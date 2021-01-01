Generally speaking, Liverpool fans should be supportive of Liverpool players.
Keita, lots of anticipation when he signed. He was excellent before he joined us. Since he has been here he has shown glimpses of his quality, but his fitness has let him down. I cant kick a fella for that. And Im OK with letting his contract expire and moving on. If he can stay fit he will help our midfield, but moving forward, we need someone more robust.
I havent posted on here regularly over the years, but Im sure it has all been said on Keita. It is what it is.