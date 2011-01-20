« previous next »
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm
Quote from: Lycan
130 million when nobody else has actually bid for him. Let that sink in. Lunatics.

Yep. It wasn't enough for the cockgoblin to just pay the insane release clause - he had to go 10 million over.

Every single thing about that club is vile.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm
Keita a great playergood grief.hes been a total flopthe quicker him and Ox leave so we can free up wages the better.
Offline Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
Quote from: Jayo10
Chelsea are a consortium of investment/hedge fund guys yeah? The type I thought would be expecting to see some kind of profit. Always thought they would throw "some" money around for a window or 2, but these guys are blowing Abramovich out of the water, what's their game?
If enough of the owners in the PL were like minded about a closed shop league without relegation as some previously did with the ESL, the value of clubs would sky rocket in the same way it does for NFL/NBA teams. That's one potential route for return of investment
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk
Keita a great playergood grief.hes been a total flopthe quicker him and Ox leave so we can free up wages the better.

We have enough of this crap in the Keita thread without starting it in here too. They'll be gone in 6 months, get over it. I don't know why you'd think "the quicker they leave the better" when it would weaken us in a position we're already struggling in and our win percentage with Keita in the team is exceptional (best in Liverpool history last I checked).

Not sure what good you think we'd get out of the £3m saved in wages. That doesn't even get you a championship level player these days.
Offline Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm
Quote from: JasonF
We have enough of this crap in the Keita thread without starting it in here too. They'll be gone in 6 months, get over it. I don't know why you'd think "the quicker they leave the better" when it would weaken us in a position we're already struggling in and our win percentage with Keita in the team is exceptional (best in Liverpool history last I checked).

Not sure what good you think we'd get out of the £3m saved in wages. That doesn't even get you a championship level player these days.
A guy who cant run or shoot wouldnt weaken our midfield options if he leftbut yes,youre right,wrong thread.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:51:12 pm
Generally speaking, Liverpool fans should be supportive of Liverpool players.

Keita, lots of anticipation when he signed. He was excellent before he joined us. Since he has been here he has shown glimpses of his quality, but his fitness has let him down. I cant kick a fella for that. And Im OK with letting his contract expire and moving on. If he can stay fit he will help our midfield, but moving forward, we need someone more robust.

I havent posted on here regularly over the years, but Im sure it has all been said on Keita. It is what it is.
Offline SamLad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider)
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm
Quote from: SamLad
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider)
A sauce so bad that even my mother in law wouldnt devour it..

But its good news so I choose to believe it.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm
It's a well known fact thought that the Bellingham family are splitting time between England and Germany. Remember their other kids is at Birmingham. So that's why they want Jude back home.  :D
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:59:18 pm
Quote from: Samie
It's a well known fact thought that the Bellingham family are splitting time between England and Germany. Remember their other kids is at Birmingham. So that's why they want Jude back home.  :D
Fuck, he's gone to Villa...
Offline Big Dirk

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:01:16 pm
Quote from: G Richards
Generally speaking, Liverpool fans should be supportive of Liverpool players.

Keita, lots of anticipation when he signed. He was excellent before he joined us. Since he has been here he has shown glimpses of his quality, but his fitness has let him down. I cant kick a fella for that. And Im OK with letting his contract expire and moving on. If he can stay fit he will help our midfield, but moving forward, we need someone more robust.

I havent posted on here regularly over the years, but Im sure it has all been said on Keita. It is what it is.
I have never went to a game at Anfield and abused any of our players and would never dream of doing it either but a football forum is a place were you can call a spade a spadeand for some of our fans to call Keita great baffles me I would also question his mentality as it seems sometimes when he picks up a slight knock  he cant wait to get off the pitch but then I guess all players dont have the mentality of the likes of Suarez.
Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:05:15 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk
I have never went to a game at Anfield and abused any of our players and would never dream of doing it either but a football forum is a place were you can call a spade a spade…and for some of our fans to call Keita “great” baffles me… I would also question his mentality as it seems sometimes when he picks up a slight knock  he can’t wait to get off the pitch but then I guess all players don’t have the mentality of the likes of Suarez.

Suarez never played through muscle injuries. As someone else said its been done to death. We should all be hoping he's available for the next 6 months, if nothing else it's an extra option in a position we've struggled in this season.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:08:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed
Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Firmino - Jota

Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson
Arthur - AOC - Keita - Elliott
Jones - Bajcetic - Milner

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Matip - Phillips - Gomez - Ramsay

Alisson
Kelleher - Adrian
Understand that Thiago - Fabinho - Henderson will likely not be available for more than half of the games and playing them more than once a week will result in injuries or poor performances. Everyone other CM on this list is not good enough. The drop off in quality to the alternatives is just too much.

In contrast, the drop in quality of our alternatives Gakpo - Firmino - Jota and defensive ones Tsimikas - Matip - Gomez - Ramsay is not so much.
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:14:01 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk
I have never went to a game at Anfield and abused any of our players and would never dream of doing it either but a football forum is a place were you can call a spade a spadeand for some of our fans to call Keita great baffles me I would also question his mentality as it seems sometimes when he picks up a slight knock  he cant wait to get off the pitch but then I guess all players dont have the mentality of the likes of Suarez.

Cheers for this.

Yes, calling him great is way over the top on the praise.

Im sure he will move on when his deal expires, and when he does, good luck to him. I remember being made up when we signed him because he was a very good player before he came here, but he hasnt been able to stay fit and string it together.

Hopefully he makes a useful contribution between now and his departure. We all know the midfield is lacking
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:44:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad
Jude Bellingham's father wants the England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder to join Liverpool, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also seeking the 19-year-old's signature. (Football Insider)

Is it last month again already?

Back round we go...
Offline HARD AS HELL

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:04:27 am
Well, it's slammed open.
Every time someone says "that's not how we do business" take a drink.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:18:52 am
Transfer window is open but we'll be closed tighter than a nun's wazoo.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:20:12 am
Who have we signed?
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:31:31 am
Quote from: Samie
Transfer window is open but we'll be closed tighter than a nun's wazoo.

Wazoo yes we can!
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:32:54 am
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:33:23 am
Window open. Where the f is our midfielder
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:34:46 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan
Who have we signed?

A Wide forward who can also play down the middle
Offline JP!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:35:19 am
35 mins in and only signed Gakpo.

Edit: Lol so the hashtag for FSG Out can't be used here even in jest.  Good stuff.  Wish it could be banned from fucking Twitter.
Offline RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:02:12 am
Klopp: He [Gakpo] is a young player with a lot of potential. If he would have already been scoring 40 goals in Spain or whatever he would be unaffordable."


Last 4-5 years its been said that LFC monitor superb talents, but wait until they move to & play well in one of the 5 major leagues before targeting them. There are exceptions, of course, but on the whole, most players we've bought under Klopp have proved themselves in a major league first - Alisson, VVD, Mane, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Konate, etc.

What Klopp said about Gakpo (above), plus his recent comments that sometimes he'd like to "take more risks" in transfers, I think shows a clear tweak in LFC transfer policy.

I think we are going to see LFC target players straight from their first club, before they become, as Klopp says, "unaffordable."

It's about time we did too.








Online JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:08:54 am
Quote from: RedSetGo
Klopp: “He [Gakpo] is a young player with a lot of potential. If he would have already been scoring 40 goals in Spain or whatever he would be unaffordable."


Last 4-5 years its been said that LFC monitor superb talents, but wait until they move to & play well in one of the 5 major leagues before targeting them. There are exceptions, of course, but on the whole, most players we've bought under Klopp have proved themselves in a major league first - Alisson, VVD, Mane, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Konate, etc.

What Klopp said about Gakpo (above), plus his recent comments that sometimes he'd like to "take more risks" in transfers, I think shows a clear tweak in LFC transfer policy.

I think we are going to see LFC target players straight from their first club, before they become, as Klopp says, "unaffordable."

It's about time we did too.

I guess you could argue Díaz and Núñez were a step in that direction too. Both were having a breakout season in terms of end product like Gakpo and from a non major league. If we'd let one of them join a top 5 league team then they'd have been out of reach now.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:12:31 am
Quote from: RedSetGo
Klopp: He [Gakpo] is a young player with a lot of potential. If he would have already been scoring 40 goals in Spain or whatever he would be unaffordable."


Last 4-5 years its been said that LFC monitor superb talents, but wait until they move to & play well in one of the 5 major leagues before targeting them. There are exceptions, of course, but on the whole, most players we've bought under Klopp have proved themselves in a major league first - Alisson, VVD, Mane, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Konate, etc.

What Klopp said about Gakpo (above), plus his recent comments that sometimes he'd like to "take more risks" in transfers, I think shows a clear tweak in LFC transfer policy.

I think we are going to see LFC target players straight from their first club, before they become, as Klopp says, "unaffordable."

It's about time we did too.

To be honest, I wouldn't mind if Benfica/Porto and Ajax/PSV become our new Southampton ...
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:43:23 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed
To be honest, I wouldn't mind if Benfica/Porto and Ajax/PSV become our new Southampton ...

Southampton players would be cheaper than Benfica or Ajax players.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:48:32 am
Quote from: Sangria
Southampton players would be cheaper than Benfica or Ajax players.

The likes of Mane and Van Dijk were not exactly cheap ...
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:07:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed
The likes of Mane and Van Dijk were not exactly cheap ...

Cheaper than Enzo Fernandes and Antony though.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:17:57 am
Quote from: Sangria
Cheaper than Enzo Fernandes and Antony though.

Not if you take inflation into consideration ...
Offline J-Mc-

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:23:26 am
Quote from: RedSetGo
Klopp: He [Gakpo] is a young player with a lot of potential. If he would have already been scoring 40 goals in Spain or whatever he would be unaffordable."


Last 4-5 years its been said that LFC monitor superb talents, but wait until they move to & play well in one of the 5 major leagues before targeting them. There are exceptions, of course, but on the whole, most players we've bought under Klopp have proved themselves in a major league first - Alisson, VVD, Mane, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Darwin, Konate, etc.

What Klopp said about Gakpo (above), plus his recent comments that sometimes he'd like to "take more risks" in transfers, I think shows a clear tweak in LFC transfer policy.

I think we are going to see LFC target players straight from their first club, before they become, as Klopp says, "unaffordable."

It's about time we did too.

Said it earlier in the thread but Id definately be keeping tabs on Xavi Simons.

19, already got decent numbers in the dutch league and shouldnt command a massive fee.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:31:24 am
One interesting player who we can get on the free in the summer, or on the cheap in January, is Daichi Kamada from Frankfurt. Very versatile player who could be a very valuable addition to our squad ...

https://youtu.be/AwxRu45typQ
