Ironically, the most trotted out moan during the period from 2017-2020 was how our midfield wasn't merely creative enough and that it needed upgrading because we needed more than just work horses in there.



It doesn't necessarily need to be one extreme or the other. Our results from 2018 to 2020 speak for themselves though, we were near faultless, . particularly over those two seasons.I think Jurgen recognised we needed to mix things up a bit, rather than be so dependent on the full backs for creativity. Henderson played out of his skin in 19/20 but was turning 30, Wijnaldum was turning 30 and entering the end of hid contract, Milner getting into his mid-30s. The problem was Keita never really kicked on and we've made a mess of the rebuild.Thiago became the only signing and he offered and offers a lot but it was a luxury buy. A player turning 30 who was never quick or a defensive midfielder. We just haven't done enough to refresh things.