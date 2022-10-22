« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:49:35 pm
People who have no respect for our players, and are willing to throw them under the bus at the first sign of trouble.

 ;D Didn't you suggest selling Keita and Ox yesterday and Jones a while back?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Lads, don't argue with him. He's coming out with all the "people were slating our players" shite again. He tried to accuse me of that. It never happened. It's a total fabrication. Something he made up. Just ignore him. You won't get anywhere with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Caicedo confirmed when?  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Apart from Thiago the midfield tonight was painful to watch. Elliot in there just doesnt work. Its a shame due to injuries we cant rely on Keita. I genuinely hope we sign a midfielder that will give us a bit of energy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:55:01 pm
Caicedo confirmed when?  :D

His price tag was only about £40 million a fortnight ago, we keep adding £10 million with displays like today
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Its the same glaring problem of a lack of athleticism in midfield meaning we can't cover space or compete for 2nd balls. Any of Caicedo, Kone or Thuram improves the team at the moment by being able to run
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: dimwit on Today at 10:39:12 pm
Solid, as in someone who can steady the ship, not the most gifted, but has the attitude. think of Milner.

No, that's not what we need. We need someone who can push the squad to the next level, think of Gerrard.

Be it Bellingham, I do not know. but that's what we need.

"there might be a language difference in what i think solid means, for me it's adequate"
absolutely but he isn't available in January so we are not going to sign that type of player for that type of money now and then get Bellingham in the Summer or we'd be all over Fernandez wouldn't we
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Any one know how you mute on this forum por favor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Our midfield is slow.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:57:52 pm
Apart from Thiago the midfield tonight was painful to watch. Elliot in there just doesnt work. Its a shame due to injuries we cant rely on Keita. I genuinely hope we sign a midfielder that will give us a bit of energy.
I think that's why Naby hasn't started a game yet, thought he played very well again tonight when he came on. I'm guessing he starts against Brentford though
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:53:14 pm
;D Didn't you suggest selling Keita and Ox yesterday and Jones a while back?

Keita and Ox are quality players, but unfortunately due to their injuries they will be leaving on the free in the summer. Selling them for a modest fee in January and releasing some wage funds might be the way of getting that midfielder people badly want in January. Personally, I won't be dissapointed if Keita signs a contract extension and stays with us, but I am afraid that ship has sailed.

Jones is a very delicate issue. A local lad with a lot of talent, current England U-21 international, but unfortunately also prone to injuries. I am in no hurry to sell him, since none of his injuries have been really bad, but his development is stalling because of them. If we do sign another No.8 on top of Bellingham, it would probably mean that Jones will be sold, or at least loaned to a PL club ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Elf Pistolero_7 on Today at 11:03:17 pm
Any one know how you mute on this forum por favor.
go to your Profile, click Modify Profile, click Edit Ignore List, search for the person to "ignore"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 11:05:01 pm
Our midfield is slow.

It really is. It's why when I hear folks suggest Tielemans, I think to myself, why on you earth would you suggest a player that is slow and lacks athleticism? It literally makes no sense.

It's clear our midfield needs improving with at least a couple of cm's that are athletic, if we want to go back to the days where we smothered teams. Sick and tired seeing teams bypass our midfield with ease

I also think we need to stop experiment with Elliott as an 8. I like the lad but he just isn't a cm.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:07:24 pm
Keita and Ox are quality players, but unfortunately due to their injuries they will be leaving on the free in the summer. Selling them for a modest fee in January and releasing some wage funds might be the way of getting that midfielder people badly want in January. Personally, I won't be dissapointed if Keita signs a contract extension and stays with us, but I am afraid that ship has sailed.

Jones is a very delicate issue. A local lad with a lot of talent, current England U-21 international, but unfortunately also prone to injuries. I am in no hurry to sell him, since none of his injuries have been really bad, but his development is stalling because of them. If we do sign another No.8 on top of Bellingham, it would probably mean that Jones will be sold, or at least loaned to a PL club ...

Ox is no longer a quality player,only thing I can think of is that he's playing within himself because he's frit that he'll pick up another injury & find it hard to find a club willing to give him the contract he'll be after.

It's a shame because for a spell before that injury he was quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on Today at 11:10:06 pm
go to your Profile, click Modify Profile, click Edit Ignore List, search for the person to "ignore"

Thank you mate, much appreciated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:53:14 pm
;D Didn't you suggest selling Keita and Ox yesterday and Jones a while back?

He wanted to sell Jones as recently as last week. Absolute contrarian with little self awareness, and a memory that checks out every fifteen minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:20:32 pm
He wanted to sell Jones as recently as last week. Absolute contrarian with little self awareness, and a memory that checks out every fifteen minutes.
To be fair, I'd sell Jones tomorrow, cause I think he's shite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:49:35 pm
Jurgen despises these people as much as I do ...

You clearly have insights to Herr Klopp that even Jurgen doesn't have. Incredible. You are some person for one person.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 11:25:01 pm
To be fair, I'd sell Jones tomorrow, cause I think he's shite.

Hes a squad player..if he was playing elsewhere in the Prem, would we even consider buying him, almost certainly not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Caps4444 qlink=topic=349030.msg18650170#msg18650170 date=1672442801
Hes a squad player..if he was playing elsewhere in the Prem, would we even consider buying him, almost certainly not.

A squad player that to my knowledge doesn't actually fit a single position in our system.. I really think he's a bit crap
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Thiago12291 on Today at 11:25:01 pm
To be fair, I'd sell Jones tomorrow, cause I think he's shite.

Can't agree. I am a big fan of Jones. He needs to play to improve, but he is a quality player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:29:25 pm
Can't agree. I am a big fan of Jones. He needs to play to improve, but he is a quality player.

Not sure what he does that's any good, was a better player and had more impact two and a half years ago
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:29:25 pm
Can't agree. I am a big fan of Jones. He needs to play to improve, but he is a quality player.

If he was playing for another team, no one on here would even be mentioning his name.
