I honestly think the club take us for mugs often. They can surely see what the average supporter is seeing right?
It's gotten to the level of poor management and incompetence to have not improved our midfield in several windows but we've signed Nunez, Diaz, and Gakpo.
It is clear that our only somewhat reliable CMs are Henderson, Milner, Thiago, and Fabinho. All the others are either inexperienced, square pegs in round holes, or mostly unavailable. Surely we cannot justify letting the team deteriorate so much with the possibility of landing Bellingham. We did really well for several seasons without any world-class midfielders.