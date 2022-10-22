Didn't you suggest selling Keita and Ox yesterday and Jones a while back?



Keita and Ox are quality players, but unfortunately due to their injuries they will be leaving on the free in the summer. Selling them for a modest fee in January and releasing some wage funds might be the way of getting that midfielder people badly want in January. Personally, I won't be dissapointed if Keita signs a contract extension and stays with us, but I am afraid that ship has sailed.Jones is a very delicate issue. A local lad with a lot of talent, current England U-21 international, but unfortunately also prone to injuries. I am in no hurry to sell him, since none of his injuries have been really bad, but his development is stalling because of them. If we do sign another No.8 on top of Bellingham, it would probably mean that Jones will be sold, or at least loaned to a PL club ...