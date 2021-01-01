Generally speaking, Liverpool fans should be supportive of Liverpool players.



Keita, lots of anticipation when he signed. He was excellent before he joined us. Since he has been here he has shown glimpses of his quality, but his fitness has let him down. I cant kick a fella for that. And Im OK with letting his contract expire and moving on. If he can stay fit he will help our midfield, but moving forward, we need someone more robust.



I havent posted on here regularly over the years, but Im sure it has all been said on Keita. It is what it is.