Why is it surprising that we'd be done already for the window? I'm not saying it's 100% true but we extended Hendo and Milner while insisting Elliott is also a midfielder. For all we know this is somehow part of the plan and everything is fine in Castle Kirkby. I'm a little boozed and a little jaded at this point so excuse me but I almost think there's some higher plane of footballing that us mere mortals can't seemingly comprehend where we play the game with nothing but 10's and Left Wingers and it just causes the Matrix to fail.
We do need a clearout before we add so what Klopp says does make sense. We have 5 lined up to leave in the summer for free but ideally you'd want to get something for them now and open up some space in the squad because regardless of how weak the midfield looks, we have far too many players right now. More importantly, there isnt a market for the players we want to sell to "collect" the money.
Its probably only my deluded fantasy but maybe west ham can be convinced to let go of Declan Rice for Ox and Nat and a chunk of cash to invest in their overall squad given how they are threatened with relegation now.
I honestly think the club take us for mugs often. They can surely see what the average supporter is seeing right?
It's gotten to the level of poor management and incompetence to have not improved our midfield in several windows but we've signed Nunez, Diaz, and Gakpo.

It is clear that our only somewhat reliable CMs are Henderson, Milner, Thiago, and Fabinho. All the others are either inexperienced, square pegs in round holes, or mostly unavailable. Surely we cannot justify letting the team deteriorate so much with the possibility of landing Bellingham. We did really well for several seasons without any world-class midfielders.

Guys, hear me out, chillArthur will be like a new signing
I wasnt that keen on signing Caicedo for 50/60m but after seeing that off the ball performance from us, I would absolutely do so and throw in a kidney of mine to make sure.
We are being sold in the very near future, the owners wont spunk a load of cash. The sooner it happens the sooner we spend big.

Based on what though? There's been absolutely no serious links.

If a club the size of Liverpool was being sold imminently, there'd be leaks regardless of any NDAs anyone signed. It's too big a story to be kept under wraps like we would a transfer
Anyone that can run a little will improve our midfield massively. We must have the slowest, most laborious midfield going around at the moment.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

The opportunity that presents itself is the 4 months theyve had since the last window closed in disarray during which time their one job was to have a midfielder ready to go on Jan 1 

This. A million times over. The fact that weve actually got a player ready to go but its a wide forward is one of the most bizarre bits of squad building youll ever see. Does Ox/ Elliot/ Doak up front a bit over the next couple of months limit us quite a bit? Yes. Do these midfield options guarantee that well be a dysfunctional mess, looking like we could be embarrassed even in those game we find a way to win? Yes. Our inability to recognise the depth of the problem - in august and even more so now, is terrifying. I dont know what team Klopp is watching. Hopefully its all smoke and mirrors but theyre not filling us with any confidence right now. And just going back to August is being generous. You could ask the question, when did we last buy a CM and then things look really bad.
We have just signed one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe. We have 4 league wins in a row. We have 11 midfielders who are either fit, or approaching full fitness.

Just relax and enjoy the holidays, you bunch of tits  ::)
We have just signed one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe. We have 4 league wins in a row. We have 11 midfielders who are either fit, or approaching full fitness.

Just relax and enjoy the holidays, you bunch of tits  ::)
One of these days we will field a team of midfielders. ;D
We have just signed one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe. We have 4 league wins in a row. We have 11 midfielders who are either fit, or approaching full fitness.

Just relax and enjoy the holidays, you bunch of tits  ::)

For the 10 millionth time its not about numbers. Its whether theyre any good and plainly what we have clearly is not.
Im worryingly starting to get the feeling that they think signing Bellingham in the summer will solve all the midfield issues when its clear it wont. We need legs in there, we cannot play the way Klopp wants us to with the players we currently have. We see it every time we play how easy teams are finding it to cut through us. Its incredibly negligent of them to not have anyone lined up for January assuming what Joyce says is legit.
I admit, even at the peak of the Gini, Hendo, Fab midfield,  a part of me wondered if we could add more flair and attacking thrust to improve it.

Well, turns out, that comes at a cost. And does not seem to fit our system as well.
For our system,  I d rather we go back to plain old workhorse 3, solid and unspectacular.  And let the FB and attackers do the flair bit.

Pining for those "Brexit midfield" years here too 🤣

Midfield is a shit show at the moment. I'm confident we'll get Bellingham but we should 100% accelerate another midfield signing this window. AOC, Keita, Milner all gone in June. Elliott no place in that midfield at all, nor does Carvalho. Henderson looking like one 60/70 minute performance a week is his maximum currently. Total disaster zone.

Would genuinely go after a player like Dewsbury Hall as a workhorse man who can fill different roles, is home grown, can stick the ball in the net occasionally. Not a first teamer hopefully but a man who can cover a multitude of roles like Milner.
Most fans identified this past summer that we needed to start investing in midfield and that this would continue over the next few transfer windows largely given the contracts ending (Milner, Keita, Ox), players getting on in years (Thiago, Hendo).   What has accelerated the situation is Fabinho playing like he's 34 instead of 29 and the injuries to Ox/Keita/Thiago/Hendo forcing others to fill when they aren't ready.

I still think we'll sign a midfielder this winter and then add another 1-2 this summer.  However, if we end up with no midfield signing this winter we are almost guaranteed to finish outside of the top 4 spots unless a few teams ahead of us implode.  Anyone who knows Football can clearly see the number of times our midfield has been overrun/bypassed this season and only ridiculous saves by Allison, last minute tackles by defenders, and poor opposition finishing has kept us from being worse off than we are. 

We recently went through a couple of seasons where teams would be lucky to get a couple of chances a game and spend the majority of the game chasing shadows.  Those same long-term periods of domination won't return until we sort out the midfield.
Wouldnt surprise me at all if we dont add a midfielder in Jan, even though I think we should.

What I would say is that I think well know whats happening with Bellingham during January, and if it looks like hes going elsewhere then Id hope we move on whatever our backup plan is.
Wouldnt surprise me at all if we dont add a midfielder in Jan, even though I think we should.

What I would say is that I think well know whats happening with Bellingham during January, and if it looks like hes going elsewhere then Id hope we move on whatever our backup plan is.

We wont finish top four if we dont.

And we wont get Bellingham anyway.
We wont finish top four if we dont.

And we wont get Bellingham anyway.

I think well get top four regardless, but a new midfielder - if its the right one - gives us a better chance.
Pathetic IF true.
One thing you can say once Diaz,Jota and Bobby are back our forward options are looking fantastic.
We have just signed one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe. We have 4 league wins in a row. We have 11 midfielders who are either fit, or approaching full fitness.

Just relax and enjoy the holidays, you bunch of tits  ::)

Ah yes. I keep forgetting that quality is irrelevant and the only thing that matters is quantity.
We're fucked without a new midfielder and Henderson needs to be dropped
from the starting 11, based on merit from last night.

Did Paul Joyce say that?

Its not even just Top 4, were still in the CL ffs, do we have not have any ambition? We could just about win it when our midfield was at its youthful best let alone now.

I think Klopp will play a similar game vs Real that he did vs City

A lot more pragmatic and deeper.
We're fucked without a new midfielder and Henderson needs to be dropped
from the starting 11, based on merit from last night.

Did Paul Joyce say that?

He did. But I am clinging on to hope that NOBODY knew about Gakpo until literally a few hours before it was done. Klopp the other day saying these things are discussed in the board room and the press room, so who would go mouthing off to Joyce and say we are done with incomings?

Hoping anyway
