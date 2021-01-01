« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51920 on: Today at 09:45:03 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:58:55 am
We do need a clearout before we add so what Klopp says does make sense. We have 5 lined up to leave in the summer for free but ideally you'd want to get something for them now and open up some space in the squad because regardless of how weak the midfield looks, we have far too many players right now. More importantly, there isnt a market for the players we want to sell to "collect" the money.
Its probably only my deluded fantasy but maybe west ham can be convinced to let go of Declan Rice for Ox and Nat and a chunk of cash to invest in their overall squad given how they are threatened with relegation now.

Id rather be clearing players out whilst were in the champions league, the balance of the side is off, lets hold we see the sense of addressing this since apparently its easy to find midfielders who are 90% of an elite dm right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51921 on: Today at 09:45:59 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:21:35 am
If we don't sign a midfielder, there is another solution to our issues, although it doesn't appear as though it's been considered by the coaching team as of yet.

The problem with our current options is that they just cannot carry out the requirements of our system anymore. They can't press effectively or recover once they've been beaten. So if we're sticking with the same players, the tactics need to change in the same way we started sitting deeper when relying on Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

In terms of individual quality, out midfield options are more than good enough for any top 4 team - just not in our current system. So if the players aren't going to change, the system needs to, otherwise we're just hanging them out to dry.

Totally agree.but will Klopp change the system. He did v Man City, he will need to v Chelsea and Real in the coming weeks.

But I feel he needs to also vs weaker opposition, but based on last 2 games doesnt seem to be the case.
Even the best defenders in the world look ordinary when exposed constantly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51922 on: Today at 09:47:42 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:43:25 am
Why this gets peddled so much is beyond me, mate. You would think every single one of our cm's are of the quality we need, are of a suitable age and reliable in terms of being able to stay fit for a sustained period of time. We clearly don't have that with every single one of our midfielders. It's not a numbers game. And  we're not slating our own by saying we need to invest in at least 2-3 over the next couple of windows. The naked eye will tell you how poor we are off the ball. Our midfield just doesn't have the energy to get around the pitch like yesteryears. It's too easily overrun.

Our recruitment team have had 4 months since the summer window slammed shut to identify a cm for this window so let's hope over the next month, we will be able to bring at least one cm in.
You won't find many disagreeing with you on this. You know the ones who will.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51923 on: Today at 09:50:21 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:21:35 am
If we don't sign a midfielder, there is another solution to our issues, although it doesn't appear as though it's been considered by the coaching team as of yet.

The problem with our current options is that they just cannot carry out the requirements of our system anymore. They can't press effectively or recover once they've been beaten. So if we're sticking with the same players, the tactics need to change in the same way we started sitting deeper when relying on Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

In terms of individual quality, out midfield options are more than good enough for any top 4 team - just not in our current system. So if the players aren't going to change, the system needs to, otherwise we're just hanging them out to dry.


I've not really been thinking about it that way really, But yeah, perhaps become a pure counter-attacking side. Sit deep(or slightly deeper) and hit teams on the counter with our pace. We'd need Salah and Nunez to stay fit for that to work though. Because we don't have an abundance of pace in the team at the moment.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51924 on: Today at 09:55:40 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:50:21 am

I've not really been thinking about it that way really, But yeah, perhaps become a pure counter-attacking side. Sit deep(or slightly deeper) and hit teams on the counter with our pace. We'd need Salah and Nunez to stay fit for that to work though. Because we don't have an abundance of pace in the team at the moment.

Klopp used to moan at Spurs for playing like thatcant seem him doing that, although he should.

Perhaps a hybrid version?

When we went to 4-4-2 last night for the last 5 minutes we actually looked solid.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51925 on: Today at 09:58:56 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:43:33 am
Think given how much we've created in the first two league games back Klopp is justified in just sticking with the high press and getting our good attacking play to carry us. Maybe it falls apart, but it's not a guarantee we'd get the points needed for top 4 if we played like Spurs.
The challenge currently is when that press fails (at the first tackle), we are caught with fullbacks advanced as wingers and no recovery pace/tackle in midfield. So 2 or 3 stranded in defence. Been obvious for a while and we get cut open easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51926 on: Today at 09:59:19 am
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:55:40 am
Klopp used to moan at Spurs for playing like thatcant seem him doing that, although he should.

Perhaps a hybrid version?

When we went to 4-4-2 last night for the last 5 minutes we actually looked solid.
Which coincided with Bajcetic coming on. Hes got energy and hes got the desire to get about the pitch. He may not be as high quality as some of the other midfielders weve got but hes a better fit for a Klopp midfield than most.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51927 on: Today at 10:02:43 am
We're so open in midfield. I think a counter attacking system would work much better right now. We're simply just not very good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51928 on: Today at 10:02:55 am
If we don't have the money for a CM player, why on earth did we bring in yet another forward? It would be a ridiculous decision. We knew in the Summer we needed a CM player or 2 and have potentially failed to line anything up in those 4 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51929 on: Today at 10:05:39 am
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 10:02:55 am
If we don't have the money for a CM player, why on earth did we bring in yet another forward? It would be a ridiculous decision. We knew in the Summer we needed a CM player or 2 and have potentially failed to line anything up in those 4 months.

Just numbers ain't it. We have a billion midfielders but have been having to play Nunez, OX and Fabio on the left wing. I'm sure if we didn't have 10 midfielders to choose from Klopp could make a good case to FSG to get someone for that position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51930 on: Today at 10:06:22 am
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 10:02:55 am
If we don't have the money for a CM player, why on earth did we bring in yet another forward? It would be a ridiculous decision. We knew in the Summer we needed a CM player or 2 and have potentially failed to line anything up in those 4 months.

While not denying we badly need CM's a quick look at Ox's recent performances shows how desperate we are for another forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51931 on: Today at 10:07:29 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:43:19 am
Because of our lacking of foresight/planning we're probably going to have to spend a huge amount on that midfield in the coming years. Ox, Millie, and Keita will soon be gone. Hendo & Thiago too. Then Fabinho. Bacejtic looks like he can solve one problem for us. Bellingham will too if we can sign him, but then we'll still probably need 3-4 more after that.

I'm not disagreeing with you but replacing 3 or 4 players over the space of say 4 years isn't a ludicrous level of turnover. Between 2016 and 2018 we signed Gini, Ox, Keita and Fabinho which basically transformed our midfield. You can add Milner too in 2015 and that's 5 key first team midfielders joining in the space of 36 months.

I don't think it's ideal but it's not necessarily a huge headache if the recruitment is sensible. We're also in a position of significant relative strength to 2015 or 2016 Liverpool when we were looking to upgrade on the likes of Emre Can, Joe Allen and a post-injury Lucas. The players we brought in made us domestic and European champions.

We've also got a far more promising group of young players now in the likes of Elliot, Jones and Bajectic.

I agree that if Keita, Ox and Milner all leave this summer then we really need two more CMs. One of them a box to box type and the other with more defensive capabilities, particularly given the slightly concerning drop off in Fab's form.

But after that we arguably don't need to sign another CM for a couple of years. Henderson should be shifting into Milner's squad role, and Thiago is only 31. People talk about players these days as if after the age of 30 you're basically crocked. If he keeps himself fit, in the role he plays he could be playing a key role for us until he's 34, 35, maybe beyond. Fab is only 29 and the same applies.

If you cast yourself 2 years into the future, a midfield group of Henderson (34), Thiago (33), Fabinho (31), Caceido (for the sake of argument)(23), Bellingham (21), Jones (23), Elliot (21) and Bajectic (20) looks perfectly balanced. If the players all develop and the older players stay fit, you could conceivably get to beyond 2025 before you needed another midfielder.

That being said I do appreciate that the demands of Klopp's system are significant and do put more strain on players' bodies than most.





Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #51932 on: Today at 10:08:49 am
Surely were going to sign a new midfielder after the horror show weve seen from our midfield since the start of the season :lmao

That goal we conceded yesterday was one of the worse big of defending Ive seen from us this season. Weve went from having the best pressing midfield to one that is now so easy to bypass.
