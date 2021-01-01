Because of our lacking of foresight/planning we're probably going to have to spend a huge amount on that midfield in the coming years. Ox, Millie, and Keita will soon be gone. Hendo & Thiago too. Then Fabinho. Bacejtic looks like he can solve one problem for us. Bellingham will too if we can sign him, but then we'll still probably need 3-4 more after that.



I'm not disagreeing with you but replacing 3 or 4 players over the space of say 4 years isn't a ludicrous level of turnover. Between 2016 and 2018 we signed Gini, Ox, Keita and Fabinho which basically transformed our midfield. You can add Milner too in 2015 and that's 5 key first team midfielders joining in the space of 36 months.I don't think it's ideal but it's not necessarily a huge headache if the recruitment is sensible. We're also in a position of significant relative strength to 2015 or 2016 Liverpool when we were looking to upgrade on the likes of Emre Can, Joe Allen and a post-injury Lucas. The players we brought in made us domestic and European champions.We've also got a far more promising group of young players now in the likes of Elliot, Jones and Bajectic.I agree that if Keita, Ox and Milner all leave this summer then we really need two more CMs. One of them a box to box type and the other with more defensive capabilities, particularly given the slightly concerning drop off in Fab's form.But after that we arguably don't need to sign another CM for a couple of years. Henderson should be shifting into Milner's squad role, and Thiago is only 31. People talk about players these days as if after the age of 30 you're basically crocked. If he keeps himself fit, in the role he plays he could be playing a key role for us until he's 34, 35, maybe beyond. Fab is only 29 and the same applies.If you cast yourself 2 years into the future, a midfield group of Henderson (34), Thiago (33), Fabinho (31), Caceido (for the sake of argument)(23), Bellingham (21), Jones (23), Elliot (21) and Bajectic (20) looks perfectly balanced. If the players all develop and the older players stay fit, you could conceivably get to beyond 2025 before you needed another midfielder.That being said I do appreciate that the demands of Klopp's system are significant and do put more strain on players' bodies than most.