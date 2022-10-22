« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52120 on: Today at 03:26:37 pm »
It still depends on a) Caicedo adapting straight away, b) Fabinho regaining his form and c) Thiago not falling off a physical cliff and staying fit. Id love a midfield signing but the midfield is in such a state with only one of them (him being 32 and injury prone) doing what we need them to do.

Which scenario is more likely though, we add a player of his type with the athleticism our midfield needs and we don't improve significantly versus not adding a player and our midfield improves unaided?

No transfer is certain to work out, but in this case no transfer at all is far less likely to work out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52121 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm »
Which scenario is more likely though, we add a player of his type with the athleticism our midfield needs and we don't improve significantly versus not adding a player and our midfield improves unaided?

No transfer is certain to work out, but in this case no transfer at all is far less likely to work out.

Let me state for the record that I want a midfielder. I want two midfielders, maybe even 3. If I have any power id buy even more than what Jurgen wanted just as a gift to him and how amazing he is.

The problem is though that I dont believe one midfielder is solving this problem. It might make it a little better but its not solving anything. Thats going to need a lot of time and money.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52122 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm »
Caicedo isnt a long term solution for the midfield, wed still need someone to deputise for Thiago and to ultimately succeed him. But it would certainly be a huge upgrade straight away in the one area were currently more needy than perhaps every single other PL team, which is legs (pace, strength and endurance) in the middle of the park. Fabinho has his issues, Thiago isnt getting any younger. But theyll look so much better alongside someone who can do some of their running for them. Ideally wed have 2 players alongside Thiago to do his running for him but that can wait a bit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52123 on: Today at 03:32:56 pm »
Wool has got an envious amount of traction from making up a tweet  :wanker
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52124 on: Today at 03:48:37 pm »
As everyone is saying, we need a midfielder now, with an emphasis on athleticism. We are getting overrun.

If Brighton want too much for Caicedo, we should be looking at Kone, or Khephren Thuram, or possibly Joao Gomes. The risk is they will need some time to settle, and we dont get the immediate uptick we need. Thats a risk for any signing, but in this instance, it might be why paying over the odds for Caicedo is the way to go, as he has already got to grips with the Prem.

Tough business to make the right decision.

As for the impact us signing Caicedo might have on signing Bellingham, theres too much that we dont know about that.

What will the fee be for Bellingham?
Does he have a release clause?
Does he only have eyes for Liverpool?
Will we have investment?
Will we have new owners?

I am not unequivocally willing to say that signing Caicedo now means we cannot sign Bellingham in summer. We dont know that.

What we do know is teams are waltzing through our midfield and we are giving up far too many chances because of it. Without a midfield signing now, we cant say top four has gone, but we can say it looks harder to achieve.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52125 on: Today at 03:49:25 pm »
IF we take this as gospel, which nobody should, for the sake of hypothetically exploring what's going on - I think this could be a step in contract negotiations.

After Bellingham's camp has given reassurances that he'd be up for Liverpool, but still has other options (or, possibly even further, telling us he wants Liverpool), they can still use Real/Marca's very public commentary on transfers to their advantage to help negotiate a higher salary for him indirectly.

Instead of directly saying 'yeah he'd love to play for Liverpool but only if you pay him this crazy money', its indirect 'well Real are willing to pay this crazy money, can you do something to get back to the front of the queue'?

In short, niceties and flirting is done and we're onto the 'fuck you, pay me' stage

its Madrid using the media to create a narrative, signing Bellingham doesnt solve all our problems and we can still build a world class midfield without him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52126 on: Today at 03:53:55 pm »
I believe we will get Enzo or Jude. Isnt Bellingham still on holiday in Birmingham?

Think we are getting other clubs to do the negotiating.

You having a laugh, Killer? Nobody holidays in Birmingham
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52127 on: Today at 03:55:49 pm »
Go on, tell us again which 11 midfielders we have that are actually midfielders and you think can actually get us top 4.

New midfielder or not, we're going to easily get top 4 this year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52128 on: Today at 03:57:36 pm »
You having a laugh, Killer? Nobody holidays in Birmingham

He was actually in Birmingham during the break before Christmas, according to the papers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52129 on: Today at 03:59:40 pm »
It still depends on a) Caicedo adapting straight away, b) Fabinho regaining his form and c) Thiago not falling off a physical cliff and staying fit. Id love a midfield signing but the midfield is in such a state with only one of them (him being 32 and injury prone) doing what we need them to do.

Hes been playing in the league for two years under managers who play expansive systems, I think he could fit in right away, even if it takes him time to get to his very best hes physicality is something that he will bring naturally to any team regardless of adaptation.

Also with Thiago we have an able deputy in Keita and partly Jones, what we dont have is a physically dominant midfielder  who can also play a bit too in the midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52130 on: Today at 04:13:50 pm »
Caicedo isnt a long term solution for the midfield, wed still need someone to deputise for Thiago and to ultimately succeed him. But it would certainly be a huge upgrade straight away in the one area were currently more needy than perhaps every single other PL team, which is legs (pace, strength and endurance) in the middle of the park. Fabinho has his issues, Thiago isnt getting any younger. But theyll look so much better alongside someone who can do some of their running for them. Ideally wed have 2 players alongside Thiago to do his running for him but that can wait a bit.
I wouldnt be against return to a workhorse midfield. When we were at our best we had a midfield of Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum. Theyd frustrate the hell out of you against a parked bus (but wed still find a way to win), but theyd outrun any other midfield out there. Thiago is magnificent, and the idea of having a midfielder like him in our ranks to give us an extra dimension against a parked bus is great, but our needs have changed.

I dont think a replacement for Thiago is as important as one for Gini was, or Henderson. The reason Bellingham is so appealing is because he can provide what Henderson has, and much more. Heres hoping Fabinho gets back to his best, because hes another who will be very difficult to replace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #52131 on: Today at 04:15:15 pm »
Hes been playing in the league for two years under managers who play expansive systems, I think he could fit in right away, even if it takes him time to get to his very best hes physicality is something that he will bring naturally to any team regardless of adaptation.

Also with Thiago we have an able deputy in Keita and partly Jones, what we dont have is a physically dominant midfielder  who can also play a bit too in the midfield.

Possibly. Like I said I would sign midfielders. As of yesterday I didnt think he was ideally what I would think of as a £50m player but the midfield was so bad that its kind of changed my mind. I am just not holding out that one signing sorts it out.
