The opportunity that presents itself is the 4 months theyve had since the last window closed in disarray during which time their one job was to have a midfielder ready to go on Jan 1



This. A million times over. The fact that weve actually got a player ready to go but its a wide forward is one of the most bizarre bits of squad building youll ever see. Does Ox/ Elliot/ Doak up front a bit over the next couple of months limit us quite a bit? Yes. Do these midfield options guarantee that well be a dysfunctional mess, looking like we could be embarrassed even in those game we find a way to win? Yes. Our inability to recognise the depth of the problem - in august and even more so now, is terrifying. I dont know what team Klopp is watching. Hopefully its all smoke and mirrors but theyre not filling us with any confidence right now. And just going back to August is being generous. You could ask the question, when did we last buy a CM and then things look really bad.