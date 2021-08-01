Why cant we try and find the same type of midfield that we had in 2017-2020



Im sure, Gini, Hendo type players are not that expensive.



I thought Leedss midfield against us was very good, very energetic.I, sure they wont cost a bomb.



All we need is energy, we dont need flair or scoring ability.

How many assists / goals did Hendo, Fab, Gini and Milner get in the league in that period?



We just need workhorses, creativity comes from full backs and forwards.



Jesus, you may as well have just called them all shit. It's a wonder we won what we did with these lads playing CM for usWhilst all those you've mentioned were full of running, full of energy and most importantly tactically spot on. They were also able to play football, pass the ball both short and intricately and also cut through a defence or spread the play when needed (Henderson alone is one of the most underrated passers of a football around, his range of passing is up there with the very best). They were also able to put a foot in as well and at their very best shut down anyone in front of themIf you think all they were were workhorses and we can so easily go out and get any old clogger who can run around then it's a good job you're not anywhere near our transfers