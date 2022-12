We aren’t getting Enzo or Bellingham. Almost nobody says no to Real. And the club know Enzo is not worth that money. We should start lowering our expectations now.



Does Bellingham seem like the type to have his head turned by all the "Galacticos" shit? He absolutely doesn't IMO. We know that he and his family - who play a key role in his decision making - are very concerned with his development. Whose hands are safer to handle that than Klopp? He's going to make a shedload of money wherever he goes, including from us, and I don't think that is his main motivation anyway. Plus, Madrid have three of the best young midfielders in the world already there. We all have seen the shit their mouthpieces pull in the media and shouldn't fall for it hook, line and sinker every time they spew something new.Madrid are basically the least of our worries, if you ask me. The doom and gloom has taken root in some of us and started to fester badly.