poor
Aston Villa and Leicester sides just demonstrated.

The fight for 4th spot will be close and our midfield is where it will be won or lost, as we
exciting players in both attack and defense and the best goalie around.

✅🦾

I think Henderson can give you a good game a week (for 60-70 mins at least) but you don't want him starting twice in 72 hours. He should be playing 90 minutes a week, 60-70 on the weekend and 20-30 in the midweek (or vice versa). Instead he's still first choice when we should have had his long term replacement in place by now. Henderson was the player who for years was the midfield's legs and now he needs carrying a bit. Problem is, when you're starting him twice in 3 days and then he gets judged by not being up to it in the 2nd game.

Fabinho we're totally dependent on to play as a 6 unless Bajcetic is really fast-tracked. Problem is Henderson isn't really up to that role anymore and Bajcetic is still very inexperienced. Therefore Fabinho gets run into the ground as he's played that role exclusively since 2018 (save for when he got shunted to CB with predictable consequences for the midfield).

Thiago is also a 60-70 minute player now like Henderson. Okay you can keep him on for his quality but you can't carry him and Henderson's lack of legs. You're also looking to keep him injury free.

Keita - an effective sub for Henderson or Thiago on 60-70 and can start some games with rotation. His injuries are the problem. When fit he can do a similar job to Gini.

Arthur and Jones when actually fit - probably same as Keita

Ox - barely even an option for midfield

Elliot - far too slow and slight with minimal defensive abilities - cannot be carried given our current midfield issues

Milner - good off the bench when you're seeing out a late lead or to bring on for Henderson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:38:20 am
Its got nothing to do with the owners. Klopp is the one who decides not to buy people or push them out.

Yeah it's frustrating to see this going round and round. If we don't sell a player it's probably a number of factors - Klopp wanting to keep them, player not wanting to move, lack of interest/offers. It's not something you can just blame the owners for.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:46:30 am
Yeah it's frustrating to see this going round and round. If we don't sell a player it's probably a number of factors - Klopp wanting to keep them, player not wanting to move, lack of interest/offers. It's not something you can just blame the owners for.

Yeah I think were facing the consequences for not been ruthless enough, which is easier for us fans to say and call for here. Its part of what makes Klopp such a great man manager afterall.

I was very happy, like all Liverpool fans, that weve kept the group together but I was expecting more succession planning in the midfield like we have done in defence and attack.

Id also argue Ox, Keita and possibly Milner still been here isnt a lack of ruthlessness but too far the other way on the loyalty spectrum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:38:20 am
Its got nothing to do with the owners. Klopp is the one who decides not to buy people or push them out.

How much is too much in the owners eyes though roy? If Klopp asks for a 100m Jude, do the owners back him or say its too much. It's that bit I cannot fathom out :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:38:20 am
Its got nothing to do with the owners. Klopp is the one who decides not to buy people or push them out.

I made the point that if it was purely about numbers then Klopp should have made sure 1 or 2 moved on in the summer and said so at the time.

But if he's operating on mostly a sell to buy policy then we didn't really have none-first choice midfielders who'd fetch a big fee in the summer. It would have been a case of not-renewing Milner, just cutting Ox loose or getting whatever we could for Keita. That hardly brings in a big fee to then replace them if that was required. But then it Tchouameni was the main target then if we did get him it forces us to move someone on if was just about numbers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:49:52 am
Yeah I think were facing the consequences for not been ruthless enough, which is easier for us fans to say and call for here. Its part of what makes Klopp such a great man manager afterall.

I was very happy, like all Liverpool fans, that weve kept the group together but I was expecting more succession planning in the midfield like we have done in defence and attack.

Id also argue Ox, Keita and possibly Milner still been here isnt a lack of ruthlessness but too far the other way on the loyalty spectrum.

Klopp has been content in letting players run their contracts down and go for nothing when they're purely back up options. Moreno, Clyne, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi. But then they weren't replaced either. We didn't sign a left back when Moreno left and Robbo was left as our only natural LB. We didn't sign an attacker in 2019 when Sturridge left either. We didn't sign another RB when Clyne left. That was despite a lot of wages saved. We signed one striker this summer but 3 first team forwards left. Lovren was another one who we sold last year of contract but then the money wasn't there to replace him with disastrous consequences.

Just because a player leaves doesn't mean we'll replace them. Gini another example.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
It's frustrating that we just targeted Tchouameni. It must have been obvious early on that Madrid were his favoured destination and we were gambling on them not having the funds to bring him in if they completed on Mbappe. It was stupid, given that PSG were always in a position to trump salary. Guimarães was available last summer, as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
You don't need to replace every player as a 1 in 1 out system. And even though we've not done that we're now hitting a first team squad of nearly 30. Usually those players who's contracts are running down and going on a free are contributing so little because they've already been replaced. Trent took over Clyne, Milner had already replaced Moreno when he went an entire season as first choice over him. Jones was already beginning to take over Lallana's very reduced role.

We've signed 3/4 forwards in the 12 months now, did we really need to spend more to replace Origi's 300ish league minutes over the last two seasons?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 09:57:09 am
Klopp has been content in letting players run their contracts down and go for nothing when they're purely back up options. Moreno, Clyne, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi. But then they weren't replaced either. We didn't sign a left back when Moreno left and Robbo was left as our only natural LB. We didn't sign an attacker in 2019 when Sturridge left either. We didn't sign another RB when Clyne left. That was despite a lot of wages saved. We signed one striker this summer but 3 first team forwards left. Lovren was another one who we sold last year of contract but then the money wasn't there to replace him with disastrous consequences.

Just because a player leaves doesn't mean we'll replace them. Gini another example.
Another example? He's the prime example and it's astonishing and infuriating we've not signed a replacement or even a similar player since he was allowed to leave 18 months ago, directly leading to the current midfield crisis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
^ yeah I agree its not always been directly linear but we have rebuilt parts of the squad. Jota, Diaz and Gakpo now in attack, Tsimikas, Konate and Ramsay in defence.

It just makes the midfield lack of signings, bar Thiago who was not our typical age profile in a signing, just very bizarre and its not through a lack of funds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:46:14 pm
Regardless, still think it will be an amazing signing. From what I have seen of him he is a really good player and absolutely someone who would walk into our side.
I'd walk into our side and I'm 58 and 2 and a half stone over weight and like most of our midfield can't run
Its absolutely criminal how our midfield has been allowed to get so old injury prone and knackered.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:02:37 am
It's frustrating that we just targeted Tchouameni. It must have been obvious early on that Madrid were his favoured destination and we were gambling on them not having the funds to bring him in if they completed on Mbappe. It was stupid, given that PSG were always in a position to trump salary. Guimarães was available last summer, as well.

Guimaraes went to Newcastle last january, no? He would have been a great addition really and for a really good price in todays market, but feel we need someone more physical, a proper ball winner who will cover enough ground to make up for Thiago and help out Fab. And we need one now, what we have is not enough as our midfield gets passed by most games now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
We have been crying out for at least one midfielder since Gini left us and 18 months later we are now begging for two even. Those that are here have all question marks over them as either injury prone, aging, a tad too young perhaps or just collecting their final big weekly cheques.

Fabinho is the only top class option under the age of 30, Thiago will be 32 next season, Henderson 33 so our midfield engine is becoming a vintage model that looks great on the odd Sunday run but will probably struggle to last a whole season if starting even once a week.

We have fallen asleep at the wheel in regards to the midfield requirements especially when compared to forward line's need for freshening up. We must have spent close to 200m including potential add ons to improve our attack. Well the same may have to be spent on midfield as we are creaking at the seams to contain midtable teams right now. Getting completely overrun allowing the opposition to have three or four attackers get at our back line who often have only two players holding the line.

It's amazing we went through three transfer windows without spending a few million on a midfielder. This is the fourth so let's see if we are doing the impression of sn ostrich. No additions again this window and we will probably miss out on the Top 4
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:12:31 am
To be honest, I wouldn't mind if Benfica/Porto and Ajax/PSV become our new Southampton ...
I would be very careful about targetting Eredivisie players.
Look at how Ajax have sold players for far too much.

Wait & see how Gakpo adapts.
