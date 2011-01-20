Klopp: He [Gakpo] is a young player with a lot of potential. If he would have already been scoring 40 goals in Spain or whatever he would be unaffordable."





Last 4-5 years its been said that LFC monitor superb talents, but wait until they move to & play well in one of the 5 major leagues before targeting them. There are exceptions, of course, but on the whole, most players we've bought under Klopp have proved themselves in a major league first - Alisson, VVD, Mane, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Konate, etc.



What Klopp said about Gakpo (above), plus his recent comments that sometimes he'd like to "take more risks" in transfers, I think shows a clear tweak in LFC transfer policy.



I think we are going to see LFC target players straight from their first club, before they become, as Klopp says, "unaffordable."



It's about time we did too.

















